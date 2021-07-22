Littlestown Dodgers 10,
New Oxford Twins 0 F/6
Justin Gladhill dominated and Littlestown busted out the bats to hang a seven spot in the sixth inning and take a 1-0 series lead over New Oxford.
Gladhill pitched a six-inning, complete-game shutout and allowed just one hit to the Twins, with Mitch Collins responsible for it. He struck out three and walked just one batter.
The Dodgers took an early lead with four hits and three runs in the first and then ended the game early with a seven-run bottom of the sixth, including three hits and five walks.
Sam Wertz and Alex Stanton each knocked in a pair of runs for the hosts, while Justin Keith, Trent Copenhaver and Nick Rampone all scored twice.
New Oxford 000 000 X — 0 1 3
Littlestown 300 007 X — 10 7 3
Derek Huff and Dan Shafer (6); Justin Gladhill. WP: Gladhill. LP: Huff. SO-BB: NO-Huff 4-6, Shafer 1-3; L-Gladhill 3-1. 2B: L-Jacob Crawmer.
Hagerstown Braves 3,
Mason-Dixon Rebels 0
Bryant Shives was dominant for the Braves, pitching a complete-game shutout and striking out 11 while walking none to give the hosts an early series lead.
Rob Gallet was strong in his own right for the Rebels, pitching six innings and striking out five while walking none and allowing just one earned run.
Hagerstown took the lead on an RBI double by Justin Lewis in the bottom of the fourth and then doubled it when Lewis scored on a Corey Jamison sac fly. The defending league runners-up added their find and final run thanks to Jarrett Biesecker single in the fifth.
Mason-Dixon 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Hagerstown 000 210 X — 3 3 0
Rob Gallet; Bryant Shives. WP: Shivers. LP: Gallet. SO-BB: MD-Gallet 5-0, H-Shives 11-0. 2B: MD-Gallet, H-Justin Lewis.
Shippensburg Stars 2,
Frederick Flying Dogs 0
Reigning league MVP Todd Weldon was dominant for the Stars, pitching a complete-game shutout and striking out 10 in a Game 1 victory.
Weldon allowed just two hits over seven innings to visiting Frederick, which got a valiant effort from starter Logan Manz, who allowed just two runs on two hits over six.
The Stars finally broke through for the opening run when Weldon, after walking and advancing to third on a double, stole home. They doubled the lead in the sixth as Joe Barbera scored on an RBI double by Jon Melendez.
All four series will have off on Friday and will resume on Saturday with the lower-seeded teams playing host.
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Shippensburg 000 101 X — 220
WP: Todd Weldon. LP: Logan Manz. (*Full box score not reported)
