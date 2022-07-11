Hanover’s Clint Roche kept Hagerstown’s powerful offense in check for four innings, but the Braves exploded for a seven-spot in the top of the fifth and went on to a 10-0, six-inning victory in South Penn League action Monday evening at Diller Field.
The victory clinches at least a tie for the regular season title for the Braves, their second in their three years as a member of the league. It also locks up the top seed in the upcoming playoffs, as they hold the tie-breaker over Cashtown after taking the season series with the Pirates, 2-0-1.
“We wanted to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, that was one of our goals before the season started,” Hagerstown player-manager Justin Lewis said. “We feel that that’s important to have in the postseason.”
Roche, normally Hanover’s closer and only a spot starter, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, but then allowed a solo homer to Corey Jamison to lead off the second.
He kept throwing well through the fourth and the hosts trailed just 1-0 heading into the fifth.
“Clint pitched well for us tonight,” Hanover player-manager Adam Smith said. “We were short on arms and he usually doesn’t have to throw that many pitches (84 on Monday). He said he was fine for another inning after the fourth and I had no reason not to trust him.”
Hagerstown (25-0-1), the league’s highest-scoring offense at 9.2 runs per game, nearly matched that average in the fifth inning alone.
Nick Jacoby beat out an infield single to begin the frame, then Jarrett Biesecker singled. Lewis’ single brought home Jacoby and Peyton Mason followed with a sac fly for the second out of the inning.
Things got out of reach when Ozzie Abreu smoked a two-run jack over the left field fence.
Joey Schwartz brought home a run with an RBI single and Jacoby’s two-bagger to score a run wrapped up the rally.
“Their guy was throwing well for the first four innings,” Lewis said. “But I think after we got to see him a couple times through the order that we adjusted and were able to jump on him.”
Hagerstown scored twice more in the sixth with a Ryan Talbert sac fly and Jamison’s three-bagger bringing home the runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, Bravos’ starter Tanner Dixon took the hill looking for the shutout and worked around a leadoff single by Sam Duvall to earn it.
Dixon finished his gem with seven strikeouts and no walks, while yielding two hits. He threw strikes on 50 of his 74 offerings.
“Tanner threw a lot of strikes and got himself into a lot of pitchers’ counts,” Lewis said. “Our pitching and defense has carried us this season. It’s helped us to win a lot of games.”
Hagerstown has allowed a total of 30 runs so far this season.
Hanover (13-13-1) drops into seventh place in the standings with its fourth consecutive loss, but the Raiders sit just one game out of fourth, which is currently occupied by Biglerville (15-13).
Jamison led Hagerstown’s offense with three hits, missing only a double for the cycle, while the visitors received two hits each from Biesecker, Lewis, Abreu and Jacoby.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for Hanover as it plays at Brushtown today at 6 p.m., while the Braves welcome Mason-Dixon on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Hagerstown 010 072 — 10 15 0
Hanover 000 000 — 0 2 2
Tanner Dixon and Nick Jacoby; Clint Roche, Alex Smith (6) and Andrew Worley. SO-BB: Dixon 7-0; Roche 1-1, Smith 0-0. W-Dixon. L-Roche. 2B: Hag-Ozzie Abreu, Jacoby. 3B: Hag-Corey Jamison. HR: Hag-Abreu, Jamison.
