Lumber, legs and leather were a lethal combination for the Biglerville softball team in a 19-9 bludgeoning of visiting Camp Hill Friday afternoon.
Hannah Naylor hit for the cycle to lead the Canner offense and the hosts played errorless in the field. Aggressive baserunning wreaked havoc on the shaky Lion defense as Biglerville (4-8) capitalized on eight fielding miscues by the guests and numerous passed balls and wild pitches. Riley Brewer’s walk-off RBI single with one out in the fifth capped a five-run frame that brought the marathon to a merciful end.
“We played good defense today — that hasn’t always been the case,” said veteran head coach Ken Shaffer of his team’s triumph. “I was pleased with the way we kept hitting and tacking on runs.”
The Lions (2-10) loaded the bases in the first on a pair of singles and a walk against Canner starter Abby Reckard. With one out, Reckard caught Grace Christenden looking with an off-speed delivery. Izzy Mercer’s hard grounder found a hole on the left side of the Canner defense and Cassidy Knight trotted home with the game’s first run.
The Canners answered in a big way in the home half. Kierney Weigle beat out a grounder to short, stole second and third and dented the dish on Brewer’s line single to left-center. Brewer advanced on an outfield mistake, a walk and a hit batter before Naylor connected on an inside-the-park grand slam. Naylor’s drive to center sailed over Christenden’s head and bounced against the mesh fencing. Christenden fell over the wall and landed out of play. By the time the Lions retrieved the wayward spheroid, Naylor and her three teammates had circled the sacks.
“I just wanted to feel confident and hit the ball,” said Naylor, a sophomore. “It felt good off the bat.”
Camp Hill starter Mercer was relieved after surrendering five runs without recording an out. Riley Kunkle took the bump and coughed up three unearned runs to stake the home team to an 8-1 advantage.
The Lions rallied with a five-spot in the second. Naomi Ritchie’s ringing double plated one run, another scored on Knight’s swinging-bunt single and Kunkle sent a seed beyond the barrier for a two-run blast to trim the deficit to 8-6.
“After we gave up that big inning, we came back and stuck with it,” said Naylor.
Biglerville tacked on four more in the bottom half. Olivia Miler and Naylor stroked singles and both came around as leather lapses continued to plague the Lions. Ava Peterson capped the outburst with an RBI-single as the Canners kept putting up crooked numbers.
The Lions proved resilient. Christenden crushed a three-run dinger to left in the fourth to get her club within 14-9, but they would not score again.
Reliever Claire Roberts hurled a scoreless fifth to set up the decisive rally.
Naylor doubled in the third and tripled in the fifth to record the rare achievement. Brewer added three hits for Biglerville. Ritchie added three knocks for Camp Hill.
“We are a young team,” said Shaffer. “Mostly 9th and 10th graders.”
The Canners return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to York Tech.
Camp Hill 150 30X X — 9 11 8
Biglerville 842 05X X — 19 15 0
Izzy Mercer, Riley Kunkle (1), Mercer (5) and Naomi Ritchie; Abigail Reckard, Claire Roberts (5) and Alexis Pickett. WP: Reckard. LP: Mercer. 2B: CH-Ritchie; B-Hannah Naylor. 3B: B-Naylor HR: CH-Kunkle, Christensen; B-Naylor, Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.