GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 41,
Lampeter-Strasburg 39
The Warriors outscored the Pioneers 8-6 in the fourth quarter on Monday to claim a non-conference road win.
Bri Abate had a pair of buckets in the final frame while Emili Scavitto and Anne Bair also hit two-point shots for the Warriors (9-2).
Camryn Felix came out firing for the victors, draining three of her four 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Felix finished with a team-high 14 points, followed by Bair with nine and Carly Eckhart with eight.
Gettysburg 17 9 7 8 — 41
Lampeter-Strasburg 7 17 9 6 — 39
Gettysburg (41): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 14, Carly Eckhart 3 2-2 8, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Anne Bair 4 0-0 9, Emili Scavitto 2 0-0 4, Bri Abate 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Oaster, Raville. Totals: 17 2-2 41
Lampeter-Strasburg (39): Dayeler 2 1-2 5, Hostetter 6 0-0 15, Ranck 2 1-2 7, Horst 1 0-0 2, Visnisk 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 2-4 39
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Bair; LS-Hostetter 3
Delone Catholic 51, Trinity 22
Giana Hoddinott lit up the Shamrocks for 28 points in only three quarters, powering the Squirettes to a non-conference romp on Monday.
Hoddinott tossed in 13 points in the third quarter as Delone (13-0) extended its lead over Trinity (7-6) to 44-18.
Abigael Vingsen added 10 points for the Squirettes, who knocked down seven 3-pointers.
Delone Catholic 18 13 13 7 — 51
Trinity 6 5 7 4 — 22
Delone Catholic (51): Abigael Vingsen 4 0-2 10, Giana Hoddinott 12 1-2 28, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 3, Ella Hughes 2 1-2 5, Makenna Mummert 1 0-0 3, Emily McCann 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: M. Jacoby, Knobloch, M. Hughes, ,Schwarz
Trinity (22): Freed 1 2-3 5, Beckett 4 1-2 9, Roman 3 0-0 7, Strick 0 1-2 2. Totals: 8 4-5 22
3-pointers: DC-Vingsen 2, Hoddinott 3, Baughman, Mummert; T-Freed, Roman. JV: Delone 38, Trinity 35
Biglerville 44, Camp Hill 34
The Canners made good from the free throw line in the fourth quarter of Monday’s road game, hitting nine of 14 attempts to close out a win over the Lions. Brylee Rodgers went 6-for-8 from the stripe down the stretch and the duo of Emily Woolson and Kierney Weigle combined for three more makes as Biglerville (6-9) secured a key win.
Woolson led the winners with 15 points while Rodgers chalked up 14. Of their 29 total points, 16 came from the line. Weigle finished with six points as well.
Biglerville visits Fairfield on Tuesday in a matchup of teams just outside the District 3 playoff cutlines in Class 3A and 2A, respectively.
Biglerville 9 9 13 13 - 44
Camp Hill 9 10 6 9 - 34
Biglerville (44): Brylee Rodgers 2 9-13 14, Emily Woolson 4 7-14 15, Ava Peterson 1 2-2 5, Joscelynn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Claire Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kierney Weigle 2 1-2 6. Non-scorerrs: Alvarez, Miller, Reckard. Totals: 11 19-31 44
Camp Hill (34): Vorkapich 3 3-6 9, Goodian 2 4-5 8, Consiglio 0 1-2 1, Cutler 1 0-0 3, Crockett 1 0-0 2, Giles 4 0-1 11. Totals: 11 8-14 34
3-pointers: B-Rodgers, Peterson, Weigle; CH-Cutler, Giles 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Camp Hill 45, Biglerville 40
The Lions outscored their hosts 24-16 in the second half to claim Monday’s non-conference tilt at Biglerville.
Biglerville led 24-21 at halftime after getting nine points from Eli Weigle and 11 combined from the duo of Christian Shaffer and Cam Tyson. Weigle finished with a team-high 15 points, Shaffer had 10 and Tyson tallied seven.
The Lions made 18 of their 28 free throw attempts while the Canners went to the line only 10 times.
Camp Hill 8 13 12 12 — 45
Biglerville 11 13 7 9 — 40
Camp Hill (45): Baturin 5 4-5 16, Coletta 0 4-6 4, Buxton 0 1-2 1, Shoen 2 1-3 6, Kennedy 0 1-2 1, Long 3 3-4 9, Lutkius 2 4-4 8. Totals: 12 18-28 45
Biglerville (40): Eli Weigle 5 3-3 15, Christian Shaffer 4 0-0 10, Lukas Smelser 1 2-2 4, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 2 2-5 7, Jack Regentin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Slothour, VanDyke. Totals: 14 7-10 40
3-pointers: CH-Baturin 2, Shoen; B-Weigle 2, Shaffer 2, Tyson
Middletown 60, Gettysburg 39
The unbeaten Blue Raiders went on an 18-5 run out of the halftime break to dispatch the Warriors on Monday. Tajae Broadie paced the winners with a game-best 21 points.
Michael Hankey dropped in a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, which led the Warriors (6-8). Trent Ramirez-Keller added seven points while Ethan Wagner and Josh Herr had six apiece.
Gettysburg 10 4 5 20 — 39
Middletown 15 7 18 20 — 60
Gettysburg (39): Brandon Golden 0 2-2 2, Drew Cole 1 0-0 2, Michael Hankey 6 0-0 14, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 0-0 7, Brody Wagner 1 0-2 2, Ethan Wagner 3 0-0 6, Josh Herr 1 1-3 6. Non-scorers: Darnell, Boone, Kuhns, Colon. Totals: 16 3-7 39
Middletown (60): Batts 6 3-4 17, Ta. Leach 4 1-3 9, Ty. Leach 1 0-0 3, Appleby 1 2-4 4, Huber 1 1-3 4, Wagner 0 0-2 0, Souders 1 0-0 2, Broadie 9 3-3 21. Totals: 23 10-19 60
3-pointers: G-Hankey 2, Ramirez-Keller, Herr; M-Batts 2, Ty. Leach, Huber. JV: Middletown 58, Gettysburg 20
WRESTLING
Delone Catholic 54,
Eastern York 18
The Squires rattled off three pins in the final four bouts of Monday’s big win over the Golden Knights.
Artem Reichart pinned Gabriel Yingst just before the first-period buzzer at 138, and following a forfeit to Justin Emeigh, Domonic Giraffa and Devin Reese posted second-period sticks at 152 and 160, respectively. Reichart improved to 21-5 with his pin.
Sam Scovitch added another fall for the Squires (6-7) when he flattened Jack Murray at 215.
172-Jack Scovitch (DC) fft; 189-no contest; 215-Sam Scovitch (DC) p. Murray, :54; 285-Seth Hilfiger (DC) fft; 106-Garner (EY) fft; 113-Leischner (EY) p. John Groves, :20; 120-Lehman (EY) fft; 126-Evan Glass (DC) fft; 132-Connor Bauerline (DC) fft; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Yingst, 1:58; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) fft; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) p. Bolton, 3:14; 160-Devin Reese (DC) p. Thomas, 3:06
