The senior class that helped to put three Bermudian Springs programs back on the map has played its final girls’ soccer game.
The team that won back-to-back YAIAA-3 championships, sharing one title and winning the most recent alone, will have to be satisfied with those historical markers after taking a 4-2 loss against Boiling Springs Saturday night in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Eagles ran out of time during a comeback bid that would have given them their first District 3 win since 2009.
“I’m proud we competed that whole game and we shouldn’t be ashamed of how we played,” said senior Bailey Oehmig, who scored a Bermudian goal in the final five minutes.
Head coach Jeff Hamon fought back his emotions while discussing Bermudian’s recent legacy.
“They brought Bermudian soccer up to a different level,” he said. “The seniors are good players and great kids.”
The Bubblers effort was led by junior Molly Starner, who assisted two goals before scoring her 35th of the season. Senior Payton Lubinsky scored twice and Megan Surkosky added a tally as well. Oehmig and Jamylett Lua scored for the Eagles in the final five minutes.
Despite being a lower seed on the road, the Eagles couldn’t help but have some confidence coming into the game. The Eagles had ended Fairfield’s five-year perch atop the YAIAA-3 while winning their first outright title since 2009. The Bubblers were also in the process of rebuilding after missing the District 3 Class 2A championship entirely with a 7-6 record in 2020. Boiling Springs entered as a No. 3 seed Saturday.
“We’ve been building some confidence through the season,” said Boiling Springs coach Steve Brookens. “We hung in there a lot of games and have a couple of girls who have been playing well and finishing for us. They play hard to the end, but Bermudian didn’t give up. They just kept coming hard.”
The Eagles were the first to threaten as Lua got a full forehead on a corner ball coming in from the left side. With a closed fist, Boiling Springs keeper Mila Elash punched the ball over the goal to prevent the score and the second Eagles’ corner never came close to the net.
The Bubblers showed off a breathtaking ability to turn the ball upfield quickly midway through the first. Starner took in a pass from a defender at midfield, controlled the ball just long enough to see Lubnisky on a dead sprint and used a touch pass to put it 5 yards in front of her attacker.
In a one-on-one situation, Berm keeper Payton Feeser never stood a chance. With great patience, Lubnisky fired a low roller to the bottom right corner of the net for the 1-0 lead with 20:49 to play in the half.
“They did a great job with that through-ball in the middle. They could find their wings outside and knew how to cross the ball,” she said.
The Eagles played confidently through halftime, but suffered a jolt when Starner connected with Surkosky on the left side of the net. Facing a tough angle, Surkosky sent a turf burner across the face of the goal to the right corner for the 2-0 lead three minutes into the second half.
Before they could regain their pride, Starner suffocated the Eagles less than two minutes later. Taking three defenders as she dribbled across the top of the box, she still beat them to the edge and fired a no-doubter to the top right corner of the cage for the 3-0 lead.
“That’s pretty much how she’s been playing all year,” said Brookens of Starner. “She’s good on the ball and can see the field so well. She can really crush the ball at times.”
The fourth Bubbler goal was regrettable, as what appeared to be a misfire by Lubinsky rolled between a defender’s legs and under the arms of the falling goalie for the 4-0 lead with 20:47 to play.
The Eagles looked to be headed for a rout, but forced the Bubblers into a defensive position in the final 10 minutes.
Oehmig defied the shutout with the prettiest shot of the day. From 30 yards out, she lofted a shot over the keeper’s fingers. The ball kicked off the bottom off the crossbar and spun violently into the turf before the sideways torque pulled it into the cage.
“We just wanted to give all we had to finish that game. We needed to pick our energy up and those goals came from more intensity at the very end,” Oehmig said.
Three minutes later, the crossbar once again became the Eagles’ friend. Receiving a corner, Hannah Chenault used her shoulder to push the ball off the crossbar. The keeper punched the ball out, but Lua extended her right leg to return it in the direction of the goal to cut the lead to 4-2 with 1:54 to play.
The Eagles made one more strong push, but could do nothing to stop the clock.
The Eagles graduate eight seniors, some who play for basketball and softball programs that have also been on the rise the last three years.
“We fought and had a lot of heart,” Oehmig said. “It’s going to be a team that everyone is going to remember. I’ll remember my teammates. We had such a good group, and they’re my best friends, from the practices to the bus rides, winning and losing together. It’ll be good to look back.”
Bermudian Springs 0 2 — 2
Boiling Springs 1 3 — 4
Shots: Goals: BeS- Bailey Oehmig, Jamylett Lua; BoS- Peyyon Lubinsky 2, Megan Surkosky, Molly Starner. Assists: BoS- Starner 2. BeS- 4; BoS- 12. Corners: BeS- 3; BoS- 5. Saves: BeS- Peyton Feeser 8; BoS- Mila Elash 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.