GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Tech 75, Fairfield 62
Rhyln Rouse’s 40-point performance on Wednesday dealt a blow to Fairfield’s playoff hopes. Rouse hit 16 field goals and made 8 of 10 free throw attempts, with 38 of her 40 points coming after the first quarter as the Spartans (3-17) upset the Knights in YAIAA play.
Fairfield (7-12) remains one spot out of the playoff field in Class 2A with three games left to play. Breana Valentine’s 20 points topped the scoring chart for Fairfield. Senior Maddie Neiderer hit for 14 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Neiderer became just the second player in program history to record 100 made 3-pointers, joining Lauren Beckley.
Kira Weikert tacked on nine points and Emma Dennison added six.
Fairfield 14 11 23 14 — 62
York Tech 10 18 22 25 — 75
Fairfield (62): Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Dennison 3 0-0 6, Valentine 8 1-1 20, Wastler 2 0-0 4, Neiderer 6 0-0 14, Weikert 2 3-4 9. Non-scorers: Battern. Totals: 24 4-5 62
York Tech (75): Ritter 0 3-4 3, Bernarda 6 0-0 16, Kile 2 0-2 4, Ziewenkiewicz 0 1-2 1, Rouse 16 8-10 40, Mosley 2 7-10 11. Totals: 28 18-28 75
3-pointers: F-Valentine 3, Weikert 2, Neiderer 2, Cromwell; YT-Bernard 4. JV: Fairfield 29, York Tech 14
Gettysburg 45, Susquehannock 44
Camryn Felix and Anne Bair combined to score 34 points to help Gettysburg survive an upset bid on Tuesday.
Felix connected on four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points while Bair tossed in 16 more for Gettysburg (15-3).
Susky (8-13) drilled 11 shots from beyond the three-point arc in the loss.
Gettysburg 12 11 8 14 — 45
Susquehannock 10 8 10 16 — 44
Gettysburg (45): Felix 7 0-0 18, Eckhart 2 0-0 4, Barrick 0 2-2 2, Bair 4 6-7 16, Scavitto 1 0-1 2, Abate 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Raville. Totals: 15 9-12 45
Susquehannock (44): Weldon 2 1-2 10, Galbreath 1 0-0 2, Elliott 5 0-0 13, Womack 4 0-0 10, Laubach 2 0-0 6, Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 1-2 44
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Bair 2; S-Weldon 3, Elliott 3, Womack 2, Laubach 2, Jones
