For the second consecutive week, the rain gods were not kind to the track and field athletes. The district meet last week was a challenge, weather-wise, and Friday at Shippensburg University, the athletes competing at the PIAA Track and Field Championships had some violent weather to contend with as well.
But, as before, the athletes did not let a rain delay bother them as the show went on.
Hanover’s Matthew Nawn knew he had to go out fast to have a real chance to medal in the Class 2A 1600-meter race, the first competition of the day. Being the fastest runner in the slow heat, he definitely got out fast, passing the 400-meter mark in 61 seconds. A more realistic second lap (2:11 at 800) still had him with a 20-meter lead, but just as he crossed the line at the 1200 mark, he was passed by eventual heat winner Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge.
Nawn kept it together though, running 63 seconds for his final lap to finish with a time of 4:26.42. It was not enough for a medal however, as 8th place in the fast heat was 4:18.72. Nawn placed 13th overall, with Carson McCoy of Deer Lakes winning it in 4:13.14.
“I felt like I had to go out fast to have a chance to medal,” Nawn said. “I knew I shouldn’t have come through that fast though. I wasn’t worried because I knew with 500 left I would still be able to go. This is my first time here, so I’m not disappointed. I do feel confident about coming back tomorrow and running well.”
Nawn will get things going in the 2A 3200-meter run Saturday morning, coming into the championships with the fifth-fastest seed time (school record 9:38.42).
The 3A 1600 had the crowd on its feet for winner Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood. Martin had run 3:57.98 to win his conference meet two weeks ago, which is the third fastest outdoor 1600 in high school history. Martin led Butler’s C.J. Singleton through the 400 in 59 seconds, then was 1:59 at 800, and 2:58 at 1200 as he pulled away. His final time was 4:01.56. While not under four minutes, he won by six seconds, and it was still a state meet record.
The Times Area was best represented in the 100/110-meter hurdle races. Bermudian Springs’ District 3 champion Lilly LaBure was featured in the 2A 100 hurdles preliminary race, along with teammate and freshman Lily Carlson. In the boys’ 2A race, Lily’s brother Michael was expected to do well. Additionally, New Oxford’s Maya Richwine was set to go in the 3A 100 hurdles, as well as South Western’s Bernard Bell in the 3A 110s.
LaBure did not get out well at the start and could not make up the ground. Her time of 16.55 placed her fourth in her heat, but she finished 14th overall and did not make the final.
Carlson ran a good race, leading at the fourth hurdle, and then kept her composure when the runner next to her smashed a hurdle and fell down. She finished third in her heat in 16.09. Alas, the eighth and final qualifier for today’s final ran 16.02, and Carlson was ninth overall.
The fastest qualifier was West Catholic’s defending state champion Taleea Buxton, who qualified first with a time of 14.65.
In the boys’ 2A 110-hurdles race, Michael Carlson did not disappoint, running a speedy 14.87 to win his heat. The only hurdler faster than him was Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose, who clocked a 14.59. Carlson, who barely missed qualifying for the state final last year, has a real chance at a gold medal today, and is feeling confident.
“I had a good start but I just was high over the first two hurdles, and it threw me off my stride a bit,” said the senior Eagle. “I got it back though and I think the last seven hurdles were beautiful. I feel good for tomorrow.”
Carlson’s time was nearly a second faster than he ran last year.
New Oxford’s Richwine, who had the race of her life at districts to qualify for states, had a rough day, finishing fifth in her heat, and 21st overall, running 16.85.
For the boys, South Western’s Bell continued his march to a state medal, winning his heat in 15.10 to qualify third overall. The top qualifier is District 3 champion Demaris Waters of Harrisburg, clocking 14.38.
Nearly 10 minutes after the hurdles preliminaries wrapped up, a violent storm rose up and shut down the meet. Competition resumed two hours later, and the resilient athletes returned ready to complete.
Before the rains came, the boys’ 3A triple jump was concluded, and J.J. Kelly of Chambersburg had a dream situation. Leading after the preliminary jumps, Kelly fell into second place with one jump remaining. On the final jump of the competition, he jumped 48-feet, 1-inch to win the state title by just over two inches.
In the 3A girls’ triple jump, the competition was hot. State College’s Shannon Mullin was the class of the field, getting a huge jump of 40-8 on her final attempt to win the event by nearly a foot. Gettysburg’s Anne Bair, after having won a state medal last year, could not quite get unleashed, jumping 37-3. To medal, she would have had to have jumped over 38-4, five inches over her personal best.
The senior athletic marvel will end her high school career today in the long jump, where she is seeded seventh.
The 3A boys’ pole vault seemed a foregone conclusion, with Hershey’s Justin Rogers having vaulted nearly two feet higher than any of his competitors. Rogers did not disappoint, as he hit 17-3 to win the gold with a new PIAA record height. Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis had an excellent afternoon, matching his personal best jump of 14-0. Attempting 14-6 for the first time in competition, he had two close attempts but could not quite get over the bar. His efforts placed him ninth, one spot from a state medal.
Had Pecaitis cleared 14-6 on his third attempt, he still would have placed ninth. The sophomore has improved dramatically this season and is looking for big things next year.
In the trials of the 2A 300-meter hurdles, Fairfield senior Emma Dennison ran a fine time of 47.17 to place fourth in her heat. However, 47.07 was the eighth and final qualifying time, and she was ninth.
Nora Johns of Quaker Valley had the fastest time of the day, running 45.54. Dennison’s time was a full two seconds faster than her effort at states last year. In the 3A girls’ race, Sanaa Hebron of Neshaminy ran an amazing time of 42.59 to qualify first.
South Western’s Bell qualified for his second final, running 39.63 in the 3A boys 300 hurdles. The Mustang junior goes into today’s final as the seventh qualifier. Devon Nugent of North Penn finished in 38.15 for the top time, just 18 hundredths of a second ahead of Harrisburg’s Waters.
The Mustangs’ 4 x 400 relay ran 3:26.22 to place 16th overall.
Laila Campbell of Spring Grove continued her incredible season, and is set up to make history today in the short sprints. In the 100-meter dash trials, Campbell qualified first with a time of 11.65, seven-tenths ahead of second place. Then, as the day drew to a close, she also qualified first in the 200 with a splendid time of 23.77. That time is just 15 hundredths off the state record.
The super-sophomore has the chance today to win the state championship in both events for the second year in a row.
Other outstanding performances included Moon’s Mia Cochran, who defended her 3A 1600-meter title with a fast 4:46.53, eight seconds ahead of Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci. The 3A boys’ 100-meter dash promises to be a thriller, as the top seven qualifiers came in within two-tenths of a second from each other.
Two girls cleared 13-0 in the 3A pole vault, with Veronica Vacca of Mt. St. Joseph’s winning on misses. Hempfield’s (Dist. 7) Elizabeth Tapper crushed the field in the 3A shot put, throwing 46-4.25 to win by six feet. Luca Bertolasio of Hickory missed the PIAA record in the long jump by four inches, winning the 2A event with a leap of 23-11. And Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper nearly broke 60 feet in the shot put, with a winning throw of 59-9.75.
Many exciting events are on tap today as the state championships continue at Shippensburg, with the 3200-meter run slated to go off at 9 am.
PIAA Track & Field Championships
Friday – Shippensburg University
All finals unless noted
(Top 8 plus Times Area athletes)
BOYS
Class 3A
Pole vault: 1. Rogers (Hershey) 17-3, 2. Munro (Penncrest) 15-6, 3. McGarrah (Butler) 15-0, 4. Hurlburt (Emmaus) 14-6, 5. Dorefice (State College) 14-6, T6. Saurer (Indiana) & Swope (East Pennsboro) 14-6, 8. Bucks (Palmyra) 14-6, 9. Gabe Pecaitis (Gettysburg) 14-0; Triple jump: 1. Kelly (Chambersburg) 48-1, 2. Cusatis (Hazleton) 47-10.25, 3. Jacobs (WC Rustin) 47-2, 4. Taylor (No. Allegheny) 46-2.25, 5. Leneghan (Saint Joseph’s Prep) 46-0.5, 6. Delattre (Hollidaysburg) 45-9.25, 7. Kater (Shippensburg) 45-7.25, 8. Price (Seneca Valley) 45-6.25; Shot put: 1. Shomper (Cumberland Valley) 59-9.75, 2. Washington (Perkiomen Valley) 57-0, 3. Powel (Haverford Twp.) 56-0.75, 4. Allen (Penn Hills) 54-3, 5. Stroup (Altoona) 53-0, 6. Pham (Central York) 52-5.5, 7. Miller (Boyertown) 52-2.5, 8. Krahe (Harbor Creek) 52-0.5; 1600: 1. Martin (Archbishop Wood) 4:01.56, 2. Singleton (Butler) 4:07.47, 3. Roden (Central Dauphin) 4:11.58, 4. Lawson (Haverford Twp.) 4:11.73, 5. Hodgge (Hempfield) 4:13.15, 6. Stevens (Manheim Twp.) 4:13.94, 7. Tarapchak (Neshaminy) 4:14.22, 8. Smith (Warwick) 4:14.51
Class 2A
110 hurdles prelims: 1. Rose (So. Columbia) 14.59, 2. Michael Carlson (Bermudian Springs) 14.87, 3. Britten (Trinity) 15.21, 4. Hagin (Troy) 15.51, 5. Votour (OL of Sacred Heart) 15.57, 6. McCraw (Steel-High) 15.57, 7. Robinson (Montgomery) 15.59, 8. Albright (Chestnut Ridge) 15.74; Long jump: 1. Bertolasio (Hickory) 23-11, 2. Shoats (Holy Redeemer) 22-9, 3. Rose (So. Columbia) 22-3, 4. Cameron (Wyalusing) 22-1.75, 5. Deves (Grove City) 21-7.25, 6. Irvin (Bald Eagle Area) 21-6.25, 7. Fuse (Washington) 21-4.25, 8. McDermott (Penn Cambria) 21-4; Javelin: 1. Mruk (Wyoming Area) 211-9, 2. Higgins (Ligonier Valley) 200-11, 3. Lehman (West Shore Christian) 171-11, 4. Hummell (Clarion Limestone) 166-7, 5. Reed (Riverside) 165-0, 6. Barnes (Montoursville) 163-6, 7. Scott (Purchase Line) 162-8, 8. Chavez (Dock Mennonite) 158-2; High jump: 1. Smith (Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley) 6-5, 2. Rupp (Seneca) 6-4, 3. Rossi (Trinity) 6-3, 4. Shoats (Holy Redeemer) 6-3, 5. Gunderson (Annville-Cleona) 6-2, 6. Merrick (Eden Christian) 6-0, 7. Dreves (Grove City) 6-0, 8. Mackell (South Side) 6-0; Discus: 1. Williams (Wyomissing) 167-0, 2. Patton (Shenango) 164-4, 3. Wagner (Redbank Valley) 162-5, 4. Dippre (Lakeland) 160-2, 5. Scicchitano (Mount Carmel) 157-10, 6. Mider (Berks Catholic) 151-11, 7. Seeley (Northeast Bedford) 151-0, 8. Cooper (Laurel) 150-11; 1600: 1. McCoy (Deer Lake) 4:13.14, 2. Seymore (Schuylkill Valley) 4:14.81, 3. Smigo (Palisades) 4:15.72, 4. Sherry (Coudersport) 4:16.31, 5. Alken (Eden Christian) 4:16.54, 6. Gavitt (Hughesville) 4:17.15, 7. Fluharty (Riverside) 4:17.38, 8. Jones (Grove City) 4:18.72, 13. Matthew Nawn (Hanover) 4:26.42
GIRLS
Class 3A
100 hurdles prelims: 1. Walker (Oxford Area) 14.69, 2. Leneweaver (Haverford Twp.) 14.82, 3. Sydnor (Strath Haven) 15.24, 4. Kelly (Garden Spot) 15.40, 5. Brooks (Bishop McDevitt) 15.11, 6. Kuchera (Canon-McMillan) 15.16, 7. Benton (Obama Academy) 15.22, 8. Oh (CB South) 15.26, 21. Maya Richwine (New Oxford) 16.85; Triple jump: 1. Mullin (State College) 40-8, 2. Manson (Obama Academy) 39-3.5, 3. Kuchera (Canon-McMillan) 39-0.75, 4. Long (Altoona) 38-11.25, 5. Baggetta (Butler) 38-10, 6. Mitchell (Carlisle) 38-6.5, 7. Weidler (Susquehanna Twp.) 38-5; 8. Teel (Upper Moreland) 38-4, 11. Anne Bair (Gettysburg) 37-3.75; Pole vault: 1. Vacca (Mount St. Joe’s) 13-0, 2. Urbine (Solanco) 13-0, 3. Kelley (Villa Maria) 12-6, 4. Hoffman (Kennett) 12-6, 5. Shivak (Parkland) 12-0, 6. Schumaker (So. Fayette) 11-6, T7. McBride (Springfield Twp.), Flanigan (Liberty) & Bender (ELCO) 11-0; Shot put: 1. Tapper (Hempfield Area) 46-4.25, 2. Brown (Strath Haven) 40-5, 3. Bauer (Saint Mary’s) 39-11, 4. Ermold (Gov. Mifflin) 39-8.5, 5. Eckley (CB East) 39-5.5, 6. Pancoast (Unionville) 39-3, 7. Jackson (Harrisburg) 39-1, 8. Alcorn (Franklin) 38-3.75; 1600: 1. Cochran (Moon) 4:46.53, 2. Paci (Greencastle) 4:54.77, 3. Haas (Blue Mountain) 4:55.39, 4. Alder (Carlisle) 4:56.43, 5. McLean (Pine-Richland) 4:56.54, 6. Cubbison (Mifflin Co.) 4:57.05, 7. Rippey (Wilson) 4:57.13, 8. Adams (Mt. Lebanon) 4:57.18
Class 2A
100 hurdles prelims: 1. Buxton (West Catholic) 14.65, 2. Barr (McGuffey) 15.29, 3. Martineau (Wilmington) 15.37, 4. Diaz (Montrose) 15.70, 5. Brazier (Lewisburg) 15.33, 6. Brewer (Greensburg CC) 15.87, 7. Frew (Pine Grove) 16.00, 8. Wetzell (Riverside) 16.02; 9. Lily Carlson (Bermudian Springs) 16.09, 14. Lilly LaBure (Bermudian Springs) 16.55; 300 hurdles prelims: 1. Johns (Quaker Valley) 45.54, 2. Reed (Paul Robeson) 46.03, 3. Wetzell (Riverside) 46.39, 4. Becker (Bedford) 45.82, 5. Benner (Dock Mennonite) 46.12, 6. Brewer (Greensburg CC) 46.27, 7. Martineau (Wilmington) 46.78, 8. Brose (Chartiers Houston) 47.07, 9. Emma Dennison (Fairfield) 47.17; High jump: 1. Bennett (Towanda) 5-6, 2. Moore (Lancaster Catholic) 5-5, T3. Irons (Tyrone) & Oliphant (South Park) 5-2; 5. Hall (Loyalsock) 5-2, T6. Snyder (Oil City), Koski (Neshannock), Rolston (Greenwood) & Brewer (Greensburg CC) 5-0; Discus: 1. Sharp (Homer Center) 138-7, 2. Callahan (Shenango) 137-0, 3. Hale (Riverside) 129-3, 4. Roes (Trinity) 118-9, 5. Jacobs (Southmoreland) 118-0, 6. Zelmore (Mt. Pleasant) 111-9, 7. Herman (Reynolds) 110-3, 8. Deyarmin (Schuylkill Valley) 108-3; Long jump: 1. Blauser (Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley) 18-6.75, 2. Hubler (Minersville) 18-4.75, 3. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 18-2, 4. Buxton (West Catholic) 17-5.75, 5. Perfilio (Riverside) 17-5.25, 6. Bresnan (Reynolds) 17-4.25, 7. Walters (Palmerton) 17-2.75, 8. Barr (McGuffey) 17-1.25; Javelin: 1. Friedman (Fort Leboeuf) 142-9, 2. Bliss (Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley) 140-11, 3. Bosch (Chestnut Ridge) 137-8, 4. Watts (Neshannock) 130-3, 5. Legzdin (Beaver Falls) 129-9, 6. Reiner (Milton) 129-0, 7. Grusky (Punxsutawney) 128-1, 8. Baleski (Mercer) 126-2; 1600: 1. Quarzo (Brownsville) 4:54.08, 2. Dumm (Forest Hills) 5:01.60, 3. Keating (Wyoming Area) 5:02.27, 4. McElhaney (Greenville) 5:06.69, 5. Myers (Mercer) 5:07.69, 6. Jones (Elk Lake) 5:07.89, 7. Chamberlin (Boiling Springs) 5:08.09, 8. Korty (Carbondale) 5:08.48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.