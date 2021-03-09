A pair of Times Area standouts have been named players of the year for the YAIAA Girls’ Basketball Coaches All-Star teams.
Gettysburg’s Anne Bair and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott were selected as the top players in Division 2 and 3, respectively. Both players will lead their teams into District 3 semifinal games tonight as Gettysburg travels to face Mechanicsburg in Class 5A while Delone hosts Big Spring in a 4A tilt.
Bair, a junior who scored her 1,000th career point in a playoff win last week, is averaging 16.7 points per game. She is second locally in free throw shooting percentage at 84% on an area-high 130 attempts. Bair, a Manhattan commit, ranks sixth in made 3-pointers with 28.
Hoddinott, also a junior, tops the scoring charts at 17.0 points per game. She’s shooting 81% at the stripe (63-for-77) and has knocked down 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
Joining Bair on the Y-2 first team is fellow Warrior Camryn Felix (14.6 ppg), the area’s most prolific 3-point shooter with 62 triples. The junior has been nearly perfect at the foul line with 22 makes in 23 attempts this season.
Hoddinott has company on the Y-3 first team in the form of Bermudian Springs junior trio Bailey Oehmig (15.1 ppg), Hannah Chenault (13.8) and Lillian Peters (11.3). Hanover’s Jaycie Miller, yet another junior, also made the first team after scoring 15.6 points per game.
Area second-team picks included New Oxford’s Ella Billman (Y-2) and Biglerville’s Katie Woolson (Y-3).The Delone trio of Makenna Mummert, Abigael Vingsen and Abby Jacoby joined Woolson on the Division 3 squad.
YAIAA-1
Player of the Year: Ella Kale, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York & Troy Sowers, Spring Grove
First Team
Sarah Berman, Central York
Bria Beverly Dallastown
Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern
Makish Shaw, Red Lion
Ella Kale, Spring Grove
Laila Campbell, Spring Grove
Second Team
Bella Chimienti, Central York
Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, C. York
D’Shantae Edwards, Dallastown
Addyson Wagaman, Spring Grove
Ciarra Gibbs, York High
Honorable Mention
Liv Stein, Dallastown
Asia Eames, Red Lion
Maddie Lehker, South Western
Zykira McGee, York High
YAIAA-2
Player of the Year: Anne Bair, Gettysburg
Coach of the Year: Brad Weaver, Eastern York
First Team
Mara Weaver, Eastern York
Bre Grim, Eastern York
Anne Bair, Gettysburg
Camryn Felix, Gettysburg
Alainna Hopta, West York
Maddison Perring, York Suburban
Second Team
Ella Billman, New Oxford
Kelsey Gemmill, Susquehannock
T’azjah Generett, West York
Brooke Sargen, York Suburban
Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban
Honorable Mention
Victoria Zerbe, Eastern York
Corinne Sharnetzka, Kennard-Dale
Mackenzie Womack, Susquehannock
Grace Hare, York Suburban
YAIAA-3
Player of the Year: Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic
First Team
Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs
Hannah Chenault, Bermudian
Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs
Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic
Jaycie Miller, Hanover
Drew Kile, York Catholic
Second Team
Katie Woolson, Biglerville
Makenna Mummert, Delone Catholic
Abigael Vingsen, Delone Catholic
Abby Jacoby, Delone Catholic
Sam Bulik, York Catholic
Honorable Mention
Morgan Martin, Biglerville
Breana Valentine, Fairfield
Tianna Gray, Hanover
Ava Collins, Littlestown
