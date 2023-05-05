Gettysburg College got off to a 5-1 lead after the opening quarter, but was unable to hold on to that advantage and fell to Swarthmore, 12-11, in the Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse semifinals.
THE SKINNY STORY
Swarthmore, the second seed, outscored Gettysburg, the third seed, 7-0 in the second quarter before the Bullets rallied to tie the game but the Garnet scored the game-winner with 1:45 to play to notch a 12-11 victory in the Centennial Conference (CC) semifinals.
THE LEADERS
• Ethan Kessler led the Bullets with five goals and one assist. He also had four ground balls and a caused turnover.{/span}
• Chase Morgan made a career-high 14 saves in cage.
FOR THE FOES
• Von Mabbs led the Garnet to its first-ever CC tournament victory offensively with three goals and one assist.
• Ryan Pretzer made 10 saves to backstop the defense.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ethan Kessler got the visitors on the board first, finishing a pass from Kieran Ward just 2:15 into the game. Rex Mabbs responded for Swarthmore just over two minutes later to even the game at 1-all. Kessler then finished a solo run with 9:49 on the clock to put Gettysburg back in front. He then completed his 10th hat trick of the season with 5:22 showing, finishing a Jack Dunleavy pass. Michael Zima found the back of the net for the first time this season, scoring in transition with 4:10 remaining in the opening period. Kyle Howard{ put home a Dunleavy pass from long distance in the final 18 seconds of the first quarter for a 5-1 lead.
• Four different Garnet players scored in the first 4:38 of the second quarter to tie the game at 5-all. Von Mabbs then found the back of the net for the second time to give Swarthmore its first lead of the game with 5:18 showing. Mabbs capped a hat trick of his own 42 seconds later before Danny Lowe made it an 8-5 game with 4:03 remaining.
• Carter Strauch finished a Mabbs feed to stretch the advantage to four just 3:18 into the third quarter. Aidan Wykoffripped home a short pass from Dunleavy with 9:59 remaining to end the 8-0 run and snap a 20-minute, 19-second scoreless drought. Wykoff the cut the deficit to two with 2:37 showing but Jackson Brosgol responded just 69 seconds later to push the advantage back to three entering the final 15 minutes.
• Kessler once again made it a two-goal game with 9:29 to play but Danny Lowe had the answer for Swarthmore to push the lead back to three just shy of a minute later. Dunleavy cut the deficit to 11-9 with 6:32 on the clock before Howard scored off a Kessler feed in transition off a turnover at midfield to make it a one-goal game with 5:01 remaining. Kessler then converted a man-up opportunity from George Raymond to tie the game with 3:24 to play. Clay Almgren put the hosts back in front, snapping the three-goal run with 1:45 remaining.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Swarthmore finished with a 41-34 advantage in shots, including 17-4 in the decisive second quarter.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg will await to see if it receives an at-large bid to the NCAA Div. III tournament when the field is announced on Sunday night at 9 p.m.
