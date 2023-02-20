The third time’s a charm is a popular saying. For Delone Catholic, the eighth time was a charm.

Losers of seven straight meetings with YAIAA-3 rival York Catholic, the Squires broke the hex when they squeaked past the Fighting Irish, 59-55, in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals Monday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.

