Despite an early deficit on the scoreboard, Bermudian Springs had every reason to believe it remained in good position in Wednesday’s first half against Susquenita.
The Eagles were springing forward Melanie Beall on breakouts. They were generating pressure and scoring chances following the Blackhawks’ early tally. They were, in short, doing everything that had earned them their position in the District 3 playoff field.
The Blackhawks, though, also considered themselves to be in an advantageous spot. And as the night wore on, they demonstrated exactly why they had been so confident.
No. 12 Susquenita received an excellent first-half performance from keeper Ava Taube, put together a shutdown defensive effort in the second half, and scored late to clinch a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Bermudian in a District 3 Class 1A field hockey playoff game Wednesday at Bermudian’s Alumni Field. The well-rounded effort advances the Blackhawks to Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 4 Boiling Springs.
“They were really aggressive, and they had a lot of good players that always stepped to the ball,” Bermudian senior Riley Marines said. “They kept up the intensity for all 60 minutes. There wasn’t a time when they were slow, or when they were doubting themselves. They were always there.”
Susquenita coach Jason Brouse attributed that mindset to maintaining the Blackhawks’ normal grass-field style even as the postseason, which is played exclusively on artificial surfaces, forces some adjustments.
“I don’t think too many teams see what we do, in that we still play our grass game on turf, and they’re not used to that big-ball, pressure-the-ball type of playing,” Brouse said. “Turf teams are more controlled, and we have to make some adjustments on our end as well. We were able to do that tonight, especially in the second half.”
The differences were apparent in the first half, when the teams went back and forth in play that was at times wide open. Susquenita generated chances right off the opening whistle, with three corners in the first five-plus minutes, and the last of those led to Mia Taube’s goal at the 9:16 mark of the first quarter.
Bermudian was undeterred, though, and the Eagles would often have the run of play through the remainder of the half. Beall broke behind the Blackhawk defense twice in the quarter, the latter time as part of a two-on-zero break in the final minute. Both times, though, Ava Taube ranged out of the cage to snuff out the opportunities before a shot could be recorded.
“She’s gotten better with that, and tonight I think she just kind of left it all out there and tried to figure out how to do it,” Brouse said. “That’s not something she’s used to, coming out and slide tackling, and I yelled at her a lot this year on breakaways very similar to that, and she had two very key ones in big moments that could have swung this game.”
Taube figured big in the second quarter as well, when Bermudian had a pair of penalty strokes but was unable to convert against the Blackhawk keeper. That sent things to halftime with Susquenita holding the 1-0 lead, and the second half would be a much more controlled midfield game in which both defenses limited chances. The strong defensive efforts from both clubs made the deficit loom larger.
“When it was 1-0, I still felt like it was a tie game,” Bermudian senior midfielder Lillian Peters said. “They scored early, so throughout that entire first half and even into the second half I felt we could still do it. It just didn’t click, and it just wasn’t our night. We had the opportunities but we didn’t finish.”
Susquenita started buzzing late on offense as the Eagles were forced to be more aggressive, and Tayah Bauer delivered the clincher off a corner with 6:41 remaining in the game. The goal would close the Eagles’ season and careers of six seniors that had enjoyed resounding success.
“I love them and I am going to miss them,” Peters said. “I’ve loved playing with them and it’s become like a family on and off the field. It’s a special team.”
Susquenita 1 0 0 1 — 2
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: S-Mia Taube, Tayah Bauer. Assists: S-Eden Bradney, Addy Graupensperger. Shots: S-6; BS-10. Corners: S-14; BS-4. Saves: S-Ava Taube 10; BS-Isabella Bobe 3
