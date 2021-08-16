The Biglerville High School football team was tackled for a loss without even having the benefit of putting the pads on.
Canner head coach Brett Smyers confirmed on Monday that the team has halted all activities due to a positive COVID test. Smyers was informed of the news late last Wednesday. The pause will cause Biglerville to miss its season opener on Friday, Aug. 27 at Pequea Valley.
“It’s a big blow,” said Smyers. “Things were going great and we thought we were going into a normal year, and now you don’t even have words to describe it.”
Last year, Biglerville was the last school in the YAIAA to approve fall sports. The football team was able to play seven games in Smyers’ first season as head coach at his alma mater.
The Canners had completed only three of the five required days of heat acclimatization, meaning they will have to fulfill the required five consecutive days prior to beginning full practices. Smyers said they are returning to the field on Friday, which will give them just enough time to complete acclimatization and the required number of practices prior to playing at Camp Hill on Friday, Sept. 3.
There is no margin for error on the calendar as the final required practice will take place the night before the game at Camp Hill.
“We were going to have double practices this week, and we’ve lost them all,” said Smyers. “But we had a good chunk of stuff go into the first three days. I don’t want to say I’m not concerned but I’m confident we will go out and play a competitive game the first time we see the field. I have confidence in what we’re teaching and coaching, and we have smart kids that can make that happen.”
Biglerville was slated to compete in a tri-scrimmage with West Perry and Boiling Springs on Saturday.
Smyers said there is a chance the Pequea Valley game could be made up at the end of the season.
Smyers had 27 players on the field prior to the shutdown, which includes freshmen. The Canners graduated a dozen seniors from last year’s team.
“It’s an annoying situation but you’re still concerned for your kids and their safety, and you don’t want anyone to get sick,” said Smyers. “We’ll come back, refocus and press on — that’s what Canners do, right?”
