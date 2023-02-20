The third time’s a charm is a popular saying. For Delone Catholic, the eighth time was a charm.
Losers of seven straight meetings with YAIAA-3 rival York Catholic, the Squires broke the hex when they squeaked past the Fighting Irish, 59-55, in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals Monday night at James Forjan Gymnasium in York.
“I’ll trade all seven of those losses in for this win,” Delone head coach Brandon Staub said. “We led in the fourth quarter of six of those seven losses and couldn’t close the deal.”
Delone (16-7) almost didn’t close it out in this one, either.
The Squires went to the fourth quarter possessing a 43-40 advantage and stretched the lead to 49-42 after junior Cam Keller connected on a trifecta with 6:10 to play.
A 6-0 run by YC drew the hosts to within 49-48, but Keller temporarily slowed them with a layup off an assist from Bryson Kopp with 3:50 left.
The Delone lead stood at 53-52 following Luke Forjan’s hoop for the hosts with 2:55 to go.
Then Keller was fouled, but bricked both freebie attempts. A stop, then a bucket by Gage Zimmerman pushed it to 55-52.
Things stood at 55-53 when Aidan Wittmer came up with a steal and coasted in for a layup with 31 seconds remaining, only to have Forjan respond again with 18 ticks to go to close it to 57-55.
Following a missed free throw, the Irish had a chance to tie or take the lead, but a loose ball was grabbed by Keller and he was fouled. Keller, a 67 percent shooter from the charity stripe, had missed his first three free throw attempts of the game.
He made both of them and it was all over.
“It was nerve racking, but once I made the first, I felt good,” Keller said of what was going through his mind when he stepped to the line. “I made the second one and I knew the game was over.”
Staub added, “Free throw shooting has been good for us all year, I believe we’re shooting 72 percent on the season. I wasn’t really concerned with that, because we weren’t turning the ball over. I knew we’d make enough free throws at the end.”
Delone made 3-of-10 from the foul line on the night, including missing five straight in the final two minutes. Though the Squires did commit just seven turnovers in the game.
The Squires began the game hot, while the Irish were turning the ball over and that produced a 12-2 lead for the Black & Gold after Kopp dialed one in from distance with 3:41 to go in the opening quarter.
Forjan got things going for the hosts as he ignited a 15-6 run to end the quarter, a frame that finished with Delone clinging to an 18-17 lead.
York Catholic (15-8) trailed 21-20 before ripping off the next eight and the Irish went to the break leading, 28-23.
Jake Dallas’ pair of free throws with 5:09 left in the third matched YC’s largest advantage of the game at 35-28, but Keller responded with a pair of triples, one from the right wing, then again from the left wing.
All told, Delone slapped together a 15-5 run to end the quarter.
“Things were kinda mucked up and slowed down there in the second quarter for the last two minutes and we were able to get to the half down five. That made us feel pretty good,” Staub said. “We were able to fight back in the third quarter and take the lead.”
York Catholic, which shared the division title with Littlestown, took both regular season meetings with the Squires, both by nine points.
“We had ten practices to get ready for this game and we worked really hard to prepare for it,” Keller said. “We wanted to keep the season going for our seniors and I think we just wanted it more.”
Staub added, “We’ve known for almost a month that we were going to play these guys in our first district game. So we’ve kinda been preparing for them for the better part of a month.”
Keller led the way for the victors with 19 points to go with four boards and three assists. Zimmerman added 15, while Kopp connected on all six of his field goal attempts towards 15 points and also collected five rebounds.
Forjan led YC with 33 points and Levan McFadden chipped in with 11 markers and grabbed eight boards. Dallas, who lit the Squires up for 30 points in their meeting in McSherrystown four weeks ago, was held to eight points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field.
“We were hoping to hold Dallas to 15 points or less and we did better than we hoped against him,” Staub said. “Gage did a really good job on him tonight.”
The win earns Delone a spot in the district semifinals where it will travel to face top-seeded Columbia (18-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. A win for the Squires would send them to the district title game for the first time since 2013, and would also clinch a spot in the PIAA tournament for the second consecutive season.
“Columbia is obviously a very good team,” Staub said. “I saw them a little bit early in the season when I was scouting York Catholic, but I’ll need to get a hold of some tape to look at to get a game plan together.”
Delone Catholic 18 5 20 16 — 59
York Catholic 17 11 12 15 — 55
Delone Catholic (59): Aidan Wittmer 2 0-2 5, Cam Keller 7 2-4 19, Gage Zimmerman 7 0-1 15, Bryson Kopp 6 1-3 15, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Dettinburn, Smith. Totals: 24 3-10 59.
York Catholic (55): Brady Walker 1 1-2 3, Luke Forjan 11 10-11 33, Levan McFadden 4 1-2 11, Jake Dallas 2 4-4 8. Non-scorers: Brennan, J. Forjan, Oathout. Totals: 18 16-19 55.
3-pointers: DC-Keller 3, Kopp 2, Wittmer, Zimmerman, Bealmear; YC-McFadden 2, L. Forjan.
