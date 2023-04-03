It hasn’t been forever since Biglerville had a really good boys’ tennis team, but it’s certainly been a while.
The last time the Canners captured a division title was in 2012, the sixth time in an eight-year span that they claimed the YAIAA-2 crown.
First-year head coach Matt Hartman has himself a very talented team on his hands and it moved to 6-0 on the campaign by whitewashing visiting York Catholic, 5-0, on Monday afternoon.
It was Biglerville’s third shutout of 2023 and the win pushed the Black & Gold to 3-0 in division play with rival Bermudian Springs looming on Wednesday.
“Hanover, Delone and Bermudian are all really good teams and they’ll be tough opponents for us,” Hartman said. “Our team is athletic and coachable and they put in a lot of extra time, after practices and matches, to improve as players. They get along really well and they like spending time with each other.”
It certainly didn’t hurt the Canners’ chances when exchange student Guillaume Schmitz joined the team and has entrenched himself atop the lineup, holding down the No. 1 singles spot.
A southpaw from Belgium, Schmitz, who was an all-state selection for the Canner soccer team last fall, overwhelmed Will Hinkson, 6-0, 6-0 and he’s won all six of his matches in straight sets so far this season.
“Adding Guillaume has made our team better than I expected it to be and I thought we’d have a pretty good team, even without him,” Hartman said. “We just slid everyone else down one slot and that made us a better overall team.”
Sean Sneed also straight-setted Ethan Schuler at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 singles’ player Caleol Palmer-McGraw won by forfeit due to the Irish not having a third singles’ player.
In doubles, No. 1 duo Troy Schneider and Owen Torres blew by John Mullen and Ethan Euclide, 6-2, 6-0, while Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton romped over Joe Lang and Jack Uphouse, 6-2, 6-2.
The entire match took less than 45 minutes to complete.
In addition to his seven active players, Hartman has a number of quality players on the roster that don’t get to see game action, but provide excellent morale and are very good in practice, making decisions difficult for Hartman to make in regard to who takes the court when it’s time to go live.
“Our guys are very competitive and they go at it hard at practice,” he said. “They really work hard and they push each other to get better. At the same time, the guys that aren’t playing in the matches are always very supportive of their teammates, cheering them on and being good teammates.”
Hartman continued, “I’m really excited about our team. We want to win, but being good kids is the most important thing and they’re a great group of guys.”
The matches are the reward for all of the practices, but according to Hartman, that doesn’t mean that the team doesn’t take practices just as seriously.
“There’s things that we work on every day in practice,” he said. “We have plays that we run and I’ll signal stuff into the guys all the time, if I see something that I think will work.”
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Hinkson, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sean Sneed (B) d. Schuler, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Caleol Palmer-McGraw (B) forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Mullen/Euclide, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Lang/Uphouse, 6-2, 6-2.
