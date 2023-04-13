The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission presented its annual report recently to the state House Game and Fisheries Committee.
The Game Commission’s report was listed here last week.
In 2022, the Fish and Boat Commission’s nearly 420 full-time and approximately 200 seasonal staff statewide worked on behalf of the Commonwealth’s anglers, boaters, and aquatic resources.
Within the Sixth District, which I represent as commissioner, I am proud to report that:
• October was a month for celebrating the patience, perseverance and partnerships behind a unique 58-acre land deal along the Conewago Creek, and 40 years of teamwork by two Trout Unlimited chapters that take care of it. After two years of anxiety, excitement, and hard work within a determined team, the Land Conservancy of Adams County officially purchased and took ownership of the 58 acres from Knouse Foods on Dec. 30, 2021, and immediately transferred to the Fish and Boat Commission. Richard Lewis, Fish and Boat commissioner and Dave “Trout King” Swope, both members of the Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited (ACTU), were in the first meeting and played consistent roles. Knouse owned the property since 1986 and allowed access for decades. An agreement in 1998 gave the PFBC access to manage the stream and public access. A decades-long partnership with ACTU allowed exceptional and relentless stream improvement work by the local and Northern Virginia chapters of Trout Unlimited. Members of NVTU were on hand in early October to help celebrate the 40-year partnership for the Conewago.
• Commission biologists conducted adult Smallmouth Bass surveys within the Middle Susquehanna River (Sunbury to York Haven) during September. Catch rates of adult (age 1 and older) and large (15 inches and longer) Smallmouth Bass were approximately double the long-term historic catch rates for this section of river. The presence of strong, back-to-back year classes in 2021 and 2022 suggests anglers can anticipate high abundance of younger fish and great fishing opportunities in coming years. Persistence of the strong 2015-year class continues to influence the population structure in this portion of the Susquehanna River, which has been managed with catch and release regulations for Smallmouth Bass since 2011.
• The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association, was awarded a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development toward a $150,000 rehabilitation project to rebuild the facility’s concrete raceways, install new protective netting, and improve walking areas. The organization annually raises about 40,000 trout and stocks them into public waterways for anglers to enjoy.
• In September, the Commission and the New Cumberland Borough, celebrated the opening of a newly rehabilitated unpowered boat launch along the Yellow Breeches Creek. The $104,000 project was funded with $47,000 from the Commission’s Boating Facility Grant Program and included replacing a primitive launch with a modern, 15-foot-wide concrete ramp, ADA accessible parking spot and walking path, gravel entrance road, and new signage.
• On September 2, the Commission, state and local officials, and community volunteers broke ground on the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake, in Boiling Springs (South Middleton Township). In June 2016, after a sinkhole appeared, seepage and structural deficiencies were discovered in the existing dam at Childrens Lake. The Commission, South Middleton Township, private donors, and local residents combined efforts to fund the early design work, and in March 2018, Governor Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds to advance the project. In June 2022, with the assistance of Senator Mike Regan and Representative Torren Ecker, additional capital funds were released, and construction began in September 2022. The extensive rehabilitation project will include the construction of a new dam, spillway, and retaining wall. Amenities including an upgraded boat launch and ADA fishing area will be funded through various grants. The project is expected to be completed in summer/fall 2023.
In 2022, the Commission and co-operative nurseries, like the one in Fairfield and managed by McSherrystown Fish and Game, stocked more than 5.5 million trout into Commonwealth waters.
Each year, on average, 700 people die in boating-related accidents nationwide. Nearly 85 percent of the victims were not wearing life jackets. In 2022, there were 41 recreational boating accidents that resulted in nine fatalities. Only three of the nine victims were wearing life jackets at the time of the accidents. Alcohol or drugs were believed to have been a factor in three of the fatal accidents. The number of recreational boating accidents in 2022 was the lowest on record since 1998.
This year, Fish for Free Days will be May 28 and July 4.
The year 2022 saw nearly 854,000 license anglers, up 4 percent (34,000) since 2019. Trout permits were up nearly 7 percent in that time.
To see more about the Fish and Boat Commission’s annual report, go to www.fishandboat.com and click on the link “Annual Reports” on the homepage.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Fishing spiders are similar in size and appearance to wolf spiders. They get their name from their ability to catch small fish and aquatic insects.” — Chesapeake Bay Program
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.