For Brandon Goshorn and father, Frank, it was a 37-hour journey in mid-September, to hunt moose with Lake Douglas Outfitters in Millertown, Newfoundland, thanks to travel complications blown in by Hurricane Larry.
“With it being the last day of the hunt, I was starting to get the feeling this hunt would end like my previous two hunts outside of Pennsylvania did (with no success). We field dressed the moose and loaded it into the back of an Argo to get it out of the bog.”
Brandon is 39 and a probation supervisor in Franklin County.
He has hunted on the family farm since he was 12, and gone after turkey, bear, and deer in Penn’s Woods.
He’s also come home empty-handed after a trip to Colorado for elk, and one to Illinois for whitetails.
Hoping to change his luck in Newfoundland, he saw several caribou, a black bear, lynx and two moose up until the last day, Friday, Sept. 13. Moose movement seemed to be hung-up by warm weather. Temperatures were upper 50s to low 60s.
Brandon, his guide Justin Pardy, and another guide spotted a small bull momentarily that morning and they then pushed further into the bog.
While watching caribou, another bull caught their eyes at the woods edge 1,000 yards away before it disappeared.
Pardy’s grunt calling and scraping the ground to simulate a bull raking drew the real bull back into the picture.
Hunter and guides began to close the gap between them and the moose, sneaking to edge of the pond that was between them.
They were at 300 yards
The curious, interested, or agitated bull himself began raking and shredding small trees, tossing them into the air with his antlers.
When the moose slipped behind a small patch of trees, the hunters moved closer.
Still intrigued by the potential intruder, the bull moose stuck his head out of the patch of trees from time to time, to check the commotion.
They were at 200 yards.
The bull turned to head toward the woods, and Brandon moved closer. They feared the moose would go into the woods for good, taking any shot opportunity with it.
But the bull turned and started walking in their direction, toward the continued calling and scraping.
Brandon says he thought the bull was being territorial and thinking there was another bull, was fixing for a fight.
Brandon found a small tree and used it to hide his silhouette as the moose walked out of a smaller batch of trees.
They were at 150 yards.
The bull was looking directly at them and at any moment might realize that it wasn’t a challenging bull making all that racket.
The hunter watched the moose in the scope of his Remington 700 and when the bull turned, with crosshairs behind the front shoulder, Brandon hurled a 7mm mag.
The bull ran and two more shots rang out.
It was down.
Estimated live weight of the bull was 1,000 pounds. Brandon brought about 500 pounds of meat home.
He says he can still see the bull getting closer and closer, raking trees, looking for a fight.
WEAR A LIFEJACKET –
IT CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE
Now through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. This applies to all Pennsylvania waters.
“The interest in boating, especially paddling, in Pennsylvania, has continued to increase over the past several seasons, and people will stay busy on the water well into the fall months,” said Ryan Walt, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Boating and Watercraft Safety Manager. “Boaters should be aware that water temperatures begin to drop rapidly at this time of year, and even on sunny days when air temperatures are comfortable and warm, the water can be cold enough to put boaters at risk for sudden cold-water immersion. A life jacket can keep your head above water until help arrives.”
Sudden cold-water immersion, or cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water below 70ºF resulting in an involuntary gasp where water is often inhaled. This uncontrollable reaction causes panic, hyperventilation, inhalation of water, and inhibits the ability of a person to swim.
According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80 percent of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. Prior to this life jacket wear requirement being enacted in 2012, a disproportionate number of deaths happened between November and April. Since then, the Commission has seen a significant drop in the percentage of boating incidents that result in fatalities during the cold weather months.
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
