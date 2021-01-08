New opponent, new location, no problem.
The Fairfield girls’ basketball team was scheduled to open its season at Turkeyfoot Valley on Friday, only to learn Thursday afternoon that the game was off. A few hours later the Knights had a home date with Newport, and they made the most of the unexpected opportunity.
Freshman Breana Valentine poured in a game-high 22 points as the Knights roared to a 53-27 victory on their home floor.
“Our motto is one day at a time, but (Thursday) it was one hour at a time,” said Knight head coach Andrew Ditty, who added that Fairfield athletic director Crystal Heller “moved heaven and earth in less than two hours” to get the game set up.
Fairfield led 11-10 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to a late 3-pointer by Maddie Neiderer. The ensuing frame saw Valentine drop a dozen points her on way to a monstrous varsity debut. Valentine hit eight field goals and was 5-for-7 from the stripe.
“She’s a freshman who is dedicated to playing hard,” said Ditty. “She’s a good teammate and on any night a couple girls can score, and tonight she found her opportunities.”
While Valentine and Neiderer (13 points) were taking care of the offense, Ditty pointed to the defensive efforts of Emma Dennison and Kayleigh Bollinger, who limited Buffs star Payton Splain to 10 points.
“Dennison and Bollinger did a phenomenal job defensively on Splain, I can’t say enough about that,” said Ditty.
A 15-6 run in third quarter allowed Fairfield to kick in the mercy rule to close things out. The Knights look to make it two straight on Monday when they visit York Tech (0-1).
“I’m proud of my girls, they are my heroes,” said Ditty.
Newport 10 7 6 4 — 27
Fairfield 11 25 15 2 — 53
Newport (27): Weidenhammer 3 0-0 9, Priebe 2 0-0 4, Splain 4 2-5 10, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Plank 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 2-5 27.
Fairfield (53): Madison Cromwell 3 0-0 5, Emma Dennison 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 8 5-7 22, Ellie Snyder 2 0-0 4, Braidan Wastler 1 1-2 3, Maddie Neiderer 5 0-0 13, Kira Weikert 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Hamilton, Battern, Ott. Totals: 19 8-13 53
3-Pointers: F-Neiderer 3, Valentine; N-Weidenhammer 3. JV: Fairfield 30, Newport 9
Gettysburg 60, Chambersburg 39
Junior Anne Bair racked up 27 points as the defending District 3 champs rolled past the visiting Trojans on Friday, 60-39. Anne’s big night helped her dad, head coach Jeff Bair, record his 200th combined victory coaching Gettysburg’s boys’ and girls’ teams.
Anne Bair’s performance included a whopping 13 steals, eight assists and four rebounds. She also knocked down five 3-pointers.
Sharpshooter Camryn Felix finished with 15 points after hitting three attempts from beyond the arc.
Chambersburg 7 12 15 5 – 39
Gettysburg 15 18 13 14 – 60
Chambersburg (39): Stepler 0 3-3 3, Pattillo 3 1-3 8, Wright 3 0-0 8, Flythe 1 0-0 3, Thomas 2 2-7 6, Miller 0 0-1 1, Rheam 1 2-2 4, List 4 0-1 8, Byers 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 9-21 39
Gettysburg (60): Camryn Felix 6 0-0 15, Winter Oaster 1 0-0 3, Karli Bortner 2 1-2 5, Carly Eckhart 2 0-1 5, Anne Bair 10 2-2 27, Emili Scavitto 0 2-2 2, Brianna Abate 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Fortnum, Shepherd, Shelton. Totals: 22 7-10 60
3-pointers: C-Pattillo, Flythe, List 2; G-Felix 3, Oaster, Bair 5
Littlestown 50, York Tech 29
Ava Collins dropped a game-high 24 points as the Thunderbolts opened their season with a bang on Friday.
Collins swished eight attempts from the floor and was 7-for-12 from the foul line to lead all scorers. Teammate Kellee Staub netted 13 points and Kylah Green added seven for the winners.
York Tech 0 10 10 9 – 29
Littlestown 13 7 16 14 – 50
York Tech (29): Brown 1 0-0 2, Bernard 0 2-2 2, Rouse 5 2-7 12, Artis 2 0-2 6, Sease 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-11 29
Littlestown (50): Lanahan 0 3-4 3, Staub 5 2-4 13, Portillo 0 1-2 1, Myers 1 0-0 2, Collins 8 7-12 24, Green 2 3-6 7. Non-scorers: snyder, Shelley. Totals: 16 16-28 50.
3-pointers: YT-Artis 2; L-Staub, Collins
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 66, West York 60
Bolt senior Jayden Weishaar erupted for 38 points in a season-opening victory Friday at West York. No additional information was available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.