Thrill-seekers should keep in mind that high, muddy and rushing waters after the remnants of Hurricane Ida present a clear and present danger this holiday weekend.
“Even if your local area did not receive large amounts of precipitation, waters downstream of the storm will continue to flow higher than normal and present dangers to boaters. If there is any question about the safety of your boating trip due to weather, don’t go,” says Laurel Anders, Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Bureau of Boating.
Boaters, those going tubing and others, should refrain from entering high, fast-moving, and muddy water that offers low visibility and can prevent operators from seeing submerged obstacles like large rocks, downed tree limbs, and other debris. Use caution while walking along streambanks, which may remain muddy and slippery, and can lead to falls into fast-moving water.
Keep children away from the streambank during periods of high, fast-moving water. A toddler fell into the Susquehanna earlier this week and drowned.
Always wear a life jacket.
“Unfortunately, there have been seven boating-related fatalities this year, and most of the victims were not wearing life jackets,” Anders adds.
The PFBC suggests that boaters who are considering heading out onto the water should familiarize themselves with the waterway in advance. Map out the trip and create a float plan that includes several places to stop along the way for a break, check the local forecast, and if needed, ride out a passing storm.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
ROD AND REEF
TOURNEY OCT. 9-17
The Rod and Reef Slam Fishing Tournament returns for its fourth year in Maryland waters this fall from Oct. 9-17.
In this unique fishing tournament, anglers who catch the most different species of finfish can win gift cards and prizes worth up to $300. The family-friendly tournament includes powerboat, kayak, and youth divisions. The entry cost is $25 and all entrants receive a shirt if registered before Oct. 1.
The contest is designed to highlight the diversity of fish that surround oyster reefs. To do that, anglers will fish in areas where oyster reefs have been restored in Maryland. Anglers will use the iAngler app to document their catches and fishing locations.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland are organizing the contest.
All anglers who register will also be entered into the new invasive species division this year. The person who catches the longest 3-fish stringer of blue catfish, flathead catfish or Northern snakehead will be declared the winner of that division.
Anglers can pick fishing locations ranging from the large-scale restoration tributaries on the Eastern Shore such as Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, and the Tred Avon River to smaller Western shore restoration sites, including those in the South, Severn and Magothy rivers around Annapolis. There are more than 100 reefs to fish in the tournament that can be found using the tournament’s interactive map.
Winners in previous Rod and Reef Slam tournaments have caught more than a dozen different species including white perch, spot, toadfish, drum, blue crabs, rockfish, and bluefish.
Anglers interested in participating can register at the CBF website, www.cbf.org. More information about the tournament is on the iAngler page.
BULLETPOINTS
• The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s two-month public survey on wild turkey sightings has ended, but participants are encouraged to report their July and August sightings through Monday, Sept. 6. Reports must be filed online, either by visiting www.pgc.pa.gov and clicking on “Turkey Sighting Survey” in the Quick Clicks section, or through the mobile apps available at the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. To find the apps, search for “Pennsylvania Game Commission,” then select Turkey Sighting Survey.
• The body of a 79-year-old male was recovered last Friday after a 21-foot open motorboat was found floating with no one around. The owner of the boat reported her husband was fishing, but she had not heard from him for a few hours. His body was recovered in the Youghiogheny River Lake near The Yough Lake Marina. It is the seventh recreational boating fatality of 2021.
• Pennsylvania’s Canada goose season opened statewide Sept. 1. The dove season is underway as well and runs until Nov. 26. It picks up again Dec. 16-Jan. 1.
• Not that runners are out (every time) for the bling but, I picked up one of the coolest medals ever, after the Hellbender Half Marathon at Weiser State Forest at Bear Gap last weekend. The salamander is Pennsylvania’s official state amphibian.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
