With razor-thin margins, room for error in the cavernous Giant Center is nearly nonexistent. Tiny fractions determine victory or defeat, be it a slight misstep, momentary loss of position or a mistimed decision.
Such is life at the PIAA Wrestling Championships.
Bermudian Springs’ Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus can attest to that after his first dip into Class 2A state tournament waters. The freshman was nearly out from under Cooper Hornack’s tight ride in a 2-1 bout, but the path to an escape – or reversal — was suddenly shut off, and the Burrell thumper pounced with a three-point turn that ultimately led to a 6-1 decision.
To his credit, Yacoviello-Andrus compartmentalized the setback and scored a win in the 127-pound consolations on Thursday to remain in medal contention.
“I was like two inches away from getting my arm out,” said Yacoviello-Andrus of the pivotal sequence. “If I would’ve gotten my arm out the match could have ended a lot differently. Kid’s been in that position hundreds of times, the experience is there. He knew I was going to pull my arm out and he sealed off, got the power half in.”
Going under Hornack was a difficult choice, according to Berm head coach Dave McCollum.
“It’s 2-1, we go down get our escape and we’re good,” said McCollum. “We knew this kid was really good with legs, do we even want to go down? We found out how tough he is.”
Yacoviello-Andrus wasn’t upset about the turn as much as a takedown that preceded it. Hornack (40-6), a junior who has already pocketed a pair of state medals, got the jump less than 30 seconds into their first-round clash.
“That’s not what I’m super disappointed about; it’s him taking me down,” said Yacoviello-Andrus. “I shouldn’t be taken down by a move I practiced this week.”
After a decorated youth career, Yacoviello-Andrus came to the varsity level with lofty hopes – and even higher expectations. To date, he’s been able to square the two as the learning process continues.
“Hayden is really not a freshman as far as all the wrestling he’s been around,” said McCollum. “But you can tell that he is a freshman, he was a little wide-eyed. I thought he bounced back and wrestled a great match (in the consolations). I get the feeling he’s not happy with himself. That’s probably a good thing.”
After the 6-1 defeat to Hornack, the young Eagle aimed his focus on the consolations and a meeting with Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Gavyn Kelton. A takedown and slick set of nearfall points put to rest any fears of allowing one loss to become two.
Yacoviello-Andrus (40-7) had a pair of one-counts but the score remained 4-0 into the third before an escape and takedown staked him to a 7-0 lead, and victory.
“He had two moves on me that I knew he was going to do, and I let it happen,” he said of the Hornack loss. “I was pretty upset about that. But after five minutes I realized he might go on to win the whole thing so only losing 6-1 really isn’t that bad. Just go back and get third.”
Yacoviello-Andrus looks to extend his first state tourney with a consolation-round win over Midd-West sophomore Matthew Smith when action resumes at 9 a.m. today at Giant Center. Smith (36-7) is the Northeast Region champ.
The tournament also continues for Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee (139) and Biglerville’s Joey Ney (145).
Ney (36-14) was impressive in his PIAA debut, a 10-1 major decision over Jaden Wehler of St. Mary’s The bout nearly ended in a flash as Ney countered a Wehler shot by hitting an elevator, rolling the sophomore to his back. The five-pointer for Ney set the tone in a dominant win.
After escaping in the second, Ney scooted to another takedown to grow the lead to 8-0.
The final scoring came with less than a minute left in the bout when Ney hit a shot on the edge of the mat to make it 10-1.
The shine of states came off in the following round, however, thanks to Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (39-2). Hoover clicked off an early takedown before working a silky ankle pick for a 4-1 lead.
Hoover escaped in the second and appeared poised to really stretch his lead before Ney blasted a double-leg shot for a takedown with 1:35 left. Down just a deuce, Ney looked to be back in business.
Hoover had other ideas, ripping a takedown near the edge and turning Ney for three nearfall points.
After pulling to within 5-3, Ney found himself in an eight-point hole.
The third period was akin to its predecessor as Hoover, a two-time regional champ with an 85-12 career mark, added another takedown and turn to cap a 16-3 major decision.
Ney’s looks to remain in medal contention, starting with a consolation bout against Faith Christian sophomore Max Stein (38-9), the Southeast Region runner-up who placed sixth at 132 last season.
The glitz of states didn’t appear to faze Littlestown’s Mingee, a returning qualifier. The junior needed only three minutes to dispatch Ben Reynolds of St. Mary’s in the prelims. A late takedown gave Mingee (43-8) a 2-0 lead into the second, where he halted the bout by stuffing Reynolds.
The following round pitted Mingee against cat-quick Anthony Evanitsky (38-4) of Wyoming Area, the Northeast Region champ. Evanitsky took all of 13 seconds to dart behind Mingee for an opening takedown. The sophomore immediately went to a leg ride hunting a turn.
He found one, using a guillotine for three nearfall points. Mingee did well to avoid the fall but trailed, 5-0.
After an escape, Evanitsky dropped to a knee as Mingee probed from neutral. A counter for a takedown gave Evanitsky (84-8 career) an 8-0 advantage.
Two more takedowns by the Wyoming Area star, who placed third at 138 a year ago, set the final 12-2 margin.
Up next for Mingee is Marion Center senior Liam Cornetto (40-7), a Southwest Region runner-up. Cornetto scored his 100{sup}th{/sup} career win with a decision in Thursday’s consolations.
Class 2A wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. Friday at the Giant Center with championship quarterfinals and second-round consolations. Championship semifinals are set for 7:30.
