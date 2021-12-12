GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
West York Tournament
Delone Catholic 49,
Berks Catholic 36
The Squirettes clamped down on defense Saturday as they cruised to a tournament title at West York. Delone yielded only 21 points through three quarters against the Saints, who trailed 27-17 at the half.
Senior Giana Hoddinott showed the way offensively with a game-best 16 points, all coming in the first three quarters of play. Makenna Mummert netted 11 points, Abigael Vingsen tallied eight and Maggie Hughes had seven for the victors.
Delone Catholic 11 16 11 11 – 49
Berks Catholic 8 9 4 15 – 36
Delone Catholic (49): Abigael Vingsen 2 3-6 8, Giana Hoddinott 6 2-2 16, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 5 2-5 11, Maggie Hughes 1 4-8 7, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2, Emily McCann 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Ella Hughes. Totals: 15 12-23 49
Berks Catholic (36): Gordos 1 0-0 3, Langdon 1 0-0 3, Reedy 4 2-4 10, Herb 3 3-3 9, Brown 2 0-0 5, Dabney 2 2-4 6. Totals: 13 7-11 36
3-pointers: DC-Vingsen, Hoddinott 2, Mummert, M. Hughes; BC-Gordos, Langdon, Brown
Mifflin County Tournament
Gettysburg 50,
Mifflin County 44 OT
Autumn Oaster stepped up to deliver a team-high 14 points in helping the Warriors grab a tournament title at Mifflin County on Saturday.
Oaster scored six points in both the second and fourth quarters, and two more in overtime. She nailed a trio of 3-pointers as Gettysburg claimed its second narrow victory in as many days.
Camryn Felix scored 10 points, including four in OT, while Carly Eckhart, Bri Abate and Anne Bair added eight apiece in a balanced effort.
Gettysburg 9 8 15 10 6 - 50
Mifflin County 9 10 16 7 2 – 44
Gettysburg (50): Camryn Felix 3 2-2 10, Autumn Oaster 5 3-4 14, Carly Eckhart 3 2-2 8, Anne Bair 2 4-4 8, Emili Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Bri Abate 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 11-12 50
Mifflin County (44): Gingrich 7 1-1 15, Knable 3 0-0 7, Aumiller 4 0-0 10, Bodtorf 5 0-0 12. Totals: 19 1-1 44
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Oaster 3; MC-Knable, Aumiller 2, Bodtorf 2
New Oxford Tournament
Bermudian Springs 65,
Lancaster Catholic 64
Trinity 51, New Oxford 34
The Eagles held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Crusaders to take home the title from the New Oxford tournament on Saturday.
Bermudian knocked down 10 3-pointers, including four from Hannah Chenault and three by Bailey Oehmig, who finished with a team-high 20 points. Chenault notched 13 point.
Berm’s balanced night included 11 points from Amelia Peters, 10 by Lilly Peters and eight by freshman Victoria Bross.
New Oxford fell short against Trinity in the consolation game, 51-34. The Ox trailed only 38-31 through three quarters before the Shamrocks pulled away.
Ella Billman’s 16 points paced the hosts, and Timberley Linebaugh added 10 points.
Bermudian 22 14 18 11 — 65
Lancaster Cath. 17 12 14 21 – 64
Bermudian Springs (65): Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 3, Amelia Peters 4 0-0 11, Lilly Peters 4 2-4 10, Bailey Oehmig 8 4-5 20, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 8, Hannah Chenault 4 1-2 13. Non-scorers: Hannah Metzger, Lillian LaBure, Payton Feeser. Totals: 24 7-11 65
Lancaster Catholic (64): Kraft 4 6-6 14, Lehman 1 0-2 2, Johnson 8 0-0 19, Dejesus 0 1-1 1, Bolesky 5 0-0 14, Kelmmer 3 0-0 6, Zulueta 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 7-9 64
3-pointers: BS-Bealmear, Oehmig 3, Bross 2, Chenault 4; LC-Johnson 3, Bolesky 4
Trinity 12 15 11 13 – 51
New Oxford 10 13 8 3 – 34
Trinity (51): Torchia 1 0-1 2, Beckett 5 0-2 10, Roman 4 8-10 17, Werner 1 0-0 2, McAuliffe 2 0-0 4, Stricek 6 0-0 16. Totals: 19 8-13 51
New Oxford (34): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 1-2 3, Sydney Flesch 0 0-2 0, Hailey Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Ella Billman 4 8-11 16, Timberley Linebaugh 4 0-0 10. Non-scorers: Saki Ano, LilyMyers, Kylie Wampler, Lillia Green. Totals: 11 9-15 34
3-pointers: T-Roman, Stricek 4; NO-H. Linebaugh, T. Linebaugh 2
Harrisburg Christian
Tournament
Hanover 53, Fairfield 29
The Hawkettes used a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter and solid free throw shooting to deny the Knights in the Harrisburg Christian Tournament title game on Saturday.
Fairfield pulled to within 33-25 entering the final period but Hanover held strong down the stretch, led by tournament MVP Jaycie Miller who had 15 points. Alanys Beltran added nine points to join Miller on the all-tourney team.
The Knights were paced by Breana Valentine, who hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points. Valentine and teammate Maddie Neiderer earned all-tournament honors as well.
Hanover 10 13 10 20 – 53
Fairfield 3 8 14 4 – 29
Hanover (53): Annie Smith 2 2-4 8, Peyton Cononver 1 0-0 2, Alanys Beltran 3 3-10 9, Jaycie Miller 3 9-10 15, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 3 2-3 9, Mya Maloney 1 1-2 3, Keana Noel 0 2-2 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Lily Moorhead, Kaziah Silvi. Totals: 15 20-33 53
Fairfield (29): Madison Cromwell 1 0-0 2, Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Emma Dennison 1 0-0 3, Kira Weikert 0 1-2 1, Breana Valentine 5 2-4 16, Maddie Neiderer 1 1-2 3, Catherine Aker 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Braidan Wastler, Emma Battern, Maddie Fulgham. Totals: 10 4-8 29
3-pointers: H-Smith, Stigler; F-Dennison, Valentine 4
Southern Border Shootout
Susquehannock 52,
Littlestown 30
A 20-3 run out of the halftime break sent the Warriors on their way past the Thunderbolts in the title clash of the Southern Border Shootout on Saturday.
Celi Portillo’s eight points paced the Bolts, who picked up seven from Kellee Staub.
Susquehannock 9 11 20 12 – 52
Littlestown 10 9 3 8 – 30
Susquehannock (52): Weldon 4 1-1 11, Galbreath 1 0-0 3, Elliott 1 0-0 3, Hebel 0 0-2 2, Derkosh 2 0-0 5, Womack 6 1-1 18, Laubach 6 0-2 12. Totals: 20 2-7 52
Littlestown (30): Young 0 4-6 4, Staub 2 2-4 7, Portillo 3 2-2 8, Miller 0 0-2 0, Peart 2 2-4 6, Green 2 1-5 5. Non-scorers: Shipley, Ford, Cherry, Shelley. Totals: 9 11-23 30
3-pointers: S-Weldon 2, Galbreath, Elliott, Derkosh, Womack 5; L-Staub
Big Spring Tournament
Biglerville 55, Steel-High 33
The Canners outscored the Rollers a combined 43-11 over the middle quarters of Saturday’s consolation game at Big Spring.
Emily Woolson led the winners with 15 points and Brylee Rodgers added 13. Rodgers finished with 32 points over the first two games of the season.
Abigail Reckard chipped in with eight points while Joscelynn Anglin and Kierney Weigle had six apiece as well.
Biglerville 10 23 20 2 – 55
Steel-High 8 5 6 14 – 33
Biglerville (55): Rylie Brewer 1 0-1 2, Brylee Rodgers 5 0-0 13, Emily Woolson 5 4-6 15, Ava Peterson 2 0-0 5, Joscelynn Anglin 3 0-0 6, Abigail Reckard 4 0-0 8, Keirney Weigle 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Haylee Smith, Kaitlyn Kline, Aubrey McCloskey. Totals: 23 4-7 55
Steel-High (33): Cloud 6 1-1 13, Milan 1 0-0 3, Pryor 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 2-4 2, Mayo 7 0-0 14. Totals: 14 4-7 33
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 3, Woolson, Peterson; SH-Milan
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harrisburg Christian Tournament
Fairfield 43, Harrisburg Christian 35
Fairfield used dominant defense in the opening half to set the tone on its way to a win in the championship game of the Harrisburg Christian Tournament on Saturday.
The Knights pitched a shutout in the opening frame, and eventually led 24-9 at the intermission.
On the offensive end it was Eric Ball with the hot hand. Ball racked up 20 points, which included a trio of triples. Griffin Tabler tacked on nine points for the winners.
Fairfield 7 17 10 9 – 43
Harrisburg Christian 0 9 10 16 – 35
Fairfield (43): Jayden Bell 1 0-0 2, Jake Myers 1 0-0 3, Andrew Koons 0 1-4 1, Will Myers 1 0-0 2, Eric Ball 8 1-3 20, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 3, Griffin Tabler 3 2-4 9, Peyton Stadler 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 5-14 43
Harrisburg Christian (35): Dones 1 0-4 2, W. Sunday 2 0-0 4, Costume 3 0-2 8, E. Sunday 0 4-4 4, Stargel 5 0-3 13, Bassoff 0 0-1 0, Hilenbrand 2 0-2 4. Totals: 13 4-16 35
3-pointers: F-J. Myers, Ball 3, Valentine, Tabler; HC-Costume 2, Stargel 3
Big Spring Tournament
Delone Catholic 76, Biglerville 36
The Squires set the tone with a 29-point first quarter in their big win over Biglerville in consolation game action on Saturday.
Delone built a 46-22 halftime lead as eight different players scored. Bryson Kopp led four Squires in double digits with 14 points, with Camdyn Keller and Gage Zimmerman tossing in a dozen apiece. Asher Rudolph netted 11 for the winners as well.
Eli Weigle carried the scoring load for the Canners with 17 points, and Ryan VanDyke added seven.
Delone Catholic 29 17 21 9 – 76
Biglerville 10 12 8 6 – 36
Delone Catholic (76): Coltyn Keller 2 0-0 5, Chase Hoffman 1 2- 4, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-2 3, Asher Rudolph5 0-0 11, Camdyn Keller 6 0-0 12, Gage Zimmerman 5 2-2 12, Bryson Kopp 4 4-6 14, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 3. Jack Goedecker 0 1-2 1, Aidan Bealmear 4 1-1 11. Non-scorers: Matthew Grenchick, Braden Smith, Ryan Moore, Adam Earnest, Noah Crawford. Totals: 29 10-17 76
Biglerville (36): Anthony Cervantes 0 2-4 2, Eli Weigle 5 5-9 17, Caden Althoff 0 0-1 0, Caleol Palmer 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 1 0-3 2, Nolan Miller 1 1-2 3, Bear Zullinger 0 3-4 3, Ryan VanDyke 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Christian Shaffer, Lukas Smelser, Jack Regentin. Totals: 11 12-26 36
3-pointers: DC-Co. Keller, Witmer, Rudolph, Kopp 2, Dettinburn, Bealmear 2; B-Weigle 2
Conestoga Valley Tournament
Cocalico 53, Bermudian Springs 39
Trey Rios poured in 21 points to push Cocalico past Bermudian in a consolation matchup on Saturday.
Berm received a team-best dozen points from Austin Reinert, all coming after the first quarter. Ethan Beachy hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points in the loss.
Bermudian Springs 8 12 9 10 – 39
Cocalico 12 19 12 10 – 53
Bermudian Springs (39): Ethan Beachy 2 0-0 6, Nick Erdman 1 3-4 5, Jackson Mummert 1 0-0 2, Ethan Young 2 0-0 5, Dylan Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Connor Mummert 1 1-2 3, Tyson Carpenter 1 1-2 4, Austin Reinert 4 3-3 12. Non-scorers: Montana Speelman. Totals: 13 8-11 39
Cocalico (53): Spangler 3 1-2 9, Rios 7 2-3 21, Flinton 2 0-0 5, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Hostetter 2 0-0 6, Hambright 1 2-2 5, Nash 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 5-7 53
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 2, Young, Carpenter, Reinert; C-Spangler 2, Rios 5, Flinton, Hostetter 2, Hambright, Nash
WRESTLING
Case Flynn Duals
Gettysburg overpowered five opponents on Saturday to kick off its season with a 5-0 mark in Pottsville.
The Warriors wiped out Milton (63-6), Tunkhannock (72-6), Roman Catholic (80-0), Emmaus (48-24) and Pottsville (57-18). Tyler Withers paced the scoring frenzy with five pins in five bouts.
Additional Warriors to post five wins on Saturday included Zoey Haines, Gabe Pecaitis, Logan Newell, Jacob Cherry, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher. Wyatt Sokol won four times by fall, joining teammates Cherry, Rodriguez and Newell who did likewise.
Gettysburg 63, Milton 6
120-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) p. Hamm, 1:21; 132-Christian Paul (G) fft; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Keister, :39; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. DeHart, 1:41; 152-Logan Newell (G) p. Parker, :36; 160-Jacob Cherry (G) d. Hoffman, 7-3; 172-Volk (M) p. Logan McCormick, 1:24; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Doyle, 3:03; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Roup, 1:48; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) d. Rauch, 7-1; 106-Zoey Haines (G) p. Heimbach, 1:02; 113-Ethan Burgess (G) d. Stokes, 6-4
Gettysburg 72, Tunkhannock 6
126-Sokol (G) p. Rail; 132-Woods (T) p. Paul; 138-Redden (G) fft; 145-Townsend (G) fft; 152-Newell (G) fft; 160-Cherry (G) p. Parker; 172-Withers (G) p. Perry; 189-McCormick (G) fft; 215-Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Kozlowski; 106-Haines (G) fft; 113-Burgess (G) fft; 120-Pecaitis (G) fft.
Gettysburg 80, Roman Catholic 0
132-Paul (G) p. McLoone; 138-Redden (G) p. Sherman; 145-Townsend (G) p. Trivelli; 152-Mason Rebert (G) p. Figueroa; 160-Newell (G) p. Carroll; 172-Cherry (G) p. Taft; 189-Withers (G) p. Porter; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. DeMarco; 285-Gallagher (G) p. English; 106-Haines (G) fft; 113-Burgess (G) fft; 120-Pecaitis (G) p. Sunderhauf; 126-Sokol (G) p. Maze
Gettysburg 48, Emmaus 24
138-Velde (Em) md. Redden, 10-2; 145-Albanese (Em) d. Townsend, 8-6; 152-Newell (G) p. Baldwin, 1:45; 160-Schmidt (Em) d. Rebert, 2-0; 172-Cherry (G) p. Bechtel, :24; 189-Withers (G) p. L. Henry, :50; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Groller, 4:42; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Gitski, 1:51; 106-Haines (G) fft; 113-Issa (Em) p. Burgess, 5:45; 120-Pecaitis (G) p. Horn, 1:23; 126-Sokol (G) p. C. Henry, :52; 132-Scott (Em) p. Paul, 1:39
Gettysburg 57, Pottsville 18
145-McFarland (P) p. Townsend, 1:14; 152-Newell (G) p. Tice, :43; 160-Rebert (G) p. Borrell, 3:39; 172-Cherry (G) p. Schuster, :20; 189-Withers (G) p. Shappell, :33; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Ritschel, 1:58; 285-Gallagher (G) d. Lapachinsky, 5-0; 106-Burgess (G) fft; 113-Haines (G) p. Dembinsky, 2:36; 120-Pecaitis (G) p. Demcher, 4:45; 126-Monger (P) p. Sokol, :18; 132-Coulson (P) p. Paul, ,:28; 138-Redden (G) p. Bender, :49
Big Cat Brawl
Littlestown posted 204 team points to edge Delone Catholic (174.5) for the team title at East Pennsboro on Saturday. Hanover (146.0) was third in the eight-team field.
Cam Mingee (126), Caden Rankin (132) and Mitchell Feeser (215) snared individual titles for the Bolts. Barrett Zeigler (120), Tanner Yingling (138) and Connor Rankin (285) were also second for Littlestown.
The Squires saw Justin Emeigh and Artem Reichart win back-to-back titles at 145 and 152, respectively. Reichart used three falls to secure the top spot at 152. Sam Scovitch edged Littlestown’s Connor Rankin in sudden victory, 5-3, in the title bout at 285.
Devin Reece of Delone added a second-place finish at 172 as well.
Ephrata Duals
Biglerville won its last three matches of the day to post a 3-2 record on Saturday at Ephrata.
Devan Ponce (132) and Gage Bishop (152) were both 5-0 for Biglerville, combining for nine bonus-point wins, with four pins apiece. Caden Kessel went 5-0 and Brody Gardner was 4-1, giving the Canners scoring punch at 106 and 113, respectively.
Ephrata 45, Biglerville 24
106-Caden Kessel (B) fft; 113-Brody Gardner (B) d. Tlumach, 4-0; 120-Horst (Eph) fft; 126-Thomas (Eph) fft; 132-Devan Ponce (B) p. Bond, 2:18; 138-Melllinger (Eph) d. Joey Ney, 8-2; 145-McCracken (Eph) p. Brody Conrad, 4:39; 152-Gage Bishop (B) p. Winter, :40; 160-Brass (Eph) p. Tyson Taylor, 1:15; 172-S. McCracken (Eph) p. Daniel Sanchez, 1:03; 189-Ellis (Eph) p. Levi Roberts, :41; 215-Mason Keiper (B) d. Hoover, 6-5; 285-Riggs (Eph) fft
Malvern Prep 52, Biglerville 15
113-Kessel (B) fft; 120-Torres (M) fft; 126-Reilly (M) fft; 132-Ponce (B) d. McHugh, 7-6; 138-Toal (M) p. Ney, 1:49; 145-Aguilari (M) p. Conrad, 1:29; 152-Bishop (B) p. Stubbs, 5:14; 160-Files (M) d. Taylor, 6-1; 172-Zalota (M) p. Sanchez, :22; 189-Buono (M) md. Roberts, 10-1; 215-Pippin (M) p. Keiper, 1:16; 285-Tabasso (M) fft; 106-Brown (M) d. Gardner, 4-2
Biglerville 46, Annville-Cleona 30
132-Ponce (B) p. Harter, 3:04; 138-Missimer (AC) p. Ney, 4:30; 145-Conrad (B) fft; 152-Bishop (B) md. Gonzalez-Allie, 9-1; 160-Music (AC) p. Taylor, 4:33; 172-Sanchez (B) fft; 189-Roberts (B) fft; 215-Keiper (B) p. Miller, :39; 285-Lindsay (AC) fft; 106-Kessel (B) fft; 113-Gardner (B) p. Funck, :40; 120-Pulaski (AC) fft; 126-Carey (AC) fft
Biglerville 48, Reading 18
138-Ney (B) p. Gutierrez, :31; 145-Conrad (B) p. Pagan, :42; 152-Bishop (B) p. Montanez, :57; 160-Diaz (Read) p. Taylor, 3:21; 172-Ortiz (Read) p. Sanchez, 3:00; 189-Roberts (B) p. Martinez, 3:24; 215-Keiper (B) p. Vanegas, :33; 285-Fonseca (Read) fft; 106-Kessel (B) p. Bravo, 2:32; 113-Gardner (B) p. Weiss; 120-no contest; 126-no contest; 132-Ponce (B) p. Escobar, 1:56
Biglerville 54, Hamburg 24
145-Conrad (B) p. Ruiz, 2:15; 152-Bishop (B) p. Fisher, 2:31; 160-Taylor (B) fft; 172-Sanchez (B) p. Barron, 2:30; 189-Roberts (B) p. Semmel, 1:43; 215-Motto (H) p. Keiper, 1:57; 285-Sheppard (H) fft; 106-Kessel (B) p. Wilkes, 2:40; 113-Gardner (B) fft; 120-Hix (H) fft; 126-Govern (H) fft; 132-Ponce (B) p. Brady, 1:47; 138-Ney (B) p. Correll, 1:35
Warwick Duals
New Oxford rallied past Hershey for a 34-27 victory to go 2-1 at Warwick on Saturday.
The Ox trailed 21-0 through five bouts before claiming the next seven matches to secure the victory. New Oxford also downed Mechanicsburg (48-21) while dropping a 40-15 decision to Warwick.
Jerry Dattoli had a 3-0 day at 126, including a major decision and a fall.
Warwick 40, New Oxford 15
138-Hess (W) p. Deegan Foltz, 2:12; 145-Perez (W) p. Chance Lawyer, 2:32; 152-Derek Price (NO) d. Crosby, 5-2; 160-McClune (W) md. Cam Herring, 18-5; 172-Woolley (W) p. Lane Johnson, :45; 189-Minnich (W) p. Alex Bermejo, :14; 215-Isaac Byers (NO) d. Young, 8-6; 285-Antwon Bell (NO) d. Pepo, 3-2; 106-no contest; 113-M. Tocci (W) p. Ethan Aiello, 4:48; 120-N. Tocci (W) p. Trent Uhler, 3:11; 126-Jerry Dattoli (NO) d. Heffner, 8-4; 132-Zane Bodvin (NO) d. Hummel, 10-4
New Oxford 48, Mecanicsburg 21
145-Sample (M) tf. Bodvin, 3:53 (17-1); 152-Blaine Shupe (NO) p. Rice, :18; 160-Herring (NO) fft; 172-Johnson (NO) fft; 189-Zeno (M) p. Bermejo, :50; 215-Bell (NO) fft; 106-no contest; 113-Budman (M) p. Aiello, 2:46; 120-Uhler (NO) p. Boyer, 2:19; 126-Liam Hyp (NO) fft; 132-Dattoli (NO) p. Brunk, 2:32; 138-Foltz (NO) p. Park, :28
New Oxford 34, Hershey 27
172-Locklier (H) p. Brandon Sanders, 1:49; 189-Bingeman (H) p. Bermejo, 1:38; 215-Essis (H) d. Bell, 3-2; 285-Galindo (H) p. Byers, 2:31; 106-no contest; 113-Aiello (NO) p. Rahal, 5:04; 120-Uhler (NO) d. Brown, 8-6; 126-Dattoli (NO) md. Farr, 13-0; 132-Bodvin (NO) tf. Robertson, 5:20 (19-2); 138-Foltz (NO) p. Weader, :45; 145-Chance Lawyer (NO) p. Bates, :55; 152-Herring (NO) md. Engle, 18-6; 160-S. Essis (H) p. Johnson, 3:04
SWIMMING
Dover Invitational
Gettysburg swimmers enjoyed a strong start to the season on Saturday at the Dover Invitational, where the Warrior boys placed fifth in the team race and the girls were seventh.
Zach Turner copped a pair of runner-up finishes, placing second in both the 50 free (22.04) and 100 free (48.87). Turner also swam legs on the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay squads that placed third and fifth, respectively. Alex Koufos and Sam Nelson also competed in both of those relays, with Finn Clarke swimming in the 200 free relay event and Zach Tipton going in the medley race.
Tipton added an eighth-place swim in the 100 back, Nelson was eighth in the 100 free and Clarke touched sixth in the 200 free.
Gettysburg senior Hannah Brainard was up to form early on as she touched the wall second in 50 free (25.16) and 100 fly (1:00.88). Brainard also swam anchor on a fourth-place Warrior 200 medley relay team that included Morgan Bishop, Natalie Hurwitch and Maya Brainard. That group posted a time of 2:03.07.
Maya Brainard, a freshman, was third among 71 entrants in the 100 free with a time of 57.06.
New Oxford’ Cole Smith placed fifth in the 100 breast after posting a time of 1:07.76.
BOYS
Team: 1. South Western 212, 2. Susquehannock 179, 3. Boiling Springs 176, 4. Ephrata 165, 5. Gettysburg 140; 14. New Oxford 11
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:43.03, 2. Ephrata 1:43.17, 3. Big Spring 1:43.51, 4. Boiling Springs 1:46.58, 5. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:47.21; 200 free: 1. Wade (Susquehannock) 1:45.52, 2. Bryan Collins (So. Western) 1:53.03, 3. Myer (Ephrata) 1:55.63, 4. Senft (York Sub.) 1:57.10, 5. Hollinger (Susquehannock) 1:59.75; 200 IM: 1. Mowe (Bo. Springs) 1:59.13, 2. Lloyd (Ephrata) 2:02.65, 3. Toth (Spring Grove) 2:15.54, 4. Richard Plesic (So. Western) 2:16.44, 5. Kuffa (Bo. Springs) 2:18.60; 50 free: 1. Gordon (Spring Grove) 20.84, 2. Turner (Gettysburg) 22.04, 3. Smith (Dover) 23.18, 4. Hand (Big Spring) 23.42, 5. Wagner (L. Dauphin) 23.55; 100 fly: 1. Wade (Susquehannock) 51.88, 2. Mowe (Bo. Springs) 52.70, 3. Raudabaugh (Big Spring) 53.67, 4. Smith (Dover) 55.00, 5. Wright (Susquehannock) 56.92; 100 free: 1. Gordon (Spring Grove) 46.18, 2. Turner (Gettysburg) 48.87, 3. Collins (So. Western) 49.11, 4. Jones (Ephrata) 51.13, 5. Downey (Dover) 51.86; 500 5:40.13, 500 free: 1. Hollinger (Susquehannock) 5:24.36, Cromer (So. Western) 5:29.11, 3. Fenwick (So. Western) 5:39.04, 4. Glatfelter (Dover) 5:40.13, 5. Sheaffer (Bo. Springs) 5:45.65; 200 free relay: 1. Susquehannock 1:35.32, 2. Dover 1:36.26, 3. Gettysburg (Turner, Koufos, Finn Clarke, Nelson) 1:36.42, 4. Lower Dauphin 1:37.76, 5. Ephrata 1:37.79; 100 back: 1. Lloyd (Ephrata) 56.16, 2. Filipovits (So. Western) 56.51, 3. Heyman (Bo. Springs) 1:00.06, 4. Wagner (L. Dauphin) 1:00.69, 5. Ward (Big Spring) 1:01.25; 100 breast: 1. Raudabaugh (Big Spring) 1:00.80, 2. Zach Tipton (Gettysburg) 1:02.82, 3. Jones (Ephrata) 1:04.00, 4. Wright (Susquehannock) 1:04.72, 5. Cole Smith (New Oxford) 1:07.76; 400 free relay: 1. South Western 3:26.31, 2. Big Spring 3:28.93, 3. Ephrata 3:28.28, Boiling Springs 3:40.95, 5. Susquehannock 3:45.25; 1-meter diving: 1. London Mitchell (Gettysburg) 118.60
GIRLS
Team: 1. Boiling Springs 233, 2. South Western 206, 3. Ephrata 171, 4. York Suburban 143, 5. Dover 125; 7. Gettysburg 109, 15. New Oxford 5
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:55.13, 2. Red Lion 2:01.83, 3. Dover 2:02.71, 4. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Natalie Hurwitch, Maya Brainard, Hannah Brainard) 2:03.07, 5. Ephrata 2:03.85; 200 free: 1. Naylor (Bo. Springs) 2:03.83, 2. Burkholder (Ephrata) 2:09.14, 3. Katerina Lucabaugh (So. Western) 2:09.99, 4. Craig (Dover) 2:12.20, 5. Clouse (Big Spring) 2:12.42; 200 IM: 1. Buehler (Bo. Springs) 2:13.47, 2. Julia Yates (So. Western) 2:27.76, 3. Cherricks (Big Spring) 2:28.82, 4. Aggen (Red Lion) 2:31.12, 5. Coble (Dover) 2:32.07; 50 free: 1. Strine (Bo. Springs) 25.01, 2. H. Brainard (Gettysburg) 25.16, 3. Penner (Big Spring) 26.38, 4. Parsons (Ephrata) 26.58, 5. Moore (York Sub.) 26.74; 100 fly: 1. Knopsnyder (Ephrata) 1:00.28, 2. H. Brainard (Gettysburg) 1:00.88, 3. Kalmanowicz (Susquehannock) 1:03.29, 4. Lucabaugh (So. Western) 1:05.23, 5. Ellis (Bo. Springs) 2:06.64; 100 free: 1. Leah Leonard (So. Western) 55.39, 2. Butera (Red Lion) 56.64, 3. M. Brainard (Gettysburg) 57.06, 4. Parsons (Ephrata) 57.71, 5. Ehrhart (Ephrata) 59.76; 500 free: 1. Knopsnyder (Ephrata) 5:09.45, 2. Naylor (Bo. Springs) 5:37.12, 3. Cherricks (Big Spring) 5:37.39, 4. Yates (So. Western) 5:51.04, 5. Cheveaux (York Sub.) 5:54.22; 200 free relay: 1. Ephrata 1:45.38, 2. Boiling Springs 1:47.17, 3. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Bishop, Hannah Green, M. Brainard) 1:50.08, 4. South Western 1:51.45, 5. York Suburban 1:51.67; 100 back: 1. Buehler (Bo. Springs) 57.66, 2. Aggen (Red Lion) 1:03.36, 3. Leonard (So. Western) 1:03.66, 4. Moore (York Sub.) 1:04.81, 5. Burkholder (Ephrata) 1:05.02; 100 breast: 1. Strine (Bo. Springs) 1:09.72, 2. Penner (Big Spring) 1:14.04, 3. Albrecht (So. Western) 1:15.01, 4. Ludwick (Cedar Cliff) 1:15.31, 5. Thomas (West York) 1:17.94; 400 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs 3:46.04, 2. South Western 3:52.52, 3. Ephrata 3:53.22, 4. York Suburban 4:01.93, 5. Susquehannock 4:02.88; 1-meter diving: 1. Sollie Stenger (Gettysburg) 122.90
