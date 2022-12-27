Levi Haines has been hard to hold down during his entire wrestling career.
Just ask any of his opponents.
But now Haines, a true freshman at Penn State University, is showing that holding him back isn’t an easy task, either.
Competing for the top-ranked Nittany Lions at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans last week, Haines was inserted into the lineup at 157 pounds. He promptly went 3-0, notching a pin and decisions of 4-1 and 8-3 against opponents from Central Michigan, North Carolina and Iowa State, respectively.
The Biglerville H.S. grad helped PSU take down the fifth-ranked Cyclones, 22-12, as it improved to 7-0. Facing Jason Kraisser, a senior transfer from Campbell, Haines used two first-period takedowns to stake himself to an early lead. The Cyclone opted to go upper body late in the bout, which was fine by Haines, who powered him to the mat for a 4-point move and 8-3 win.
Haines is now 10-1 on the season, which is terrific for him and PSU. But his success does create an interesting situation: Will Haines be red-shirted, or will he become a fixture in the lineup moving forward?
Junior Terrell Barraclough opened the season as the starter and has compiled a 6-2 record, with one of his losses coming to Haines in the finals of the Black Knight Open at Army back in November.
A new rule this year allows a wrestler to use five competition dates and still maintain redshirt status. That means Haines could be used twice more this season and still take a redshirt, preserving four years of eligibility following the 2022-23 campaign.
If head coach Cael Sanderson opts for that route, the question then becomes when would Haines be used with those remaining comps?
Penn State’s upcoming dual-meet schedule for January includes a road trip to Wisconsin on the 6th, followed by home dates against fellow Big Ten members Michigan (1/20), Michigan State (1/22) and rival Iowa (1/27). The Nittany Lions head to Columbus to face Ohio State on Feb. 3rd.
Would Haines get the call for big meets against the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes? Why not? He appears to be the best 157-pounder on the roster at this stage of the season.
Also to be considered is the Southern Scuffle, which is held Jan. 1-2 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Scuffle is considered the top in-season college tournament in the country. It is possible Haines could be sent to the Scuffle as an unattached wrestler, which would not use either of his remaining two competition dates or impact potential redshirt status.
With a room stuffed full of All-Americans and national champions – both present and future – the Nittany Lions appear to be firmly entrenched as the nation’s top program for years to come. And it looks like Haines has a big part to play, perhaps sooner than they envisioned.
BOLTS SERVE NOTICE: How about that for an early-season shakeup?
Littlestown made it a three-wide race for the title in the YAIAA-3 by rallying past Bermudian Springs last Thursday, 36-35. The Bolts trailed 35-27 with two bouts remaining but Connor Dillon and Caden Rankin didn’t blink. Dillon rolled up an 18-2 technical fall over Jacob Simpson at 139 to make it 35-32, then Rankin worked a 5-1 decision to beat Jakson Keffer in the finale.
That tied the match at 35-apiece, with Ltown taking the victory based on tiebreaker criteria for most wins, 7-6.
Also prevailing for Ltown that night was Cameron Mingee (152), Tanner Rock (172), Jeffrey Prawdzik (189), Mitchell Feeser (215) and Peyton Mathers (114). Feeser delivered in a big way, improving to 6-1 by pinning Brennon Ault in what was a swing match on paper. All six of Feeser’s wins have been falls, while Ault entered the night with seven sticks of his own.
The Bolts stand at 4-1 overall, climbing to ninth in the District 3-2A power rankings. Defending Y-3 champ Biglerville is 11th at 4-2 while Bermudian (3-2) fell to 14th after dropping its second straight match.
We won’t have to wait very long to see how the title chase plays out with the Canners visiting the Eagles on Jan. 5. A loss would essentially eliminate Berm from the title conversation, while an Eagle win could ultimately create a co-champ.
On Jan. 10 Littlestown pays a visit to Biglerville in a match certain to have title implications all over it.
And speaking of races, New Oxford is looking to throw its hat into the YAIAA-1 ring after a 2-0 start in division action. Brian Martin’s Colonials took down South Western (35-28) and Dallastown (34-27) in a pair of home tilts. New Oxford hosts Red Lion (1-1) on Jan. 5, with key battles against Central York and Spring Grove still looming.
In the Mid-Penn Commonwealth, new member Gettysburg is 2-2 in division action. The Warriors opened with a bang, taking out Mifflin County and State College in one day before running headlong into buzzsaws in Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin. The Eagles swooped in for a 39-27 win before the Rams thumped the visiting Warriors, 46-9, in a rematch of last year’s D3-3A team final.
Following a quick trip to Apple Town for the Canner Duals next Saturday, Gettysburg resumes its dual-meet schedule which includes Commonwealth foes Cedar Cliff and Chambersburg.
THE WAR IS ON: Chambersburg is hosting its annual MyHOUSE Trojan Wars on Thursday and Friday, with 50 varsity teams and more than 30 middle school teams expected to battle over 11 mats. Seventeen District 3 programs will be on hand, including Biglerville and Gettysburg. A pair of Warriors are seeded entering Thursday’s action, with Jaxon Townsend (6-2) 4th at 160 and Tyler Withers (8-0) 8th at 189.
Other notable teams from PA include Southern Columbia, Bald Eagle Area, Belle Vernon and Warrior Run.
Eight schools from Virginia will be in attendance, with teams from Delaware, Florida, Maryland and West Virginia also competing.
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with the final round of the day slated to start at approximately 6:30 p.m. They’ll crank it up again at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and run through the day, concluding with the finals set for 6:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.