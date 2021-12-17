For much of Friday night’s YAIAA Division 3 contest with Delone Catholic, the Littlestown boys’ basketball team looked listless.
When the chips were on the table, however, the returning District 3 runners-up showed the stuff of champions, closing the game on a 17-4 run to take home a 41-37 victory in front a lively home crowd.
“That was fun, man. That was fun,” Littlestown coach Jon Forster said after the game. “It’s so nice to have fans back in the gym. It just feels right. Tonight, man, that atmosphere, when Delone’s in town, it’s always a fun one.”
The Thunderbolts (4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Y-3) struggled mightily in the early going against the Squires’ zone look which varied at times between a 2-3 and 1-2-2.
On the other end, Delone faired only slightly between against the length of the Littlestown frontcourt which features 6-foot-4 Jake Bosley and 6-foot-7 Christopher Meakin.
A pair of 3-pointers, one from Aidan Wittmer and one from Asher Rudolph, helped lift the Squires (2-3, 1-1) to a 7-4 lead after the first quarter.
The struggles continued for Littlestown into the second quarter and Delone pulled out to a 12-4 lead with 5:31 left in the half.
“Early, we had a couple good looks, but shots just weren’t dropping,” Forster said of the struggles. “And that’s going to happen, so as long as we’re patient and don’t give up on looks that we are getting, we’ll be okay.”
Bosley scored four points in the frame to help the Bolts stay in touch, but struggled to get good shots and picked up his third foul late in the half.
“Early in the game it was real hard,” Bosley said of his showing. “Getting the three fouls was hard, but I just had to get one shot to fall.”
Five second-quarter points from Gage Zimmerman, who led the Squires with 12 on the night, helped the visitors to an 18-11 lead at halftime.
The start of the second half seemed like a points explosion relative to the first, as the the teams traded buckets out of the break. Delone held steadfast with a 26-21 lead mid-way through the third quarter.
A triple from the corner for Caleb Unger pull the hosts within two at 26-24 and sent the crowd roaring, but was immediately answered by a 3-pointer from Delone’s Aidan Bealmear. Despite facing mounting pressure, the Squires finished the third with their lead still well intact at 31-24.
A steal and a score for Wittmer with 5:50 left in the contest put the Bolts on the ropes a bit, down 33-24, but that’s when they came out swinging.
Bosley went on a personal 6-1 run to pull the hosts within four. He then stole an errant pass and dropped the ball back to Zyan Herr, who stepped into and drained a triple to make it 34-33 with 4:30 left to play. The shot by Herr prompted a Delone Catholic timeout and brought a raucous cheer from a now awake home student section.
“He’s a leader,” Forster said of Bosley’s late charge. “He’s one of the guys we have that has varsity experience, so I trust him, I believe in him and he comes out here and he delivers pretty much every night.”
A Camdyn Keller free throw shortly thereafter made the score 35-33 before Meakin delivered two of his 10 points on the night with a layup to tie the score at 35-35 with 2:10 left to play.
On the ensuing Squires possession, Littlestown was able to get a stop and secure the rebound, with Forster calling timeout with 1:14 to play. He then called another timeout just eight seconds later. Following the second timeout, the ball found its way into the hands of Unger, whose 3-pointer found nothing but net to give the Bolts their first lead of the night at 38-35 with 51 seconds remaining.
“I just wanted to get another look, see what they were going to align in,” Forster said of the second timeout. “We knew they were going to go into the 2-3 or the 1-2-2. They went with the 1-2-2 so I just wanted to make sure we had a play for both. The guys came out and they executed. Caleb stepped up and hit a big shot for us.”
After a timeout by Delone coach Brandon Staub, the Squires ran a play that led to an open Rudolph 3-pointer from the corner. But Rudolph’s shot went just long and caught the rim, leading to a Littlestown rebound.
Meakin then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 21.2 left to play and Zimmerman grabbed the rebound, dashing coast to coast for a layup to make it 38-37 with 13.3 remaining.
Bosley then went to line for 1-and-1 with 11.5 remaining. He sank the first to make it 39-37 before missing the second. But Meakin was able to tap the rebound back out to Bosley, who secured the ball before Littlestown called a timeout. Herr then sank a free throw to make it 40-37 and despite missing the second, the Squires were unable to get a shot up.
Bosley hit one final freebie with under a second remaining to ice the victory.
“This is the first time actually playing in front of a full gym for a long time,” Bosley said afterward of the win and the environment. “So it’s a lot of fun.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 41, Delone Catholic 37
Delone Catholic 7 11 13 6 — 37
Littlestown 4 7 13 17 — 41
Delone Catholic (37): Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Aidan Wittmer 2 0-0 5, Asher Rudolph 3 1-3 8, Camdyn Keller 0 1-2 1, Gage Zimmerman 5 2-2 12, Bryson Kopp 1 1-4 3, Aidan Bealmear 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Keller. Totals: 14 5-11 37.
Littlestown (41): Brandon Claybaugh 1 0-0 3, Caleb Unger 2 0-0 6, Jake Bosley 4 6-8 14, Chris Meakin 4 2-4 10, Zyan Herr 3 1-2 8. Non-scorers: King, McKinney. Totals: 14 9-14 41.
3-pointers: DC-4(Hoffman, Bealmear, Wittmer, Rudolph). L-4 (Unger 2, Claybaugh, Herr).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.