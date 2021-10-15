At 0-3 and struggling mightily on offense, things looked a bit bleak for the Delone Catholic football program.
Thankfully, coach Corey Zortman didn’t get down on his team.
All the Squires have done since is rip off five consecutive victories, including a resounding 24-0 win against Fairfield on Friday night, to put themselves in control of their own destiny in YAIAA-3.
“It’s just hard work,” quarterback Ryder Noel said of the turnaround. “We just kept going. We started out a little slow, but we just kept working hard.”
Delone (5-3 overall, 5-0 in Y-3) received the opening kickoff and set the tone immediately with a punishing ground game. Landen Eckert took the first three carries of the game for a combined 34 yards out to midfield. Then three plays later, facing third-and-10 from midfield, Dylan Staub took the ball on a counter handoff and sprinted 50 yards down the Squires’ sideline to make it 7-0 just three minutes into the contest.
Conversely, the Knights’ offense, which was without the services of wide receiver Connor Joy who was on crutches, was bogged down throughout the night. Fairfield (4-3, 3-2) started the game with a quick three-and-out that put the ball back in the hands of Delone. Jake Myers then flipped the field for the Knights’ with a 56-yard punt, and the hosts took some momentum when they stopped Eckert on fourth-and-short in Squires’ territory. But again the offense failed to capitalize and Myers’ 34-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.
Noel, in his first year as the Delone starting quarterback, then ripped off a 54-yard run into the Fairfield red zone, but the Squires’ drive fizzled out, leaving Justin Emeigh with a 31-yard field goal attempt. Emeigh split the uprights and the teams went into the second quarter with the score 10-0.
In the second, both teams struggled to get much going offensively as the pair traded punts for much of the frame. But once again, it was Delone that came up with a big play in a third-and-long situation.
Noel dropped back to pass at his own 19-yard line and found Braeden Spielman, who had snuck behind the Knights’ defense and took the ball 81 yards to pay dirt, making it 17-0 just before the half.
The third quarter proved similar to the second, as Fairfield received the second-half kickoff and was quickly forced to punt. This time, Noel hooked up with sophomore teammate Gage Zimmerman for a big play. Despite another third-and-long, Noel dropped back and threw a strike to Zimmerman, who bounced off a tackle before outrunning the Knights’ defense for a 76-yard score to make it 24-0 with 7:38 left in the third.
“Gage is only a sophomore and he’s probably our second-fastest guy; I’d say Ryder’s probably the fastest guy on the team but Gage is right there,” Zortman said of Zimmerman, who returned a kick for a touchdown a week ago. “He was a guy that I wanted to look at to bring in as a change up in the backfield and at split (end), so he’s been doing a great job learning both positions for us and he’s only going to get better.”
Zimmerman’s touchdown was the last of the night as neither team entered the red zone for the last 19 minutes of the game. For Fairfield, it marks a second-straight shutout after dropping a 31-0 decision to York Catholic a week ago. For the Squires, they now head into a matchup with York Catholic in one week that will serve as a de facto division championship game.
“That’s the kind of game that you hope for when you start out a season,” Zortman said of the looming game against the Irish. “At the end of the year, you’re playing a game with league implications. I know these guys are looking forward to it. It should be a fun night for everybody.”
Delone Catholic 10 7 7 0 — 24
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
1st quarter
DC-Dylan Staub, 50 run (Justin Emeigh kick), 8:55.
DC-Emeigh, 31 field goal, 1:02
2nd quarter
DC-Braeden Spielman, 81 pass from Ryder Noel (Emeigh kick), 1:20
3rd quarter
DC-Gage Zimmerman, 76 pass from Noel (Emeigh kick), 7:38
Team Statistics
DC F
First downs 13 10
Rushing 38-244 36-114
Passing 5-9-0 2-10-1
Passing yards 185 11
Totals Yards 349 125
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 2-20
Punting 4-23.5 7-39.1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Landen Eckhart 12-61, Coltyn Keller 11-46, Dylan Staub 6-72, Ryder Noel 7-67, Artem Reichart 1-2, Gage Zimmerman 1-(-4); F-Cody Valentine 4-5, Peyton Stadler 19-107, Jake Myers 8-6. Dom Smitley 5-(-4)
Passing: DC- Noel 5-9-0-185; F-Myers 2-10-1-11
Receiving: DC-Keller 2-23, Zimmeman 2-81, Braeden Spielman 1-81; F-Stadler 1-3, Andrew Koons 1-8.
