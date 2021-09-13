The Gettysburg College field hockey team wrapped up a 3-0 victory over Cabrini University as a gift for Head Coach Barb Jordan on her birthday Saturday.
Top Performers
Lauren Beccaria ’22
- (Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe): Goal, Assist
Isabella Fragomeni ’23
- (Mountain Lakes, N.J./Madison): Goal
Alex Wenz ’25
- (Blue Bell, Pa./Gwynedd Mercy Academy): Goal
Emma Bertrando ’22
- (West Chester, Pa./Henderson): Assist
Eilene Besselman ’22
- (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Mechanicsburg) – 1 Save
Game Summary
First Quarter:
- Gettysburg wasted no time in charging at the Cabrini goal. The Bullets fired off the first attempt at the cage in just 34 seconds and racked up three more shots and three penalty corners over the next nine minutes. In the 10th minute, Bertrando slipped a past from just above the middle of the arc through a pair of defenders and Beccaria corralled the ball and slapped it past the goalie for the first score of the game. Keith came up with three saves in the final minutes of the period to keep the one-goal margin.
Second Quarter:
- The Cavaliers managed some offense in the second period and looked to go to goal in the 23rd minute. The hope was dashed when Besselman charged out of the cage and kicked away an attempt by Kelly Sweeney. Less than 40 seconds later, Wenz crossed a pass in front of the Cabrini goal to Fragomeni, who darted left past a pair of defenders and flipped a shot past Keith for a 2-0 advantage in the 24th minute.
Third Quarter:
- The Bullets forced a series of penalty corners to start the third period and Keith tallied two saves to keep Cabrini in the hunt. The Cavaliers earned a pair of corners late in the frame, but neither resulted in clear opportunities.
Fourth Quarter:
- Gettysburg controlled the action in the final frame with four penalty corners and three shots. The final look at the cage resulted in the third tally on a fast-break as Beccaria dropped off a pass to Wenz for a one-timer into the cage in the 54th minute.
By the Numbers
- Gettysburg held a 17-4 lead in shots and a 13-3 lead in penalty corners. The Bullets’ defense has not surrendered many open looks at the goal this fall, allowing just 22 shots and 15 corners in four games.
- The last time Gettysburg won its first four games of the season was in 2012. The team went 12-5 overall that season and made it to the Centennial Conference semifinals.
- Barb Jordan is in her 20th season at Gettysburg. A 2004 inductee into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, Jordan is the program’s all-time leader in victories with 178. The Bullets have played six times on her birthday over the last 20 years and have won four of those contests, including a 3-1 win over Cabrini at home in 2010.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg has won nine of 10 meetings with Cabrini, including each of the last three.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Susquehanna University on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer Wins at Lycoming
The Gettysburg College men’s soccer team topped previously unbeaten non-conference foe Lycoming College 3-1 on the road Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg
- Connor Fife ’23 (Newtown, Pa. Holy Ghost Prep) – Goal
- Jonathan Molina ’22 (Adelphi, Md./Dematha Catholic) — Goal
- Kevin Muhic ’24 (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) – 2 Saves
How It Happened…
First Half: The Orange and Blue nearly jumped ahead in the first minute when freshman Aidan Muller (Fish Hoek, South Africa/Putnam Science Academy) blasted a shot but was denied by Lycoming’s goalkeeper Zack Donoway. The Warriors opened the scoring four minutes later when Josh Zinngrebe netted a penalty kick. Six minutes later, the Bullets tied it up with a tally from Fife, who was set up by Muller and junior Nikko DiSimplico
- (Hockessin, Del./Salesianum School). A defensive miscue by Lycoming pushed Gettysburg ahead 2-1 at the 17-minute marker. The Bullets defense did not allow the Warriors a shot in the final 33 minutes to hold the 2-1 lead at halftime.
Second Half:
- A few minutes into the second half, the hosts looked to tie the game, but Muhic turned aside the shot for his final save of the afternoon. The Gettysburg defense did not let up, holding Lycoming to just two shots in the half, while the offense added an insurance goal with 12 seconds remaining in the game as O’Donnell slipped a pass to Molina for the tally.
By the Numbers
- Gettysburg outshot Lycoming 13-5, with the host holding a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
- Fife has recorded one goal in each game this season.
- Molina scored his first goal of the season. He tallied a pair of goals the last time Gettysburg played against Lycoming.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg leads that all-time series at 8-1. The first meeting between the two teams occurred in 1957, with the last coming in 2019.
Next Up
The Bullets pick up their schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 15, when they visit Lebanon Valley College at 4 p.m. in another non-conference affair.
Gettysburg 2 1 — 3
Lycoming 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg Sweeps Past Catholic in Season Opener
The Gettysburg College men’s tennis team opened the season with a 9-0 victory sweep over Catholic University on Saturday.
Match Recap
Gettysburg (1-0) swept Catholic (0-1) in doubles play. No. 1 pairing sophomores Alex Kagan (Guilford, Conn./Guilford) and Michael Zayneh (Hilton Head Islands, S.C./Heritage Academy) tallied an 8-1 decision. The No. 2 tandem of freshman Michael Fellman and junior Matt Rau (Castle Pines, Colo./Regis Jesuit) claimed an 8-3 decision with the No. 3 pairing of seniors Patrick Bodovitz (Garden City, N.Y./Garden City) and Alec Shalk (Milton, Del./Smyrna) registered an 8-2 decision.
Kegan cruised past Juan Gomez 6-2, 6-4 at the top flight. Zayneh won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, Fellman scored his first collegiate straight-set victory 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot, while LaChance secured a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 4. Bodovitz claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5, and Rau corralled a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg now leads the all-time series record against Catholic at 17-10. The Bullets have won eight of the last ten meetings.
Up Next
Gettysburg will compete at the Goucher College tournament next Saturday and Sunday.
Singles
1. Alex Kagan (GCM) def. Juan Gomez (CATHU) 6-2, 6-4
2. Michael Zayneh (GCM) def. Matthew Rudolph (CATHU) 6-0, 6-2
3. Michael Fellman (GCM) def. David Brennan (CATHU) 6-0, 6-0
4. Zach LaChance (GCM) def. James Schmalz (CATHU) 6-2, 6-2
5. Patrick Bodovitz (GCM) def. Ben Perks (CATHU) 6-1, 6-4
6. Matt Rau (GCM) def. Diego Robles (CATHU) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1. Alex Kagan/Michael Zayneh (GCM) def. Matthew Rudolph/Ben Perks (CATHU) 8-1
2. Michael Fellman/Matt Rau (GCM) def. Juan Gomez/Diego Robles (CATHU) 8-3
3. Patrick Bodovitz/Alec Shalk (GCM) def. David Brennan/James Schmalz (CATHU) 8-2
Bullets Roll to Shutout Catholic in Season Opener
The Gettysburg College women’s tennis team opened the season with a shutout over Catholic University on Saturday.
Match Recap
Gettysburg (1-0) swept Catholic (0-1) in doubles play. Sophomores Gillian Rozenfeld (Haddonfield, N.J./Haddonfield Memorial) and Andrea Brazyte (Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Connetquot) made short work of their foes at the top doubles flight with an 8-0 win. Freshmen Sarah Guistwite (Carlisle, Pa. Wilson Hill Academy) and Kate Alianiello (Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe) posted an 8-4 win at No. 2, while sophomores Julia Gowland (Escondido, Calif. Del Lago Academy) and Catherine Haley (Berwyn, Pa./Conestoga) also posted an 8-0 victory at No. 3.
Rozenfeld and junior Alex Rieg (Phoenixville, Pa./Phoenixville) only dropped two games in wins at No. 1 (6-1, 6-1) and No. 2 (6-1, 6-1), respectively. Brazyte, Guistwite, and Dondes all registered their first collegiate victories at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 (6-3, 6-0), and No. 6, respectively. Cantwell claimed a 6-1, 6-3 decision on Kathleen O’Connell at the fifth flight.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg has now won three of the last four meetings against Catholic. The Bullets lead the all-time series at 14-7.
Up Next
The Bullets will next compete against Messiah University on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. in Gettysburg.
Singles
1. Gillian Rozenfeld (GCW) def. Abbey Cassidy (CATHU) 6-1, 6-1
2. Alex Rieg (GCW) def. Hanna Scali (CATHU) 6-1, 6-1
3. Andrea Brazyte (GCW) def. Aubree Narus (CATHU) 6-0, 6-0
4. Sarah Guistwite (GCW) def. Marisa Stambaugh (CATHU) 6-3, 6-0
5. Tierney Cantwell (GCW) def. Kathleen O’Connell (CATHU) 6-1, 6-3
6. Shoshi Dondes (GCW) def. Bridget McCabe (CATHU) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Gillian Rozenfeld/Andrea Brazyte (GCW) def. Abbey Cassidy/Hanna Scali (CATHU) 8-0
2. Sarah Guistwite/Kate Alianiello (GCW) def. Aubree Narus/Marisa Stambaugh (CATHU) 8-4
3. Julia Gowland/Catherine Haley (GCW) def. Kathleen O’Connell/Bridget McCabe (CATHU) 8-0
