Four players scored in double figures in a balanced effort to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 73-68 road win at Cal Poly in the California Thanksgiving Jam on Sunday night. Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points to lead the Mount (2-3) while Dakota Leffew (16), Malik Jefferson (14) and George Tinsley (11) also reached double figures in the win.

Mount St. Mary’s used a 14-to-1 second-half run to take control of the game. Leading 35-33, the Mount’s run pushed the advantage to 49-34 at the midpoint of the second stanza. Tinsley started the surge with a traditional three-point play ahead of a pair of Benjamin free throws. After Cal Poly’s Alimamy Koroma hit 1-of-2 at the line, Benjamin connected on a three-pointer from the top of the key and Jaylin Gibsonscored on a strong drive to the basket to give the Mount a double-digit advantage at 45-34. Benjamin scored on a drive and Jefferson’s bucket in the paint capped the decisive run.

