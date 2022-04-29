Chelsey Stonesifer delivered a clutch two-run double in the top of the eighth before Destiny Henderson added an RBI single to lift Littlestown over Eastern York in eight innings.
Stonesifer also dominated in the circle. The Thunderbolts star pitched all eight innings, allowing just a solitary unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning and striking out fourteen batters.
Megan Gorsuch led the way offensively for the Bolts, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.
Alexis Kirkessner took the loss for the Knights but allowed just one run through seven innings before the three in the eighth. Kirkessner struck out six and walked three, but also allowed 11 hits
Littlestown 000 000 13 — 4 11 1
Eastern York 000 000 10 — 1 3 0
Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiny Henderson; Kirkessner. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Stonesifer 14-5; Kirkessner 6-3. 2B: L-Stonesifer, Megan Gorsuch.
SOFTBALL
Cumberland Valley 9,
New Oxford 2
The Colonials took an early lead on a two-run double from Hannah Becker, but the Eagles came back with 11 hits, including five doubles, to take the victory.
Paige Dill pitched a complete game in the loss, striking out two and walking one. Evelyn Coburn started for Cumberland Valley and pitched 5 2/3 to get the win before Sydney May came on in relief.
New Oxford 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
Cumb. Valley 060 201 X — 9 11 0
Paige Dill and Leah Noel; Evelyn Coburn, Sydney May (6) and Kylie Bornman. WP: Coburn. LP: Dill. SO-BB: Dill 2-1; Coburn 5-1, May 4-1. 2B: NO-Topper; CV-May, Ziegler, Reventlow, Morgan, DiPietrios.
BASEBALL
Eastern York 4, Littlestown 2
A four-run bottom of the third inning lifted the Knights over the visiting Thunderbolts.
Bradin Peart started and went the distance in the loss for Littlestown, allowing just the four runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and two walks. Peart also went 1-of-1 with a triple, an RBI and a walk at the dish, while Michael Henrie notched a pair of singles.
Simon Lipsius went 5 2/3 innings on the mound to get the win for Eastern York.
Littlestown 001 001 0 — 2 5 1
Eastern York 004 000 X — 4 7 1
Bradin Peart and Ryan Jones; Lipsius, Snyder (6) and Hinkle. WP: Lipsius. LP: Peart. SO-BB: Peart 5-2; Lipsius 5-2, Snyder 0-0. 2B: EY-Hinkle. 3B: L-Peart.
Bermudian Springs 14,
Dover 5
Bermudian showed its plate discipline to work 11 walks and used a big seven-run bottom of the fifth inning to topple Dover.
Nate Keller started and went four innings to get the win for Berm, striking out five and walking two. At the plate, Liam Cooke went 2-for-3 with with walks, three RBI and two runs scored for Bermudian, while Bryce Martin went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Dover used five different pitchers in the contest with Nathaniel Hammock credited with the loss.
Dover 000 500 0 — 5 8 4
Berm. Springs 102 470 X — 14 12 3
Nate Keller, Gabe Kline (5), Carter Stuart (7) and Bryce Martin; Rohrbaugh, Hammock, Cutright, Bortner, Bowlsbey and Roth, Bowlsbey. WP: Keller. LP: Hammock: SO-BB: Keller 5-2, Kline 2-1, Stuart 0-0; Rohrbaugh 1-3, Hammock 2-5, Cutright 0-2, Bortner 1-1, Bowlsbey 2-1. 2B: D-Banikowski, Bortner, Rohrbaugh; BS-Lucas Zepp, Tyson Carpenter. 3B: BS-Austin Reinert.
Camp Hill 8, Biglerville 6
The Canners mounted a comeback with four runs in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn’t quite enough to top the visiting Lions.
Eli Weigle went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored for Biglerville while Nolan Miller went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Austin Black added a pair of RBI of his own.
Christian Doi started and got the win for Camp Hill, while Ethan Stuffle took the loss for the Canners.
Camp Hill 302 010 2 — 8 9 1
Biglerville 101 000 4 — 6 11 1
Doi, Cutler (7), Parise (7); Ethan Stuffle, Kolton Trimmer (7) and Tyson Taylor. WP: Doi. LP: Stuffle. SO-BB: Doi 8-3, Cutler 0-1, Parise 1-1; Stuffle 6-6, Trimmer 1-0. 2B: CH-Doi, Baturin, Tyler, Branstetter; B-Hartzel, Miller. HR: CH-Parise.
BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Class 3A
Singles Tournament
Friday — Red Lion H.S.
Quarterfinals
1. Arbiter (Dal) d. 8. Chronister (Dal) 6-1, 6-1; 5. Wu (Dal) d. Guy (SW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; 3. Koons (Dal) d. 6. Nadeau (RL) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Wheeler (RL) d. Horn (DT) 6-4, 6-2.
Semifinals
1. Arbiter (Dal) d. 5 Wu (Dal.) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Koons (Dal) d. 2. Wheeler (RL) 6-4, 6-4
YAIAA Class 2A
Singles Tournament
Friday — South Western HS
Quarterfinals
1. Charlie Zitto (Han) d. 8. Ben Elsner (DC) 6-1, 6-1; 4. Parker Sanders (BS) d. 5. Cyrus Marshall (Lit) 7-6, 2-6, 6-3; 3. Anthonio Corona (Han.) d. 6. Vu (WY) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Brusse (Sus.) d. 7. Andrew Gervassi (DC) 6-1, 7-5.
Semifinals
1. Charlie Zitto (Han) d. 4. Parker Sanders (BS) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6; 2. Brusse (Sus) d. 3. Antonio Corona (Han) 6-0, 6-4.
