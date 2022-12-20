A gangbusters middle two frames provided more than enough cushion to propel Bermudian Springs past homestanding Biglerville, 73-55, in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Tuesday night at Pitzer Gymnasium.
Bermudian (4-4, 2-1) posted a total of 50 points in those two frames and came up one point shy of its season-high total, set in a 74-52 win over York Tech last week.
“The girls looked like they were having fun out there tonight,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “We played well and we shot it very well. We were taking good shots and making them.”
The Eagles also had a quality stanza in the first quarter, putting in 16 points and they went to the half with 42 markers already on the board, just six short of their season average.
“I thought that we played well tonight and I told the girls that after the game,” Biglerville head coach Nolan Peterson said. “We didn’t rotate in time on defense and gave up too many open shots. They just shot it better than we did tonight.”
After Berm carried a 16-12 lead into the second quarter, the Eagles went to work on putting some distance between themselves and the Canners.
A 13-4 spurt to begin the second quarter hiked Berm’s advantage to 29-16, following a pair of charity tosses from Lily Carlson midway through the frame, but the visitors didn’t slow much from there.
Tori Bross’ fourth connection from deep in the first half made it 37-19 with 1:44 to play until recess, then a Hannah Metzger trifecta with 13 seconds to go in the half put the finishing touches on the opening half scoring as Berm owned a 42-23 advantage at the break.
All told, Berm shot 16-of-28 (57 percent) from the field, including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc, in the first half. Bross had 14 of her game-high 20 points in the opening 16 minutes.
“Tori is a confident shooter and she’s been drawing a lot of attention from our opponents,” Askins said of the sophomore. “Teams have been face guarding her, trying to keep her from getting the ball. So it’s my job to find ways to get her more open looks at the basket.”
Biglerville (3-4, 1-2) tried to stay in it in the third quarter, but the visitors had too much on the offensive end.
The lead hit 20-plus for the first time on Lucy Peters’ hoop to open the third quarter and grew to 53-29, before the Canners brought the lead below 20 on Ava Peterson’s triple with 4:26 left in the quarter.
Berm kept pushing and a top-of-the-key triple from Metzger in the dying seconds of the frame gave the Eagles their largest lead of the night, 66-39, going to the final stanza.
“The third quarter has been a problem for us all season,” Nolan Peterson said. “I think we might relax a little too much at halftime and then we start slow in the third quarter.”
Bross added seven boards and three helpers to her game-high in points, while Lucy Peters posted 16 points and 15 rebounds. Carlson and Amelia Peters each tossed in 12, with Carlson corralling seven rebounds, while Metzger dished out four dimes to go with nine markers.
For the Canners, Emily Woolson tossed in 15 points, while Peterson and Claire Roberts each had 11. Leading scorer Brylee Rodgers was held to nine points, though she did make 4-of-7 field goal attempts.
“We wanted to focus on taking away the drive, especially Brylee,” Askins said. “She can really wreak havoc in the lane with shots, passes and drawing fouls.”
Biglerville returns to tonight at Pequea Valley, while the Eagles have off until facing Middletown in Eastern York’s holiday tournament next Tuesday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Bermudian 16 26 24 7 — 73
Biglerville 12 11 16 16 — 55
Bermudian Springs (73): Ella Benzel 1 0-0 3, Hannah Metzger 3 0-0 9, Lily Carlson 4 4-4 12, Amelia Peters 4 3-4 12, Lucy Peters 7 2-6 16, Tori Bross 6 4-4 20, Bella Devita 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Morgan Roomsburg, Victoria Starner. Totals: 25 14-20 73.
Biglerville (55): Mari Alvarez 1 0-3 2, Brylee Rodgers 4 0-0 9, Paige Miller 1 0-0 3, Emily Woolson 4 5-8 15, Ava Peterson 4 0-0 11, Claire Roberts 4 3-5 11, Kierney Weigle 0 4-8 4. Non-scorers: Rylie Brewer, Kaydence Dunlap. Totals: 18 12-24 55.
3-pointers: BS-Bross 4, Metzger 3, Benzel, A. Peters; B-Peterson 3, Woolson 2, Rodgers, Miller. JV: Biglerville 45, Bermudian 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.