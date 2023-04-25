The Gettysburg College softball team swept Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday, winning 8-0 in five innings in the opener and 7-4 in Game 2, to clinch a spot in the Centennial Conference tournament. The Bullets (23-12-1, 10-4 CC) are still in contention for the top seed in the playoffs.
THE LEADERS
• Giovanna Komst led a Bullet squad that pounded out 26 hits in the twinbill with six knocks in the two games, including a 4-for-4 Game 2
• Julia Smith added five hits, including a 3-for-3 Game 1.
• Allegra DeCandia added four hits that included the go-ahead home run in the nightcap.
FOR THE FOES
• Alexa Klepper led the Diplomats (7-22, 2-11 CC) with three hits in the second game.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Julia Smith led off Game 1 with a walk before back-to-back fielder’s choices had Olivia Moser at first with two down. Allegra DeCandia followed with a single up the middle and Jess Campana walked to load the bases. Carlie Goldstein followed with a single to left, plating Moser for a 1-0 lead.
• In the second, Lauren O’Leary walked to lead off the frame before a Smith one-out infield single and Giovanna Komst double down the line made it 2-0.
• Campana singled to start the third before scoring on a two-out O’Leary triple, pushing the lead to 3-0.
• Smith led off the fourth with a single before an error put two on base with no outs. After a groundout, DeCandia singled home Smith before Komst scored on a Campana fielder’s choice for a 5-0 lead.
• O’Leary walked to start the top of the fifth, took second on a wild pitch and third on a sacrifice before scoring on a Smith single up the middle. Kmost followed with a single before Moser reached on a fielder’s choice and DeCandia walked to load the bases. Campana singled to the gap to plate Komst and Moser for the 8-0 advantage.
• In Game 2, Bailey Quinn led off the top of the third with a single to center. After she stole second, Smith walked and Komst singled to load the bases. Moser dropped a single into left to score Quinn before DeCandia poked a ball through the left side, scoring Smith and making it a 2-0 game.
• With two outs in the fourth, Smith, Komst and Moser all drove singles up the middle to stretch the lead to 3-0.
• Alexa Keppler led off the bottom of the frame with a single before a wild pitch, stolen base and throwing error made it a 3-1 game. A second throwing error and two-out Jensen Macaulay single cut the deficit to 3-2.
• Back-to-back two-out doubles from Smith and Komst stretched the advantage back to 4-2 in the sixth.
• Maddy Yeingst walked to start the home sixth before taking second on a passed ball. After she moved to third on a groundout, Devon Witt singled her home to once again make it a one-run game. Witt stole second and then a Jaden Spinger single put runners at second and third. Hannah Matusiak squeezed home Witt for the tying run before a double play cut the down the would-be go-ahead run at the plate.
• DeCandia, who made the turn on the double play to end the sixth, led off the seventh. She worked the count full before blasting a home run down the left-field to put the Bullets back in front. After Campana singled up the middle, Goldstein sent the first pitch she saw out to left field for a 7-4 lead.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Paige Forry faced two over the minimum, allowing just three hits, and striking out three in the complete-game shutout in Game 1. She then threw the final 1.2 innings of Game 2, allowing just one hit for her second victory of the day and 13th of the year.
• In addition to Julia Smith’s 3-for-3 opener, Giovanna Komst, Allegra DeCandia, Jess Campana, and Carlie Goldstein all had two hits. Campana drove in three.
• In addition to Komst’s four-hit Game 2 performance, Smith, Olivia Moser, DeCandia and Bailey Quinn had two hits apiece.
• Goldstein’s home run in the seventh inning was her first of the season.
• The Bullets have clinched a top-four seed in the conference tournament and could finish the season anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4 in the standings based on results in the regular-season finales this weekend.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Ursinus, which currently sits in first place in the CC standings, on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL: Gettysburg and Johns Hopkins remained close through two innings on Tuesday, but the No. 1 Blue Jays showed their power with several multiple-run innings to earn a 22-5 win over the Bullets.
THE LEADERS
• Tristan Neels was 2-for-2, scoring a run for the Bullets (17-19, 4-12 CC).
• Preston Toothman tallied three hits in five at-bats.
• Matt Nichols had one hit on the day, a two-run triple.
FOR THE FOES
• Alex Shane led the Blue Jays (33-3, 14-1 CC) with three hits, three runs and four RBI. Of his three hits, one was a double and one was a triple.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second, after Matthew Peipher reached on an error and Preston Toothman singled to put Peipher in scoring position. JR McCloskey then bunted to bring home Peipher and score the first run of the game.
• A seven-run Blue Jays top of the third broke the game open, as Johns Hopkins sent 10 to plate and tallied five hits. A walk, wild pitch, and single plated the tying run, before two more singles scored another run. With base runners on the corners, Matthew Cooper hit his 19th home run of the season to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Johns Hopkins scored two more in the inning off a double, foul-out, and fly out for a 7-1 lead going into the bottom of the third.
• Johns Hopkins used a two-out double and intentional walk to put one in scoring position, and another double plated the first run of the top of the fourth. An RBI single up the middle made it a 9-1 Blue Jays lead. The Bullets got four of those back in the bottom of the inning, however, with three straight singles by Tristan Neels, McCloskey, and Mabret Levant to plate the Bullets’ second run of the game. Matt Nichols followed with a triple to left field to score both Levant and McCloskey. A groundout brought Nichols in for the Bullets’ fourth run of the inning to cut the deficit to 9-5.
• The Blue Jays used another high-scoring inning in the top of the fifth, sending nine to the plate and tallying four hits. A ground-rule double and two-out single put runners on the corners, before a triple by Alex Shane brought both runs home. After another intentional walk, Dillon Souvignier laced another triple to right field for a 13-5 lead, and scored himself on a wild pitch to once again forge a nine-run lead. The Blue Jays added another run in the top of the sixth and held Gettysburg to a one-two-three home half of the inning to lead 15-5 after six innings.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Johns Hopkins outhit Gettysburg, 16-10.
• Ryan Anderson threw 4.0 innings to pick up the win, allowing only three hits and one run, with three K’s.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Stevenson at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
