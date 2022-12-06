Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a 12-point second half deficit to even the score, but American was able to make the plays down the stretch to hold on for a 69-61 win in men’s basketball at Knott Arena on Tuesday night. Deandre Thomas scored a season-high 18 points to pace the Mountaineers while Malik Jefferson added 16 points and seven rebounds in the game.

American was clicking on all cylinders to start the game, racing out to a 22-7 lead at the mid-point of the opening half. Matt Rogers was the catalyst early, scoring seven consecutive points to stake the Eagles (6-2) to a 9-2 advantage. The Mountaineers were able to cut the deficit to four. when Frantisek Barton slammed home an alley-oop pass from Jalen Benjamin. Barton was fouled on the play and converted the free throw to make it 11-7. American then rattled off the next 11 points to take its biggest lead of the game at 22-7.

