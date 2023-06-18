SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Littlestown 11, Biglerville 1
The Dodgers jumped on the Black Sox for three tallies in the bottom of the first and were never threatened in a game Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Brandon Naill (4-for-4) and Trent Copenhave (2-for-3) led the offense for the boys in blue. Naill scored three times, drove in three runs and one of his knocks was a double. Copenhaver also scored three times and had a two-bagger.
Justin Gladhill worked five smooth frames to earn his sixth victory of the campaign and pushed his strikeout total to 51. He allowed a run and two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. He tossed strikes on 40 of his 57 pitches.
Biglerville’s only run came home in the fourth, when Connor Orner brought home Logan Brewer with a base knock.
Littlestown’s win kept the Dodgers alone in third place, now two games up on Biglerville.
Biglerville 000 10 — 1 2 1
Littlestown 301 34 — 11 11 0
Skylar Gentzler, Ayden Knight (4), Logan Brewer (5) and Pat Armor; Justin Gladhill and Jake Saylor. WP: Gladhill. LP: Gentzler. 2B: B — Brewer; L — Brandon Naill, Trent Copenhaver, Jacob Ingle, Noah Milum.
Cashtown 9, Mason-Dixon 3
Mason-Dixon 11, Cashtown 1
In doubleheader that ended up in a split, both teams won their game with relative ease on Sunday afternoon in Hampstead, Md.
In the opener, Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel pitched the Pirates to victory with a complete game effort. He allowed three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. It took him 106 pitches to go the distrance.
Jacob Berzonski and Chris Schachle paced the Bucs’ nine-hit attack with a pair of knocks each, while Zach Koons brought home two runs and Travis Black scored twice.
In the nightcap, Frank McCreary went the route for the Rebels in the five-inning affair. McCreary tossed 75 pitches and allowed one run and three hits with four punch outs and three free passes.
Mason-Dixon jumped out to a nine-run advantage after the first two frames and never looked back.
Jason Baytop, Brett Dewees and Harrison Hobdy each had a pair of hits for the winners in Game 2 with Dewees driving in three.
Bryce Rudisill had a pair of hits for Cashtown.
Cashtown 013 005 0 — 9 9 0
Mason-Dixon 001 110 0 — 3 7 0
Austin Kunkel and Dylan Ed; Doyle, Wells (6) and DeVivo. SO-BB: Kunkel 5-1; Doyle 5-5, Wells 2-3. W — Kunkel. L — Doyle. 2B: M-D — Hody, Kastanorus, Baytop.
Cashtown 001 00 — 1 3 2
Mason-Dixon 540 2x — 11 12 1
Aden Juelich, Jacob Berzonski (3) and Cam Bailey; McCreary and Dewees. SO-BB: Juelich 0-3, Berzonski 1-3; McCreary 4-3. WP — McCreary. LP — Juelich. 2B: C — Bryce Rudisill; M-D — Hobdy 2. HR: M-D: Calhoun.
New Oxford 3, Brushtown 0
Brushtown 14,
New Oxford 10
Twins’ pitcher Keegan Johnson spun a one-hit shutout in the opener with 14 strikeouts and two walks, throwing 70 strikes out of 105 pitchers.
A trio of knocks from Andrew Warthen and Cody Furman paced the winners’ ten-hit offense.
For the Bulldogs, Chris Slusser was tough on the hill in defeat. Slusser went the distance and allowed two earned runs and ten hits with no strikeouts and three walks.
Slusser also had the only knock of the game for Brushtown, a single to leadoff the sixth.
Both teams’ bats awakened in the nightcap with the Bulldogs exploding for nine runs in the third and then holding on in the seventh as the Twins rallied for five.
Braden Unger’s three hits led the Bulldog offense, while Blake DiPietro drove in four and Josh Rickrode touched the plate twice.
Cody Valentine had four hits and Furman had three in the losing effort.
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
New Oxford 100 011 x — 3 10 0
Chris Slusser; Keegan Johnson. SO-BB: Slusser 0-3; Johnson 14-2. WP — Johnson. LP — Slusser.
Brushtown 009 103 1 — 14 8 2
New Oxford 002 030 5 — 10 15 7
Jake Sherdel, Blake DiPietro (3), Luke Rickrode (4); Jordan Arnold, Andrew Warthen (3), Matt Martin (4), A.J. Bullock (5), Cameron Macinyak (6). WP — Rickrode. LP — Arnold. 2B: NO — Cody Valentine 3.
