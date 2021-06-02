Hanover southpaw Braden Unger pounded the strike zone while the Post 14 hitters showed patience at the plate, came through with timely hits and quality situational hitting in a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over Bermudian in York Adams American Legion baseball action Wednesday at Hanover’s Diller Field.
Unger spun a one-hitter and struck out five, while not issuing a free pass. He threw strikes on 42 of his 52 offerings to cover his five frames on the hill.
“I was able to throw strikes and get ahead in the count,” Unger said. “I flipped my curveball in there and got them to roll over on it.”
Of the 10 outs that Unger recorded that weren’t strikeouts, he induced seven ground ball outs, a fly out, a foul pop and a lineout.
“Braden threw a nice game for us tonight,” Hanover head coach Troy Wentz said. “He threw strikes and made them hit the ball.”
The only knock that Unger yielded was a line drive single to center by Austin Reinert with two down in the fourth.
Hanover (1-0) scored runs in each of its four turns at the plate, beginning with two in the bottom of the first.
Blake DiPietro knocked in the first run with an RBI groundout to score Chase Roberts, then Bradin Peart grounded a single between shortstop and third base into left field that plated Justus Feeser.
In the second, Berm committed a pair of miscues that helped Post 14 on its way to a three-run rally. The biggest hit was a two-bagger by Colby Hahn to chase home Roberts.
Alex Forsythe drove in Ryan Moore in the third with a run-scoring groundout, then the hosts put the finishing touches on things with a four-run fourth.
DiPietro drew a bases loaded free pass, Peart hit a sac fly, Unger helped his own cause with an RBI on a flared single to left-center and Hahn then came home on a wild pitch.
“We hit the ball sharp tonight,” Wentz said. “We got a sac fly and a couple of RBI groundouts, too. It’s good to see when guys make productive outs.”
Hanover’s roster is made up of players from Hanover and Littlestown high schools, along with Moore, who played at Delone Catholic. All three of those high school teams qualified for the District 3 playoffs in their respective classes.
“We’re a relatively young team and we haven’t really gotten to see them on the field much in practice due to their high school teams making it to districts,” Wentz said. “But some of these guys were key parts of their high school teams, so they’ve had some success.”
Unger added, “I think we’ve got a really good team here. Hopefully we have a good regular season and make some noise in the playoffs.”
While no Post 14 hitter contributed more than one hit to the team’s seven-hit attack, Roberts scored three times out of the leadoff spots and Feeser touched the dish twice. DiPietro and Peart each drove in a pair of runs.
Hanover returns to action when it hosts Dover on Friday, while Berm has a quick turnaround, hosting Gettysburg today.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Bermudian 000 00 — 0 1 3
Hanover 231 4x — 10 7 3
Mason Diaz, Brandon Sims (4), Carter Stuart (4) and Liam Cook; Braden Unger and Blake DiPietro. SO-BB: Diaz 1-4, Sims 0-3, Stuart 0-0; Unger 5-0. W-Unger. L-Diaz. 2B: H-Colby Hahn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.