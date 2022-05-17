Sophomore Jordan Basso was named NCAA Division III Offensive Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Gettysburg College to a victory in its national playoff opener this past weekend.
Basso was named the nation’s top weekly attacker for the second time this season. She helped fourth-ranked Gettysburg (17-3) rally from a 7-3 deficit to Roanoke College in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship, tallying a team-high three goals along with two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Basso provided the finishing touches on the win by scoring the game-winning goal with 2:40 left in overtime to send the Bullets to a 9-8 victory.
It has been a busy awards season for the sophomore attacker, who has already been named Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-CC First Team, and All-America First Team by USA Lacrosse Magazine. In addition to the two national weekly citations, Basso was also named CC Offensive Player of the Week twice this spring.
Basso has scored a conference and team-leading 93 points this season. She leads Gettysburg with 57 goals and is second on the team with 36 assists.
Gettysburg hosts the regional round of the national playoffs this weekend at Clark Field. The Bullets face Denison University (12-6) at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by No. 5 Washington and Lee University (18-2) vs. No. 12 Wesleyan University (14-4) at 2:30 p.m. The two winning teams will meet in the quarterfinals Sunday at 1 p.m.
BULLETS HONORED: Five Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse players were recently honored as USA Lacrosse Magazine named its Division III Women’s Lacrosse All-Americans for the 2022 season.
Sophomore attacker Jordan Basso earned First Team honors, while senior defender Nora Janzer and sophomore midfielder Caroline Sullivan were selected to the Third Team.
Additionally, junior attacker Katie Fullowan and freshman defender Lily Macatee garnered Honorable Mention accolades.
Basso’s First Team nod is the latest award during an outstanding sophomore year. The Centennial Conference Attacker of the Year and First Team All-Centennial Conference selection paces Gettysburg’s attack with 93 points on 57 goals and 36 assists. Basso, who has netted seven game-winning goals, is 12-for-19 on free-position shots and has also contributed 25 groundballs, 16 caused turnovers, and six draw controls this spring.
Janzer earned Third Team honors while enjoying a strong senior campaign as a leader on the Bullets’ defense. A First Team All-Centennial Conference selection, Janzer has started all 20 games and leads Gettysburg with 23 caused turnovers this season, is second on the squad with 35 groundballs, and is tied for third on the team with 36 draw controls. In addition, Janzer has helped the Bullets limit opponents to 8.63 goals per game.
Sullivan captured Third Team laurels while playing a pivotal role all over the field for the Bullets. A First Team All-Centennial Conference pick, Sullivan has started all 20 contests and ranks fourth on Gettysburg’s scoring chart with 48 points on 32 goals and 16 assists while converting eight of 14 free-position shots. She also leads the Bullets with 42 groundballs, is second on the team with 22 caused turnovers, and has also collected 25 draw controls.
Fullowan garnered Honorable Mention recognition while enjoying a solid junior year in which she also collected First Team All-Centennial Conference honors. A starter in all 20 games this spring, Fullowan ranks second on the squad in scoring with 65 points on 55 goals and ten assists. In addition, she has netted a team-best 20 free-position goals on 39 attempts and paces the Bullets with 75 draw controls. Fullowan has also contributed 21 groundballs and nine caused turnovers.
Macatee collected Honorable Mention accolades during a strong rookie season in which she earned Second Team All-Centennial Conference honors. The freshman defender has appeared in 18 games and made 16 starts while racking up 29 draw controls, 19 groundballs, and 14 caused turnovers. In addition, Macatee has helped Gettysburg limit its opposition to 21.7 shots and 8.63 goals per game this spring.
Gettysburg (17-3) is currently ranked fourth in the nation and will host Denison University (12-6) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Clark Field.
The Bullets won their 13th Centennial Conference title earlier this spring and are competing in the NCAA Tournament for the 20th time since 2000.
