Mount St. Mary’s struggled to find its offense in a 67-40 home loss to Navy in men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena. Malik Jefferson paced the Mount with nine points and nine rebounds in the game.
The Mount (2-5) was unable to recover from a slow start in the game as the Midshipmen (5-2) broke out to a 14-2 lead in the opening six and a half minutes. Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer for the Mount’s first field goal of the game, but the cold spell stretch to the Mount missing 14 of its first 15 shots on the day. The Mount had its best stretch to get back into the game with Jefferson scoring in the paint, Mezie Offurum on a floating jumper in the lane, and Jalen Benjamin a pull-up on the fast break to complete a 9-0 run to make it 14-11 midway through the opening half.
Navy answered the Mount run by scoring the next eight points to regain a double-digit advantage, and stretched the lead to 28-to-15 before Benjamin hit three free throws to make it 28-18 with 3:42 left in the opening half. Navy held the Mount off the scoreboard the rest of the way while John Carter, Jr., scored the final five points of the half for a 33-to-18 lead at the break.
Offurum scored the Mount’s first four points of the second half, the final two on a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 35-22. Navy scored the next seven points to take a 20-point lead, and held a 52=26 lead with 10 minutes left.
Jefferson was 3-for-6 from the field and 3-of-4 at the foul line for his team-high nine points while adding a game-high nine rebounds in the game. Offurum added eight points (4-for-4 FTs) while Benjamin had six points, four rebounds and three assists. Carter, Jr., led Navy with 18 points while Greg Summers had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Mount was held to 23.4 percent shooting (11-of-47) in the game, including 2-of-20 (11.1 percent) from three-point range.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to action by hosting Howard on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Knott Arena.
TIGERS TAME MOUNT: A trio of Mount St. Mary’s bench players combined for 34 points during women’s basketball contest with Clemson on Sunday. But the undermanned Mountaineers were levied an early torrent from the Tigers, who took the game with an 83-59 final.
Without the services of Kendall Bresee, who was sidelined with an illness, the Mount had to find another leading scorer. Freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey stepped up to fill that role, supplying a career-high 17 points. Sophomore Jada Lee tied her career high with 10, and Tess Borgosz came off the bench to score seven, a high mark for her as a Mountaineer. Jessica Tomasetti secured her first start as a collegiate athlete and ended up leading the starting five by scoring eight points.
Led by Lindsay-Huskey with five, the Mount tallied 12 triples at a rate of 38.7 percent. The team did better from beyond-the-arc than from the floor overall.
Clemson also received a significant impact from their bench which scored 43 of the team’s total. Freshman Eno Inyang shot 7-for-12 and added six points at the charity stripe to lead all scorers with 20. Her nine rebounds left her one shy of a double-double.
The Tigers exploded out of the gate, building a 30-7 lead by quarter’s end. That point total was the most for the home side since timelines in the women’s game divided into quarters a few years ago.
But the Mount retaliated and battled to win the second and fourth quarters. Lindsay-Huskey scored 11 of her 17 points before halftime as the visitors scored 24 points to register 31 by the break. A 13-0 run to complete the game helped Mount St. Mary’s lead the final period, 15-13. Isabella Hunt added four points and five rebounds to the effort.
The defeat extends the team’s losing streak to four games, longest since January 2018.
Mount St. Mary’s continues its road trip Saturday (Dec. 4) at Loyola. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. in Baltimore.
