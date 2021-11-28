Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.