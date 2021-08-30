The Gettysburg girls’ tennis team appeared headed for its second victory of the season on Monday.
The Warriors, playing at home, led visiting Bermudian Springs in each of the three singles matches after their respective first sets were completed.
However, the weather had different plans. Just minutes after each singles match had begun their second sets, the skies opened up, drenching the players and courts at Gettysburg High and postponing the match to a date yet to be determined.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more. They were doing everything I had needed them to do,” Gettysburg coach Dave Yates said of his team’s play before the interruption. “We were in a very strong position before the rain came.”
At the forefront of that strong position was senior Kim Heinzelmann, who took a 6-1 first-set victory over Bekah Gerringer in the first singles’ match. Heinzelmann, a two-time YAIAA all-star, is making the step up to first singles following the graduation of reigning YAIAA Class 2A player of the year, Kaitlyn Then.
“She’s taking it in stride,” Yates said of how Heinzelmann has handled the step up. “She had a very, very strong first match, which she won in straight sets. Then she went up against (South Western’s) Sarah McComas last Wednesday and that went to a match tiebreaker. So I’m very, very confident with the performances from Kim.”
Yates has also been pleased with the performance of his team overall through three matches, stating that it’s been good for them to get back out on the court with family and friends in attendance.
“Obviously, last year was very difficult,” he said. “It was a very-much shortened season. This year we’re definitely looking forward to having a full season. We’ve got 17 matches on the books this season as opposed to nine last season. It’s great being able to have fans, being able to have parents come to watch. You can definitely see the difference in them. The difference is night and day.”
For Bermudian Springs coach Jim Greene, it was his first opportunity to see a team that was replacing seven seniors from the 2020 season.
“This is actually our first contest. So it’s kind of nice to get back out at the beginning of the season here and get a chance to kind of warm up into the season,” he said. “I’m looking for a lot of individual improvement, since we lost seven seniors from last year. It really affected my entire lineup and I lost some really talented girls. So it’s almost like kind of rebuilding, even with five seniors in this year’s group.”
Like Yates, Greene said he was just happy that his team was able to get back to what feels more like a normal season after COVID restrictions in 2020.
“Yeah, it’s really nice,” he said. “It just feels like an actual season. So it’s been nice, for sure.”
Both teams are set to return to action on Tuesday, as Gettysburg welcomes Kennard-Dale and Bermudian Springs plays host to Delone Catholic.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
