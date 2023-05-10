Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder are ready to take another swing at a district medal.

Sanders and Snyder, Bermudian Springs’ top boys’ tennis tandem, will hit the courts at Hershey Racquet Club on Friday morning when the District 3 Class 2A Doubles Championships get under way. The Eagle pairing is making a return trip to the D3 dance after qualifying last season.

