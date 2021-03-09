BAIR
Gettysburg’s Anne Bair shoots over Linden Hall’s Mercy Ademusayo during the regular season. Bair was named the YAIAA-2 Player of the Year in a vote of league coaches.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A pair of Times Area standouts have been named players of the year for the YAIAA Girls’ Basketball Coaches All-Star teams.

Gettysburg’s Anne Bair and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott were selected as the top players in Division 2 and 3, respectively. Both players will lead their teams into District 3 semifinal games tonight as Gettysburg travels to face Mechanicsburg in Class 5A while Delone hosts Big Spring in a 4A tilt.

Bair, a junior who scored her 1,000th career point in a playoff win last week, is averaging 16.7 points per game. She is second locally in free throw shooting percentage at 84% on an area-high 130 attempts. Bair, a Manhattan commit, ranks sixth in made 3-pointers with 28.

Hoddinott, also a junior, tops the scoring charts at 17.0 points per game. She’s shooting 81% at the stripe (63-for-77) and has knocked down 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Joining Bair on the Y-2 first team is fellow Warrior Camryn Felix (14.6 ppg), the area’s most prolific 3-point shooter with 62 triples. The junior has been nearly perfect at the foul line with 22 makes in 23 attempts this season.

Hoddinott has company on the Y-3 first team in the form of Bermudian Springs junior trio Bailey Oehmig (15.1 ppg), Hannah Chenault (13.8) and Lillian Peters (11.3). Hanover’s Jaycie Miller, yet another junior, also made the first team after scoring 15.6 points per game.

Area second-team picks included New Oxford’s Ella Billman (Y-2) and Biglerville’s Katie Woolson (Y-3).The Delone trio of Makenna Mummert, Abigael Vingsen and Abby Jacoby joined Woolson on the Division 3 squad.

YAIAA-1

Player of the Year: Ella Kale, Spring Grove

Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York & Troy Sowers, Spring Grove

First Team

Sarah Berman, Central York

Bria Beverly Dallastown

Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern

Makish Shaw, Red Lion

Ella Kale, Spring Grove

Laila Campbell, Spring Grove

Second Team

Bella Chimienti, Central York

Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, C. York

D’Shantae Edwards, Dallastown

Addyson Wagaman, Spring Grove

Ciarra Gibbs, York High

Honorable Mention

Liv Stein, Dallastown

Asia Eames, Red Lion

Maddie Lehker, South Western

Zykira McGee, York High

YAIAA-2

Player of the Year: Anne Bair, Gettysburg

Coach of the Year: Brad Weaver, Eastern York

First Team

Mara Weaver, Eastern York

Bre Grim, Eastern York

Anne Bair, Gettysburg

Camryn Felix, Gettysburg

Alainna Hopta, West York

Maddison Perring, York Suburban

Second Team

Ella Billman, New Oxford

Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock

T’azjah Generett, West York

Brooke Sargen, York Suburban

Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban

Honorable Mention

Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York

Corinne Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale

Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock

Grace Hare, York Suburban

YAIAA-3

Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic

Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic

First Team

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian

Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs

Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic

Jaycie Miller, Hanover

Drew Kile, York Catholic

Second Team

Katie Woolson, Biglerville

Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic

Abigael Vingsen, Delone Catholic

Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic

Sam Bulik, York Catholic

Honorable Mention

Morgan Martin, Biglerville

Breana Valentine, Fairfield

Tianna Gray, Hanover

Ava Collins, Littlestown

