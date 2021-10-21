Biglerville’s YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Tournament semifinal with Dallastown was a tight and tense affair, one that was only ever likely to be decided by a singular moment of magic.
Thankfully for the Canners, that moment came from one of their players as Isiah Kuykendall’s free kick from 20 yards out in the 59th minute lifted Biglerville into Saturday’s final with a 1-0 victory.
“It’s just who has the most confidence and whoever steps up and does it,” Biglerville coach Jebb Nelson said of his multiple free options. “I know we have a couple guys, but we just leave it up to them and Isiah took a great free kick.”
The Canners (20-0-0) came into the contest as the underdogs out of YAIAA-3, while the Y-1 champion Wildcats (17-2-1) entered as the tournament favorites and solidified that sentiment with a 2-0 win over New Oxford in the opening round.
But right from the start, it was clear Biglerville was not going to be intimidated. The first chance of the contest fell to Jesus Salazar in the game’s 10th minute, but his volleyed attempt went flying over the crossbar.
Juan Garcia then forced a solid save out of Dallastown goalkeeper Jacob Morouse on a shot from distance, but the teams remained scoreless mid-way through the opening half. The Canners continued to pile on pressure, though, as Emanuel Esquivias struck the wall with a free kick and Kuykendall had an attempt go wide on a counterattack late in the half.
Neither team could find an end product in the first half, however, and they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.
Out of halftime, it was the Wildcats who took a bit of momentum and a pair of nice saves by Biglerville goalkeeper Rodrigo Beltran kept the game scoreless.
The Canners had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 51st minute when striker Jack Regentin nodded down a free kick to the feet of Esquivias, but the latter’s shot was blocked away for a corner kick that eventually came to nothing.
Moments later, it was Beltran coming up big again for Biglerville, snagging a shot on a Dallastown counterattack to keep it 0-0.
In the 58th minute, the best chance of game came to the Canners as a ball over the top was flicked on to Regentin who found himself one-on-one with Morouse just yards from goal, but the referee called the play back for a handball on the Wildcats that set up a free kick 20 yards from goal.
“I was actually surprised. One, they didn’t call the advantage; and two, I was surprised that if there was a foul, it wasn’t a card because he was the last player (in front of the goalkeeper),” Nelson said of the play. “So it should’ve went either way.”
Instead, it went neither way. Never mind, though, as Kuykendall placed the ball down, stepped up, and found the bottom right corner of the net to give the Canners the 1-0 lead.
“I aimed up high, but it went low corner,” Kuykendall said of the free kick. “But stuff like that you don’t really think about. I’m just happy it went in.”
From that point on, Biglerville went into protection mode as Dallastown poured players forward into the attack.
The aggressiveness almost paid off for the Wildcats as they slipped Nate Winslow in behind the Canners’ defense, but again Beltran came up with a big save to force a corner before making another stop following the corner kick.
“For me, it was just reactions,” Beltran said of the first stop. “I was worried if I was out of the box and it touched my hand or anything, because I would’ve gotten a card and it would’ve been a free kick.”
Instead, he made the perfect play, denying Winslow, who had another chance moments later but scuffed his shot into the waiting arms of the Biglerville keeper.
Beltran finished with seven saves in the shutout.
The last gasp from Dallastown came in the 76th minute as Ty Mazzarella sent a curling effort just over the bar. But from then on the Canners were able to see out the victory and advance to Saturday’s final against Northeastern, which beat Central York 3-1 in the opposite semifinal.
Prior to Thursday, the Bobcats were the last team to defeat Dallastown, handing them a 2-1 setback on Sept. 7.
“They know what lies ahead of them,” Nelson said of the Canners’ mindset going forward. “Each game from here is going to get bigger and bigger and bigger. There’s only one team that’s not going to lose.”
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Dallastown 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Isaiah Kuykendall. Shots: B-7; D-7. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 7; D-Jacob Morouse 6. Corners: B-7; D-2.
