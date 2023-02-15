A poor start to the first quarter and a poor finish to the third proved to be too much for Delone Catholic to overcome in its 38-29 loss to Central York in the semifinals of the YAIAA girls’ basketball tournament Wednesday night at the York Tech Fieldhouse.
“I thought we lost the game in the first quarter,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “We were a little out of character early in the game and I was surprised by that. After we got over that start, we played them even, until we had to start fouling them late.”
Central (21-2) got out to a 9-2 lead, as Delone’s only points in the first seven minutes came on a pair of free throws by Kaitlyn Schwarz with 3:07 left in the frame.
Delone (22-2), which carried a 21-game winning streak into the matchup, missed its first seven shots from the field and turned the ball over five times in the first quarter. The Squirettes finally had their first made field goal when Brielle Baughman connected from deep with 41 seconds left in the stanza.
A hoop by Bella Chimienti wrapped up the first quarter scoring and the Panthers held an 11-5 advantage when the horn sounded.
Central opened up a 17-9 lead on Chimienti’s triple with 5:22 to play in the half and Delone trailed at the break, 20-14.
Delone posted the first four points of the third quarter, then a baseline jumper by Jazmine Parker snapped Central’s almost eight-minute scoring drought.
That also kicked off a 9-2 run by the Panthers to end the quarter with a key bucket being a bomb from the left corner by Alivia McCaskill off an assist from Mackenzie Wright-Rawls with six seconds left.
“We helped off of the girl in the short corner and it hurt us,” Eckenrode said. “We can’t do that. It made our deficit nine instead of six going to the fourth quarter.”
McCaskill made the only field goal of the fourth quarter for Central, a hoop at the 6:01 mark. But Delone wasn’t able to get closer than 32-27, which came following Baughman’s score with 5:43 left.
Wright-Rawls’ size and length at the top of the Panthers’ zone gave the Squirettes significant problems getting open looks in the center of the floor.
“We should’ve attacked the basket more than we did and try to get to the foul line,” Eckenrode said. “We didn’t face up our defender and attack nearly enough.”
Despite the loss, Eckenrode wasn’t discouraged by the way his group played.
“This is the third-most important tournament that we’ll play in. I put districts and states both above counties,” he said. “They run the floor really well and we didn’t get back well enough. They’re a little more athletic than we are.”
Megan Jacoby paced Delone with eight points, while Schwarz had seven points and six boards.Chimienti and Wright-Rawls each had ten for Central.
Delone begins its pursuit of a fourth consecutive district title with a home game on Friday, Feb 24 at 7 p.m.
“I’ll give the girls (Thursday) off and we’ll get back in the gym on Friday and then take the weekend off,” Eckenrode said. “Then we’ll get ready for either Trinity or Northern Lebanon.”
Delone Catholic 5 9 6 9 — 29
Central York 11 9 9 9 — 38
Delone Catholic (29): Reece Meckley 2 0-0 5, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 3 1-2 8, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 3-6 7. Non-scorer: Robinson. Totals: 11 4-8 29.
Central York (38): Chimienti 3 3-4 10, Crouthamel 1 3-4 6, McCaskill 3 2-2 9, Wright-Rawls 3 4-5 10, Parker 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 13-17.
3-pointers: DC-Meckley, Jacoby, Baughman; CY-Chimienti, Crouthamel, McCaskill.
