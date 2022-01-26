BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 34, York Country Day 31 OT
Jack Regentin had a pair of buckets in overtime as the Canners recorded a non-league triumph on Wednesday.
Biglerville (3-15) saw leading scorer Eli Weigle collect 16 points, including two in the extra session where Cam Tyson also came up with a pair. Tyson and Regentin combined for 11 points in the win.
Evan Haglin netted 26 points for Country Day.
Biglerville 5 4 7 9 9 — 34
York Country Day 9 5 7 4 6 — 31
Biglerville (34): Weigle 5 3-3 16, Shaffer 1 0-1 2, Tyson 2 0-2 5, VanDyke 1 3-6 3, Regentin 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Althoff, Salter, Slothour. Totals: 12 6-12 34
York Country Day (31): Brown 0 1-2 1, Eline 1 0-0 2, Tamsey 2 1-2 5, Haglin 7 6-7 23. Totals: 10 8-11 31
3-pointers: B-Weigle 3, Tyson; YCD-Haglin 3
Carlisle 72, Gettysburg 56
Jaydon Smith piled up 30 points and Jeremiah Snyder tossed in 19 more to power the Herd past the Warriors on Wednesday.
Gettysburg (8-9) received a big game from Michael Hankey who chalked up 21 points. Hankey downed a trio of 3-pointers during his big night.
Trent Ramirez-Keller scored 11 points and Brandon Keller added nine in the loss.
Carlisle 18 15 23 16 — 72
Gettysburg 18 9 18 11 — 56
Carlisle (72): Snyder 9 0-1 19, Smith 12 5-6 30, Lyons 2 1-2 5, Christopher 2 0-0 6, Smith 4 2-3 10, Stiltner 1 0-0 2, Totals: 29 8-10 72
Gettysburg (56): Golden 3 3-4 9, Hankey 8 2-3 21, Boone 1 0-0 3, Ramirez-Keller 5 1-3 11, E. Wagner 3 1-2 7, Herr 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: B. Wagner, Cole, Darnell, Kuhns. Totals: 22 7-12 56
3-pointers: C-Snyder, Smith, Christopher 2; G-Hankey 3, Boone, Herr. JV: Carlisle 56, Gettysburg 48
Littlestown 49, Bermudian Springs 45
Christopher Meakin and Jake Bosley combined for 32 points to help the Bolts hold off the Eagles in YAIAA play on Tuesday. Meakin’s 17 points paced Littlestown, which improved to 14-4.
The Bolts led 14-3 after a quarter but saw the Eagles (7-9) rally behind Ethan Beachy, who continued to torch the nets. Beachy pumped in 26 points after hitting six 3-pointers.
Bermudian Springs 3 13 12 17 — 45
Littlestown 14 7 11 17 — 49
Bermudian Springs (45): Beachy 9 2-2 26, Erdman 1 0-0 3, Kline 2 0-0 4, Young 1 0-0 3, Mummert 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Reinert 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Hubbard. Totals: 17 2-2 45
Littlestown (49): Thomas 1 2-3 4, Unger 2 0-0 6, Bosley 7 1-2 15, Riley 0 0-1 0, Meakin 6 4-7 17, Herr 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 7-13 49
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 6, Erdman, Young, Carpenter; L-Unger 2, Meakin, Herr.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 61, Northeastern 42
Camryn Felix and Anne Bair had matching 19-point performances in Wednesday’s road win over the Bobcats.
Gettysburg (13-2) saw Felix splash three triples a night after reaching 1,000 career points while Bair drained 10 of 12 attempts from the free throw line.
Autumn Oaster tacked on seven points and Carly Eckhart added six as well.
Gettysburg 17 15 16 13 — 61
Northeastern 9 6 12 15 — 42
Gettysburg (61): Felix 8 0-0 19, Oaster 3 1-2 7, Eckhart 2 2-4 6, Barrick 0 2-3 2, Bair 4 10-12 19, Scavitto 2 0-2 4, Abate 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Caywood, Delaney, Royer, Shelton. Totals: 21 15-23 61
Northeastern (42): Keller 4 0-0 11, Kennedy 5 0-0 15, Finnegan 2 0-0 4, Starkes 1 1-4 3, Pospichal 5 0-0 10. Totals: 17 1-14 42
3-pointers: G-Felix 3, Bair; N-Keller 3, Kennedy 5
Delone Catholic 75, Fairfield 30
The Squirettes racked up 48 first-half points on their way to a big win over the Knights on Wednesday. Senior Giana Hoddinott was the catalyst once again as she poured in 26 points to lead all scorers. Hoddinott made good on three 3-pointers in the contest.
Kaitlyn Schwarz netted eight points while Maggie Hughes and Makenna Mummert chipped in with six apiece for Delone (17-0).
Breana Valentine led the Knights (7-10) and Madison Cromwell had nine after hitting three triples.
Fairfield 7 12 3 8 — 30
Delone Catholic 22 26 10 17 — 75
Fairfield (30): Cromwell 3 0-2 9, Bollinger 1 1-2 3, Valentine 5 0-0 11, Wastler 1 1-2 3, Neiderer 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Weikert, Battern, Fulgham. Totals: 11 4-9 30
Delone Catholic (75): Jacoby 2 0-0 5, Vingsen 4 0-0 10, Hoddinott 11 1-1 26, Knobloch 0 1-2 1, Baughman 2 0-0 5, E. Hughes 3 0-0 6, Mummert 2 2-2 6, M. Hughes 3 0-0 7, Schwarz 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: McCann. Totals: 32 3-3 75
3-pointers: F-Cromwell 3, Valentine; DC-Jacoby, Vingsen 2, Hoddinott 3, Baughman, H. Hughes
WRESTLING
Biglerville 37, CD East 18
The Canners ran their record to 14-3 with a non-league victory over the Panthers on Wednesday.
Biglerville, which entered the match eighth in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, picked up pins from Brody Gardner (106), Seth Lady (145) and Levi Roberts (189). Isael Sanchez rolled to a 14-2 major decision at 132 and Gage Bishop pitched a 6-0 shutout at 160.
106-Brody Gardner (B) p. Seiber, 1:42; 113-Caden Kessel (B) fft; 120-no contest; 126-Sean Sneed (B) d. Soe, 9-7; 132-Isael Sanchez (B) md. Pugh, 14-2; 138-Krebs (CDE) d. Joey Ney, 5-0; 145-Seth Lady (B) p. Porter, 5:55; 152-Aly (CDE) d. Kyler Johnson, 3-1 SV1; 160-Gage Bishop (B) d. Paul, 6-0; 172-Landon Taylor (B) d. Gonzalez, 9-7; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Shawakha, 5:16; 215-Armstrong (CDE) fft; 285-M. Aly (CDE) p. Jacob Mead, 1:16
Boiling Springs 59, Bermudian Springs 3
The Bubblers (14-1) came within a decision of shutting out the Eagles their non-league match on Wednesday.
Reece Daniels posted a 6-2 nod over Jackson Mentzer at 120 pounds to put Bermudian (8-9) on the board.
The Bubblers won a showdown at 132 where Eli Bounds edged Brennan Schisler, 8-7, in a battle of top returners.
160-Barrick (BoS) fft; 172-White (BoS) d. Carter Storm, 12-7; 189-Neal (BoS) p. Jesiah Farley, 3:05; 215-Scott (BoS) p. Kayden King, 4:46; 285-Dodson (BoS) p. Bron Blevins, :28; 106-Magnani (BoS) fft; 113-Barber (BoS) d. Austin Anderson, 7-3; 120-Reece Daniels (Berm) d. Mentzer, 6-2; 126-Crum (BoS) d. Ty Livelsberger, 5-0; 132-Bounds (BoS) d. Brennan Schisler, 8-7; 138-Karper (BoS) tf. Jakson Keffer, 3:28 (21-4); 145-Wilson (BoS) p. Chanse Boyer, 1:50; 152-Duggan (BoS) fft.
