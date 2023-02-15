DELONE
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Megan Jacoby works the ball up the court as teammates Kaitlyn Schwarz (40) and Ella Hughes (12) trail the play during a regular-season game in McSherrystown. On Wednesday, the Squirettes dropped a 38-29 decision to Central York in the YAIAA Tournament semifinals at York Tech. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

A poor start to the first quarter and a poor finish to the third proved to be too much for Delone Catholic to overcome in its 38-29 loss to Central York in the semifinals of the YAIAA girls’ basketball tournament Wednesday night at the York Tech Fieldhouse.

“I thought we lost the game in the first quarter,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “We were a little out of character early in the game and I was surprised by that. After we got over that start, we played them even, until we had to start fouling them late.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.