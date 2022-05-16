South Western had offense in spades as the Mustangs put together a 17-hit attack and breezed past Fairfield, 14-3, in five innings in the semifinals of the YAIAA softball tournament Monday evening in Spring Grove.
The Mustangs scored in each of the first four frames, including a combined 11 runs in the second and third innings to earn a spot in the league championship game, which will be played Wednesday at Spring Grove at 4:15 p.m.
There, South Western will face Central York, which defeated Bermudian Springs, 8-1, in the other semi on Monday. The Panthers beat the Mustangs, 12-8, in the teams’ regular season meeting on April 27.
“That’s the best team that we played so far this season,” Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert said. “They had some hits that just found gaps and holes and that happens. But they hit the ball really hard, too.”
South Western (16-3) had won five straight before dropping its regular season finale to Littlestown last Thursday, 2-1, in eight innings.
“We did a good job of bouncing back from the Littlestown game,” South Western head coach Megan Pilarcik said. “Emalee Reed did a good job of pitching today and she made (Fairfield) earn their runs.”
Reed worked all five innings and allowed three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. She threw 76 pitches and 50 of them were strikes.
Jayda Koontz got the Steeds on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single to plate Kinsley Proepper, then they busted the game open with a six-spot in the second.
Morgan Stalnecker had a two-run double, while Aubrey Kidd smoked an RBI triple and Reed and Ryleigh Sprague each had run-scoring singles in the rally.
“We had a really good approach at the plate,” Pilarcik said. “We were looking for pitches to hit and when we got them, we took good swings.”
Fairfield (14-5) answered with a two-run single from Ellie Snyder in the bottom of the second, but the Mustangs were right back at it in the third when they tallied five more times.
The big blow in that rally was Proepper’s opposite field grand slam that was a high fly ball to right that got caught in the jet stream and carried over the fence. Stalnecker supplied the other run in the frame with an RBI single.
Fairfield got a run back in its half of third when Cailin Swam homered to center for a solo shot.
“It was nice to see Cailin finally get a home run,” Weikert said. “She’s come close many times, hit the fence a few times. So it was nice to see her get one over the fence.”
Sprague put a bow on the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the fourth.
Stalnecker led the way for the winners with a quartet of hits, including a pair of doubles. She scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Reed had three hits, while Sprague, Koontz and Riley Crowl each had two hits apiece.
Fairfield returns to action in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A tournament on Thursday, May 26.
“This game showed us that we’ve got some things that we need to work on heading into districts,” Weikert said. “We’ve got to get our aggressiveness back in the box. It hasn’t been there for the last few games, really. Not to the level that we want it to be.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
South Western 165 20 — 14 17 0
Fairfield 021 00 — 3 3 2
Emalee Reed and Madyson Hickman; Kira Weikert, Ellie Snyder (4) and Sarah Devilbiss. SO-BB: Reed 8-3; Weikert 0-2, Snyder 2-2. W-Reed. L-Weikert. 2B: SW-Morgan Stalnecker 2. 3B: SW-Aubrey Kidd. HR: SW-Kinsley Proepper; F-Cailin Swam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.