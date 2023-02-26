After a back-and-forth first half, Gettysburg did as it had done in the two regular-season meetings and pulled away from Johns Hopkins in the second half. The Bullets outscored the host Blue Jays 41-29 after the half to win 65-52 on Sunday and claim their fourth Centennial Conference women’s basketball championship.
• Alayna Arnolie led Gettysburg (21-6) with 15 points – 11 of which came in the decisive second half – to earn the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors.
• Shinya Lee added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
• Mackenzie Szlosek chipped in 11 points – all in the second half. She added eight rebounds.
• Olivia Parisi led the Blue Jays (21-6) with 21 points.
• Baskets from Emily Violante and Alayna Arnolie staked Gettysburg to a 4-0 lead in the game’s first 1:57. Buckets from Olivia Parisi and Kendall Dunham over the next 50 seconds tied the game. The Bullets went back in front by four twice before a Parisi jumper made it a 12-11 game after the first period.
• The second quarter featured six ties and one lead change. A Jadyn Murray layup 48 seconds into the period gave Johns Hopkins its first lead of the game before Cynthia Williams scored four straight points to put Gettysburg back in front 16-13 with 7:34 on the clock. The Blue Jays countered with eight straight points, including six from Parisi to go up 21-16 at the 4:10 mark. The Bullets, however, closed the half on a 8-2 run to take a 24-23 lead into the break. An AB Holsinger driving, spinning layup gave the visitors the lead with 34 ticks remaining.
• Murray hit a layup on the first possession of the second half but Violante responded with a layup and Arnolie drained a 3-pointer from the wing for a 29-25 lead with 6:04 to play. Parisi cut the lead in half before a Mackenzie Szlosek driving layup and three straight points from Caitlin Priore stretched the advantage to 34-27 with 3:17 on the clock. Leading 39-33, the Bullets scored four straight to open up a double-digit lead but a Michaela O’Neill three-point play closed the margin to 43-36 after three quarters.
• Shinya Lee hit a short jumper and Arnolie drained a triple on the first two possession of the final quarter to open up a 48-36 lead just 1:08 into the period. The Blue Jays closed to within 48-41 with 5:51 remaining but pull-up jumpers from Holsinger and Szlosek stretch the lead back to 11 just 49 seconds later. A Lee three-point play and another free throw stretched the lead to 56-41 with 2:54 to play. Johns Hopkins scored eight of the next 10 but got no closer than nine down the stretch.
• For Gettysburg, it was the team’s fourth and second straight. It was the first time the Bullets had won a conference title away from Bream Gym.
• Gettysburg earned the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Div. III tournament field, which will be announced on Monday afternoon.
• AB Holsinger had eight points and four assists.
• The Bullets finished with a 41-34 rebounding advantage and shot 41.4 percent for the game.
The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on Monday at 2:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
