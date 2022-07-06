Can anyone stop Hagerstown?
That is the question as the South Penn Baseball League regular season winds down. The Braves have been as close to unbeatable as a team can be, sporting a record of 21-0-1 through their first 22 contests. Their only blemish was a 1-1 tie against Cashtown back on May 31. The Pirates, at 18-3-1 and armed with a talent-laden roster, appear to be the best positioned contenders to dethrone the defending champs.
But taking down these Braves will require some heavy lifting.
Hagerstown boasts the top three hitters in the league in Peyton Mason (.512, 22 hits), Justin Lewis (.500, 20 hits) and Ryan Talbert (.468, 22 hits). Toss in Andrew Mathias (.406), who leads the league with 26 hits, and it’s easy to see why the Braves are scoring just under 10 runs per contest.
They have the top two RBI men in the South Penn in Corey Walters (25) and Mason (24), and the first five players in the runs scored department all play for Hagerstown. The Braves also hold the first four spots (and six of the top 10) in on-base percentage.
To make matters worse for the rest of the SPL playoff field, they can pitch a little bit, too.
Ryan Clark has allowed one earned run in 27 innings pitched this season and Mikey Hawbaker has a 1.00 ERA through 28 innings on the hill. Throw in Tanner Dixon and Wyatt Freeman, and Hagerstown has a staff as formidable as anyone’s. Which explains why opponents have crossed the plate only 28 times against them, good for a paltry average of 1.2 runs per game.
Cashtown has an array of quality arms, including ace Anthony Lippy, to counter Hagerstown. Austin Kunkel (1.16 ERA in 32 innings) is plenty stout as well. The Pirates’ staff will have to be on point should they get an opportunity to face the heavy-hitting club from Maryland.
The first round of the SPL playoffs is set to begin with best-of-three series on July 21. The top three seeds are in place with Hagerstown, Cashtown and Littlestown (17-9-0) atop the standings. Frederick is fourth at 13-9-0, followed by Hanover (12-9-1), Biglerville (12-12-0), Mason-Dixon (11-13-0) and New Oxford (9-17-0).
With regular-season games slated until July 16, there is still time for movement among teams jockeying for the final four playoffs spots. Brushtown (7-14-1) has already eclipsed last year’s win total and is within striking distance of the final playoff spot should the Twins falter down the stretch.
OX ROCKS: While we’re on the topic of dominant baseball teams, will anyone topple New Oxford in the York-Adams American Legion tournament?
Scott Anderson’s crew has been nothing short of stellar through its 10 regular-season games, going 10-0 in impressive fashion. The Ox outscored its opponents 93-15 and hit at a .340 clip as a team prior to Wednesday’s playoff opener.
Entering the playoffs, Kolton Haifley was the lead stick in a loaded lineup with a .538 average and 11 RBI. Connor Main has driven in 14 runs while hitting .414 and Coy Baker sports a .367 average with 11 RBI and five doubles.
On the flip side, the arsenal of arms is impressive. Innings horse Jesse Bitzer has a 0.32 ERA through a team-high 21.2 innings pitched. Bitzer, who was 3-0, had 35 strikeouts against five walks in the regular season.
Cade Baker and Aaron Smith were both 2-0, combining for 22 strikeouts and only three free passes. Baker did not allow an earned run over 15.1 innings pitched.
Collectively, the Ox has a miniscule team ERA of 0.79, averaging just under eight strikeouts per contest.
Both sides of that dominance were on display Wednesday when New Oxford blanked Spring Grove, 10-0, in just five innings of their tournament opener. Next up for the Ox is a home game against Hanover, which rode the big right arm of ace Chase Roberts to a win over Northeastern on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (6-5), a 13-3 winner over Shiloh on Tuesday, travels to Red Lion (8-3) today to face the No. 2 seed.
Bermudian (1-9) dropped into the loser’s bracket following its 11-3 loss to Red Lion and will face Shiloh (3-8) in an elimination game today.
MARKS IN THE MONEY: Brent Marks had himself a pretty solid year – all in the span of 10 days. The Myerstown, PA driver blistered a star-studded field to easily claim the 2022 PA Speedweek championship. Over the course of nine races, Marks stacked up four victories and never finished off the podium en route to capturing his first Speedweek crown.
The incredible performance netted Marks $62,500 in purse money, and after factoring in bonuses he pulled down just shy of $70,000.
After watching Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri take the first two Speedweek features at Williams Grove and Lincoln, Mother Nature won Night 3 by washing out the festivities at BAPS Motor Speedway. Marks hit victory lane in Lincoln’s second Speedweek show before Rico Abreu piloted his No. 24 to victory lane at Grandview, scooping up the $10,000 top prize.
From there it was all Marks as he reeled off four straight wins, matching all-time great Stevie Smith of New Oxford who turned the trick in 2015. The only thing preventing Marks from sweeping the last five races was Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich, who used a daring pass with two laps remaining to snatch the Speedweek finale at Selinsgrove Speedway. Dietrich, the 2021 Speedweek champ, had his share of bad luck early on before rallying to finish fourth in the points. The Gary Kauffman Racing driver earned $20,149 in purse money.
Marks’ performance was nearly flawless as he posted an average finish of 1.7 over nine features. Justin Peck, The 2022 Ohio Speedweek champ who was second in points with 1,171, posted a 5.7 and Dietrich had an average finish of 8.3 over the full Speedweek slate.
Macri, who earned over $31,000, slipped to 12th in the standings with an average finish of 6.3 over eight races. Abreu made $18,400 with a nightly finish of 4.7 after competing in six events.
A total of 82 drivers competed in the 2022 edition of PA Speedweek, which saw an average car count of 34.7. Eleven drivers competed in all races, with five of them qualifying for each feature. The total payout for all races was $337,600.
PA Speedweek Final Points
1. 19M-Brent Marks 1424, 2. 13-Justin Peck 1171, 3. 39M-Anthony Macri 1070, 4. 48-Danny Dietrich 983, 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe 874, 6. 11-TJ Stutts 864, 7. 24-Rico Abreu, 8. 8/51-Freddie Rahmer 786, 9. 6-Ryan Smith 722, 27-Devon Borden 602
Area sprint car racing resumes on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway where Hanover teen Dylan Norris leads the points standings with 2410 markers. Norris made eight Speedweek shows.
2020 track champ Freddie Rahmer sits just behind Norris with 2400 points, followed by Macri (2300), Devon Borden (2190) and Lucas Wolfe (2165).
Lincoln Speedway goes green on Saturday, with Rahmer atop the points standings at 3620 thanks to three feature wins. Dietrich, who has piled up five Lincoln wins this season, is second at 3540 with Chase Dietz (3140), Borden (2945) and Alan Krimes (2945) in tow.
