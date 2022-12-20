BERM
Bermudian Springs’ Tori Bross gets behind the Biglerville defense for two of her game-high 20 points in the Eagles’ 73-55 win over the homestanding Canners on Tuesday evening. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A gangbusters middle two frames provided more than enough cushion to propel Bermudian Springs past homestanding Biglerville, 73-55, in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Tuesday night at Pitzer Gymnasium.

Bermudian (4-4, 2-1) posted a total of 50 points in those two frames and came up one point shy of its season-high total, set in a 74-52 win over York Tech last week.

