Gettysburg controlled Thursday’s Centennial Conference women’s basketball matchup from the jump, scoring a season-high 81 points in an 81-24 win over visiting Bryn Mawr.
THE LEADERS
• Cynthia Williams was one of four Bullets (12-5, 9-3 CC) in double digits, putting up 10 points on five-of-six shooting.
• Courtney Kelly tallied career-highs in points (6), rebounds (9), assists (4), and steals (3).
• Kimberly Hopkins scored her first collegiate points, notching six to go with seven rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Sydney Collins lead the Owls (3-13, 0-11 CC) with 10 points and seven rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Mackenzie Szlosek got the Bullets on the board with a jumper on their first possession, and Meghan Barbera hit a trey less just over a minute later to put the Bullets up, 5-0. Caitlyn Priore made a bucket that started a Bullets’ scoring run, which Kylie Holcomb capped off at the end of the quarter with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer that gave the Bullets a 27-4 lead.
• Holcomb began the Bullets’ scoring in the second quarter with another triple, but Kris Pasia responded with her own two and a half minutes later. Almost two more minutes would go by before Shinya Lee scored twice in one minute to give the Bullets a 34-7 advantage. Kimberly Hopkins scored two baskets of her own within 30 seconds, recording her first collegiate buckets. Cynthia Williams laid one in with 34 seconds left in the half, and Hopkins drove in for a buzzer-beating layup to yield a 42-10 score going into the locker rooms.
• Gettysburg’s starting lineup combined to put up 18 points at the beginning of the second half to give the Bullets a 60-12 lead, and Lee and Courtney Kelly would combine with Emily Violante to go on a 9-4 run to finish out the quarter. Bryn Mawr converted two free throws and one jumper within the stretch.
• Kelly laid in a basket with 8:55 showing in the final quarter, but it would be Hannah Govert who converted next for Bryn Mawr with just over seven to play. Two Williams layups sandwiched a basket by the Owls’ Ella Kotsen to make the score 75-20. Williams scored four more points on the quarter while Kelly made two at the line to give Gettysburg the 81-24 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Mackenzie Szlosek led the Bullets’ scoring efforts with 12 points. Meghan Barbera and Shinya Lee both put up 10 points to round out Gettysburg’s players in double digits.
• Alayna Arnolie, Caitlyn Priore, and Kylie Holcomb each contributed six points.
• The Bullets shot 47.3% from inside the arc, while the Owls were 15.4% from the field goal range.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action on Saturday at Muhlenberg. Game time is 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Johns Hopkins, ranked 12th in the latest d3hoops.com poll, scored 10 straight points in the early part of the second half to open a 12-point advantage en route to a 76-60 win over visiting Gettysburg Thursday.
THE LEADERS
• Elijah Williams led the Bullets (10-7, 7-3 CC) with 15 points.
• Carl Schaller added 12 points while Jordan Stafford added 11 points to go with six rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Tom Quarry led the Blue Jays (14-3, 8-2 CC) with 23 points, including hitting four 3-pointers.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Tom Quarry scored the first five points of the game to stake the hosts to a 5-0 lead in the game’s first 95 seconds. Baskets from three different Gettysburg players, including an Antonello Baggi 3-pointer, keyed a 7-2 counter that tied the game with 16:21 on the clock. A second Baggi triple gave the Bullets their first lead 1 minute, 36 seconds later. Trailing 14-11, Quarry hit a 3-pointer with 11:17 showing to tie the game once again. After Carl Schaller and Sidney Thybulle traded baskets, Jayden Nixon and Lincoln Yeutter hit shots on consecutive possessions for a four-point lead with 8:02 remaining. The lead remained between two and four points until a Jordan Stafford three-point play made it a 26-25 game with 4:45 to play. The Blue Jays pushed the lead back to five on three occasions before Stafford made it a 35-32 game at the intermission.
• Gettysburg closed to within 37-35 before a Tybulle layup with 18:15 showing started a 10-0 run that made it a 47-35 game just over four minutes later. Trailing 48-37, Ryan McKeon converted a bucket with 12:20 on the clock to start a 7-2 burst that closed the deficit to six just 94 seconds later. Carson James and Nixon, however, quickly pushed the lead back to double figures. The lead grew as large as 14 on a Quarry second-chance 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining and Gettysburg got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Johns Hopkins had a 38-28 advantage on the glass to hand Gettysburg just its second loss in the month of January. The Bullets, however, remain in third place in the conference standings.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action Saturday at Muhlenberg. Game time is 4 p.m.
