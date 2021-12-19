A balanced effort paced Mount St. Mary’s in a 74-60 win over visiting Morgan State in a non-conference matchup at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin posted a game-high 17 points while Mezie Offurum, Jaylin Gibson and Nana Opoku also reached double figures in the victory. The Mount improves to 4-8 on the season with the win.
Leading 36-30 at the half, the Mount saw its lead cut to one on a pair of occasions early in the second half, the second coming when Morgan State’s Malik Miller scored in transition off a Mount turnover to trim the Mount’s advantage to 46-45 with 13:03 left in the game. The Mount answered Morgan State’s early second half momentum with an 18-to-4 run that all but sealed the win. An Opoku dunk in transition on a feed from Benjamin started deciding run that put the Mount up by 15 with less than eight minutes on the clock.
After the Opoku dunk, Gibson and Benjamin connected on back-to-back triples to stretch the lead to 54-45. Gibson drained his third 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to double figures at 59-47, and after a Miller basket for Morgan State, the Mount capped the run with an Offurum traditional three-point play and a Malik Jefferson hook shot in the paint for a 64-49 advantage with 7:49 remaining. From there, the Mountaineers cruised to the win.
Benjamin paced the Mount with 17 points and eight assists, hitting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the game. Offurum added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting while collecting six rebounds. Gibson was 4-for-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range en route to 13 points off the bench with Opoku collecting 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks in the win. Dakota Leffew also had a strong game off the bench with a line of nine points, seven rebounds and six assists while Reaves finished with eight points.
Jefferson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the win. Lagio Grantsaan led Morgan State (4-7) with 13 points while Seven Woods had 11.
The Mountaineers shot 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the field in the victory while connecting on 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from three-point range. The Mount also held a 44-to-30 edge on the boards and finished with seven blocked shots. Morgan State shot 42.4 percent (28-of-66) and was held to 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) on three-point attempts. The Mount did have 19 turnovers in the game that led to 16 Morgan State points.
The Mount (4-8) jumped out to an early 9-4 lead on three 3-pointers and then stretched the advantage to 15-6 on an Offurum fast-break bucket just over eight minutes into the game. The Bears cut the deficit to four, but the Mountaineers answered with an Offurum drive and an Opoku alley-oop dunk on a feed from Benjamin to make it 25-17 with 3:51 left in the opening half. A Benjamin 3-pointer put the Mount on top, 30-24, and from there the teams exchanged baskets with the Mount grabbing a 36-30 lead at the break.
The Mountaineers improve to 8-3 all-time against Morgan State with victories in each of the past two seasons.
The Mount closes out the non-conference schedule on Wednesday when UMBC visits Knott Arena for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
MOUNT SHOOTERS RED-HOT IN BIG WIN: Thanks to 14 3-pointers, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball broke a six-game losing streak, returning to the win column in style with a 82-65 triumph over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.
Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz led the charge with 20-plus point efforts and providing 11 of the 14 triples. Both came within a field goal of their career highs, with Bresee scoring 27 and Agentowicz adding 23 with five treys, a new high mark for the graduate student. Bresee also led in rebounding and assists for the Mount, while Isabella Hunt set a new career best with a pair of blocks.
The 14 triples stand tied for the fourth most in a game in program history. The squad also reached the mark twice in 2018, and again last February versus Bryant.
The Mountaineers came out firing in the opening minutes, hitting their first four shots out of five and seven for the period. Bresee and Agentowicz provided the spark with a pair of triples. After Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey drained the fifth trey to put the home side up 18-13, Eastern Shore called timeout. The lead grew to nine by quarter’s end.
A double-digit advantage developed seconds into the second quarter as Tess Borgosz converted at the charity stripe. The Mount put another 20 points on the board before halftime, led by Bresee with seven. Jessica Tomasetti got in on the act as well, contributing four points.
Wide-open looks and fast pace of play in the first half gave away to a grinding, chippy second half. 31 combined fouls were registered and as four players fouled out, both coaches had to get creative with their bench. Despite the three-point windows closing, the Mount managed to keep pace. The home side made 18 trips to the foul line, led by Agentowicz who went 6-for-6.
Eastern Shore found the switch in momentum beneficial, going 6-for-13 from the floor and making five stops at the free throw marker. Cache’ Wilson scored eight of the team’s 20 points, and the Hawks remained within striking distance entering the final frame.
The contest swung back in the Mount’s favor as the fourth quarter began. To prevent an aggressive game becoming worse, the officials were quick to their whistles, largely to the detriment of Maryland Eastern Shore. Mount found themselves in the bonus before three minutes of game time passed. Going 9-for-11 from the charity stripe provided the cushion the Mountaineers needed. Bresee scored nine in the period, including the foul shot to give her team a 19-point lead in the final minute.
With the losing streak over, the Mount improves to 2-7. Maryland Eastern Shore fell to 4-7 this year.
Mount St. Mary’s rounds out the calendar year with a 1 p.m. Tuesday matinee with UMBC at Knott Arena.
