There are a grand total of 25 girls’ softball teams in District 3’s 2A and 3A classifications.
Of those 25 teams, 12 will qualify for the district tournament and of those 12, just four will reach the PIAA state tournament. As things stand currently, three of those four spots could well be occupied by Times Area teams.
Of course, the games must first be played, but of the seven Times Area squads, six look set to qualify for the postseason, four of which will enter as top-three seeds.
We start in Class 2A, where Brandywine Heights (15-4) of the Berks Softball League appears to have locked up the No. 1 overall seed. Hot on the heels of the Bullets, however, lie a pair of area teams in the form of YAIAA Division 4 champion Fairfield and division runner-up, Delone Catholic.
The Knights (14-4) are flying into the postseason on the back of their first division crown since 1996, before they were members of the YAIAA. Their head coach, Terry Weikert, has remained the same. The name in the pitcher’s circle, Weikert, has remained the same, but now it’s Terry’s youngest daughter Kira, more than 25 years younger than her older sister Kelly, who is leading the charge for Fairfield.
Kira has allowed just two combined earned runs in her last three starts for the Knights, all victories, as they were able to wrestle the division crown away from nine-time defending champion, Delone Catholic.
It’s not just the pitching that has led the way for Fairfield though. The offense is averaging 11.8 runs per game in the month of May and you have to go back to an April 20 11-3 loss to Millersburg to find the last time the Knights scored less than five runs in a contest.
Despite dropping the division crown to Fairfield, the Squirettes are very much a threat as the postseason approaches. At 13-6, they sit just behind the Knights in the 2A power rankings and a deep lineup led by line led by Teagan Funkhouser, Alma Partenza and Amy Anderson at the top poses a threat to all comers. In fact, Delone was able to exact a measure of revenge with an 11-5 win over the Knights on Wednesday.
Anderson, who also stars in the circle for the Squirettes, will need to show more consistency with her arm if Delone wants to make a deep run. She’s conceded at least five runs in each of her last three starts against playoff-bound teams.
Up in Class 3A, Times Area teams occupy each of the top two spots in the power rankings and have done so for much of the season. After winning the YAIAA Division 3 title a year ago, Littlestown suffered a disappointing early exit in the district tournament. Rather than dipping their heads, the Thunderbolts have come back with a vengeance and have a 17-3 record, claiming a share of the Y3 title in the process and topping the power rankings.
Star junior Chelsey Stonesifer has found her stride in the circle of late, capped by a complete-game, 15-strikeout gem on Thursday to lead her team to a 2-1 victory over South Western. The offense for the Bolts has shown to be a bit more streaky, but the trio of Carli Thayer, Bailey Rucker and Stonesifer at the top of the order have provided timely hits throughout the season.
Littlestown will share the Y3 crown this season with last year’s district runner-up Bermudian Springs. The Eagles have backed up their magical run with a 16-3 season that has them sitting second in the district power rankings. Littlestown and Bermudian split the season series, with each team winning at home. Eagles’ ace Tori Murren has struggled at times, including a recent shellacking at the hands of Kennard-Dale, but she’s done her best work against the Bolts, conceding four runs, only two of which were earned, striking out 22 batters in 13⅔ innings of work.
The Bolts will likely begin their district tournament against Biglerville (8-11), which has come out of nowhere to grab the eighth spot in the district power rankings thanks to four wins in its last five games. Freshman Rylie Brewer has been a breath of fresh air for the Canners in the circle, while the offense has averaged 12.2 runs per game over the last five outings, led by sophomore stars Alexis Pickett and Olivia Miller in the heart of the lineup.
The final Times Area team that’s bound for the postseason is New Oxford, under the direction of first-year coach Jason Miller. The Colonials and their high-powered offense climbed as high as No. 7 in the Class 5A power rankings after a 14-5 win over Northeastern on May 3. But since then, the Ox has lost three of its final six regular season games including back-to-back mercy rule losses to Central York and Northern to close the year. That leaves them sitting 14th of 16 teams in the playoffs, though well inside the cutline on points.
Senior Mallory Topper, junior Autumn Lehigh and sophomore Hannah Becker have powered an offense that has shown capable of exploding at any time. Whether or not senior pitcher Paige Dill can deliver more consistently could determine the Colonials’ fate in the postseason.
The Class 3A and 5A district tournaments are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23, while Fairfield and Delone have nearly two weeks off before possibly facing one another in the Class 2A district semifinals on Thursday, May 26, with the winner headed to the district title game and a guaranteed spot in the state tournament.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauerteig@gettysburgtimes.com
