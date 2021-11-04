Not much has gone right for the Penn State football team lately.
Sure, the Nittany Lions played well against Ohio State in Columbus last weekend, but ultimately it led to another loss, the third on the trot for James Franklin’s team.
With injuries mounting and Franklin’s coaching future up in the air, Penn State finds itself in a precarious position going into Saturday’s game against Maryland.
The Terrapins, like the Nittany Lions, are 5-3 on the year and enter with bragging rights after dismantling Penn State to the tune of a 35-19 victory a year ago in Beaver Stadium.
Things have not been so rosy of late, however, as Maryland has lost three of its last four games and is giving up an average of 265 yards per game on the ground over the last three games and 46.5 points per game over their last four.
Penn State’s running game, however, has been an area of weakness throughout the season. Running back coach Ja’Juan Seider is hoping his unit can use the game against the Terrapins to gain some momentum.
{span}”I think so. I think it would energize everyone,” Seider said of a big game against Maryland. “The running backs, the O-line, the tight ends, because we’re all part of it. The receivers on the perimeter blocking. Because, listen, the one thing about this sport that we know that makes football greater than every other sport, it takes all 11 to do they’re job. If one guy doesn’t do their job it can kill any play.”
And so Franklin and company head to College Park with not just an opportunity to get back in the win column, but also to right the ship on a season that just a month ago looked like it could end with a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Flash forward a month and Penn State sits outside the College Football Playoff’s first top-25, which came out Tuesday. The Nittany Lions hold wins over No. 13 Auburn as well as No. 21 Wisconsin, who came as a surprise to many when the rankings were released. They also stare down meetings with No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 13 and No. 3 Michigan State on 27, opening up a difficult, but potential path to sneak back into the top 14 of the rankings and a spot in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
To do so, however, they’ll have to start with a win over Maryland. The Terrapins started the season strongly under third-year coach Mike Locksley, racing out to a 3-0 start. But things have been difficult since and injuries have played a major role, as starting wideouts Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones were lost for the year as was edge rusher Durell Nchami.”
That’s led to difficulties on both sides of the ball, particularly for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for seven combined interceptions in two games against Iowa and Ohio State
“He’s a really talented guy,” Franklin said of Tagovailoa on Tuesday. “He can make plays with his arm. Makes some of big time throws and he can extend plays and make plays with his feet. Does a really nice job with that as well. I think their scheme does a good job of taking advantage of both of those things, too.”
In last year’s meeting, Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no picks in the Terrapins’ upset victory. Two of those touchdowns came to game-breaking wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who is Maryland’s top receiver again this season and chose the Terps over Penn State and Ohio State among a slew of other offers.
For the Nittany Lions, the focus is on the struggling run game but also on the health of starting quarterback Sean Clifford. Clifford was injured in Penn State’s loss to Iowa on Oct. 9 and severely limited in the shocking loss to Illinois on Oct. 23. Against the Buckeyes, last weekend, he looked closer to 100 percent, throwing for 361 yards and a score while keeping his team in the ball game.
“Yeah, I think the biggest thing, obviously, is your starting quarterback being healthy. But that also goes into the other things that I already mentioned about development and scheme and recruiting and things like that and playing to your personnel’s strengths,” Franklin said of the team’s improvement from Illinois to Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY
Though the Terrapins had the last laugh, traditionally the Nittany Lions have dominated, leading the all-time series 40-3-1. From 1962 to 1988, Penn State went 28-0-1 against Maryland.
NOTES AND QUOTES
“We welcome them here to the Shell. We’re hopeful that we get our fans in the seats and not their fans. I know their fans will do all they can to be in the Shell and support their team. But I’m hoping we can do our part to keep them out of here.” — Mike Locksley on keeping Penn State fans out of the Terps home stadium.
“It’s just about playing in the framework and doing our jobs and execution. I feel like when this defense is doing our job and executing and we don’t have any of the mental errors, any of the execution errors, I feel like we’re one of the best in the country, and I feel like we’ve shown that.” — Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs on quieting the Maryland offense.
102 — The rank, among all 130 FBS teams, of Penn State’s explosive play percentage on offense. At 11.43 percent, the number sits about five points below the 16 percent benchmark that James Franklin has set. On defense, Penn State ranks eighth in the nation and is allowing explosive plays on just 9.24 percent of all stats.
VEGAS, BABY
The Nittany Lions opened as 11.5-point favorites according to DraftKings and have settled as 10-point favorites as of the time of writing. The over/under for the contest sits at 55.5 points.
