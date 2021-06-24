The Gettysburg College men’s and women’s swimming programs continued their streak of academic laurels from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Association of America by being tagged Scholar All-America Teams once again.
The women’s team posted a cumulative team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.45 to earn Scholar All-America recognition for the 14th consecutive semester. Twenty team members eclipsed a 3.5 GPA with three achieving perfect 4.0s.
The men’s team garnered Scholar All-America laurels for the 13th time in the last 14 semesters. The team posted a team GPA of 3.32 with 10 swimmers above 3.5 and three with a perfect 4.0.
Both men’s and women’s programs have been named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams in each of the four semesters under Head Coach Greg Brown, who completed his second season at the helm in 2020-21.
“Coach Brown didn’t let a difficult season stand in the way of success,” noted CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart. “These are some of the best ambassadors of Gettysburg and Athletic Director Mattia, President Iuliano, and Dr. Shirley Anne Warshaw (Faculty Athletic Representative) can and should be proud of these 48 men and women.”
The CSCAA Scholar All-America team awards are given in recognition of teams that achieve a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2021 spring semester. In total, 426 institutions from NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA were named to the list.
Due to safety protocols, Gettysburg only competed in one intercollegiate contest this semester, but the Bullets made the most of their opportunity in a dual with national power Johns Hopkins University. The men’s team posted three NCAA qualifying times, broke two school records, and posted 16 top-10 times in program history. Additionally, four men were named All-America First Team by the CSCAA. On the women’s side, the Bullets turned in six times that cracked or moved up the program’s all-time top-10 list.
MEN’S GOLF: Recent Gettysburg College graduate Quinn Greene was named to the NCAA Division III PING All-Mid-Atlantic Region Team according to an announcement by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.
Greene earned his first all-region award and becomes Gettysburg’s eighth all-region selection since 2016, joining former teammates and three-time selections Danny Harcourt ’19 and Dane Sethre-Hofstad ’19.
Greene produced a tremendously consistent spring schedule, never rising above a score of 77 in an individual round and finishing among the top 10 in all seven events. He ended his career in emphatic fashion at the CC Championship, rolling out to a big lead with an even-par 71 on the opening day and holding on for his first career conference title. He led the team with a scoring average of 74.9 this season, a two-stroke improvement from his previous season best. For his career, Greene posted 15 top-10 finishes and finished eighth in program history with a career average of 78.2.
A four-year starter, Greene helped Gettysburg post the three lowest single-season scoring averages in program history, including the school record of 303.4 in 2018-19. He helped the Bullets claim the CC title and qualify for the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time in 17 years in 2019. Gettysburg also won a total of 16 tournaments during Greene’s tenure, including a program record nine in 2018-19.
