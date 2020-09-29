CROSS COUNTRY
Bermudian Springs boys 26, Littlestown 29
Littlestown girls 14,
Bermudian Springs 22
The Eagles and Bolts split Tuesday’s YAIAA meet, with Berm’s Nathan Taylor winning the boys race and Littlestown’s Sonya Yinging pacing the field in the girls event.
Taylor ran a 19:11.40 to top runner-up Zac Eader of Ltown by 15 seconds.
Yingling led a 1-2-3 sweep by the hosts, with Abi Biedel and Alyssa Meyers claiming the second and third spots.
Boys
Bermudian Springs: 1. Nathan Taylor 19:11.40, 4. Parker Sanders 19:42.26, 6. Cole Stewart 20:13.54, 7. Trevor Wiley 20:18.39, 8. Isaac Talkington 20:23.28
Littlestown: 2. Zac Eader 19:26.83, 3. Alex Lehigh 19:36.91, 5. Anthony Biedel 19:43.08, 9. Michael Justice 20:24.22, 10. Peyton Small 20:25.28
Girls
Bermudian Springs: 4. Rebecca Durbin 25:18.76, 5. Hannah Fletcher 25:26.28, 6. Kylee Oseen 25:53.02
Littlestown: 1. Sonya Yingling 22:39.78, 2. Abie Biedel 23:04.86, 3. Alyssa Meyers 23:37.97, 8. Emma Dionne 41:14.44
FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 2,
York Suburban 1
Hannah Zimmer snapped a 1-1 tie with just over three minutes to play to boost the Colonials past the Trojans on Tuesday.
Ally Mathis squared the game at 1-1 with a goal at the 10:52 mark of the second half. Zimmer delivered the victory a short time later with Carrie Bair assisting the winning tally.
York Suburban 0 1 — 1
New Oxford 0 2 — 2
Goals: YS-Laken Kinard; NO-Ally Mathis, Hannah Zimmer. Assists: NO-Carrie Bair. Shots: YS-2; NO-16. Corners: YS-3; NO-17. Saves: YS-Natalie Fuhrman 11; NO-Morgan Scott 1. JV: New Oxford 4, York Suburban 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 0
Erin Gregg, Breana Valentine and Therese Phelan collected goals for the Green Knights in Tuesday’s victory over the Squirettes.
No additional information was provided.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
Maddie Dunbar smacked five kills and Hailey Riley dished out a dozen assists in the Bolts’ 25-12, 25-5, 25-15 win over the Knights on Tuesday.
Emily Herrick served up seven aces and Makayla Orwig added five more for the winners.
Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0
Aida Sponseller smashed eight kills as the Eagles downed the Spartans on Tuesday 25-12, 25-16, 26-5.
Jewel Tallman passed out 15 assists, Haley Andrus came up with a dozen digs and Tori Murren had eight aces from the service line for Bermudian.
York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 1
The Irish worked past the Squirettes in a YAIAA showdown on Monday night, winning 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.
Olivia Snyder had 11 assists and 10 digs, and Maggie Hughes hammered five kills to go along with 18 assists for Delone.
West York 3, Gettysburg 1
The Bulldogs dealt the Warriors a 25-11, 25-15, 20-25, 25-8 setback in Monday’s YAIAA tilt.
Whitney Smyth led Gettysburg with six kills and Madison Darnell had six assists. Maddie Yingling keyed the Warrior defense with a dozen digs.
South Western 3, Northeastern 0
The Mustangs outslugged the Bobcats to the tune of a 26-24, 25-15, 27-25 victory on Tuesday evening.
Emma Filipovits paced the attack with 15 kills and Makayla Dyson piled up 35 assists. Kya Rebert and Sarah Nicholl combined for 19 kills while Kirby Meyer and Emma Baney both had 11 digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York Catholic 4, Biglerville 1
The second doubles pairing of Sierra Popella and Graciela Beltran notched an 8-6 victory for the Canners in Monday’s loss to the Irish.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Mariana Hartman 6-2, 6-0; 2. Natalie Javitt (YC) d. Autmn Slaybaugh 6-4, 7-5; 3. Alexis Weigand (YC) d. Tori Pirich 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum (YC) d. Hope Strouth/Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran (B) d. Ella Mayer/Kendall Ford 8-6
