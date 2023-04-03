BASEBALL
New Oxford 4, York Suburban 0
Cade Baker twirled a gem on Monday, booking a four-hit shutout in the Colonials’ win over the host Trojans.
Baker struck out 10 batters and walked just, finding the strike zone on 58 of 87 offerings. He also stroked a two-run single in the top of the seventh.
Offensively, Cade Baker doubled and drove in two runs, while Devin Ryan singled twice. Leadoff hitter Kristian Wolfe went 1-for-2, scoring twice.
New Oxford 000 010 3 – 4 7 0
York Suburban 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
Cade Baker. Pridgen, Klinedinst (6), Hare (7). WP: Baker. LP: Pridgen. SO-BB: Baker 10-1, Pridgen 6-2, Klinedinst 1-2, Hare 0-0. 2B: NO-Coy Baker
Delone Catholic 5, Fairfield 4
The Squires plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth before holding off a Knight rally for a road win on Monday.
Delone (3-1) saw Myles Shearer go 3-for-5 and Cole Lambert finish 2-for-4 with a double. Lambert, Brady Dettinburn and Denver Ostrum collected RBI. Denver Ostrum worked 2.1 innings of relief to get the win on the mound.
Knox Deming, Andrew Koons and Jacob Liller were all 2-for-4, with Koons tagging a solo home run. Liller also drove in a pair of runs.
Delone Catholic 002 010 02 – 5 9 4
Fairfield 010 002 01 – 4 7 4
Aidan Wittmer, Chris Cole (6), Denver Ostrum (7). Brady Cree, Tyler Mumpower (8), Vaughn Lewis (8). WP: Ostrum. LP: Mumpower. SO-BB: Wittmer 5-2, Cole 0-2, Ostrum 2-0, Cree 4-1, Mumpower 0-1, Lewis 0-0. 2B: DC-Cole Lambert; HR: F-Andrew Koons
Bermudian Springs 9, Eastern York 3
The Eagles pushed five runs across the dish in the third and Nathan Keller worked five strong innings for the Eagles on Monday.
Keller fanned eight and scattered seven hits, allowing no earned runs during his stint.
Keller and Bryce Martin had two hits each, with Keller, Austin Reinert, Liam Cook and Lucas Zepp hitting doubles. Dylan Hubbard cracked a home run for the winners as well.
Eastern York 000 021 0 — 3 8 3
Bermudian Springs 015 021 x — 9 9 1
Bausman, Lipsius (5). Nathan Keller, Liam Cook (6). WP: Keller. LP: Bausman. SO-BB: Bausman 5-4, Lipsius 0-1, Keller 8-2, Cook 3-1. 2B: BS-Lucas Zepp, Cook, Austin Reinert, Keller. HR: Bs-Dylan Hubbard
Hanover 11, Biglerville 3
Chase Roberts allowed only four hits while fanning nine in Monday’s road win over Biglerville.
Jaxon Dell had the hot bat for the Hawks, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and six RBI. Roberts also singled twice and drove in three runs.
Kolton Trimmer tripled and finished with a pair of RBI for Biglerville.
Hanover 124 020 2 — 11 11 3
Biglerville 000 003 0 — 3 4 2
Nolan Miller, Austin Black (3), Kolton Trimmer (5), Aiden Hoffman (7). Roberts. WP: Roberts. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Roberts 9-0, Miller 4-5, Black 0-2, Trimmer 4-1, Hoffman 0-1. 2B: H-Dell. 3B: H-Dell; B-Trimmer
West York 4, Littlestown 2
The Bulldogs used a three-run fourth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and down the Bolts on Monday.
Kyle Thayer went 2-for-2 and joined Colby Hahn with an RBI for Littlestown.
Littlestown 000 200 0 — 2 7 0
West York 000 301 x — 4 8 0
Jacob Dennis, Brandon Clabaugh (6). Ropp. WP: Ropp. LP: Dennis. SO-BB: Dennis 4-3, Clabaugh 0-0, Ropp 4-2. 2B: WY-Harris, Ropp
Central York 8, South Western 7
The Panthers plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to score a walk-off win over the Mustangs Monday.
Nine different Mustang recorded hits, included Carlos Caraballo who was 2-for-3. Landen Eyster and Jacob Berzonski finished with two RBI apiece.
South Western 210 200 2 – 7 10 1
Central York 000 420 2 – 8 11 2
Carlos Caraballo, Brendan Coulston (5), Landen Eyster (5). Hall, Dehoff (7). WP: Hall. LP: Eyster. SO-BB: Caraballo 5-2, Coulston 0-1, Eyster 0-1, Hall 3-0, Dehoff 0-3. 2B: SW-Colby Bealing
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 7, Fairfield 3
Grace Hewitt piled up four RBI and Amy Amderson allowed only two earned runs in Monday’s YAIAA victory over host Fairfield.
Hewitt went 4-for-4 to lead Delone’s 10-hit attack. Teagan Funkhouser set the table by going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, while Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double in addition to striking out 10 batters for the Squirettes (3-2).
Fairfield (3-1) saw Sarah Devilbiss turn in a 2-for-3 day that included a home run and two RBI. Natalie Hess and Sydney Kreitz were both 2-for-3 for the hosts as well.
Delone Catholic 002 301 1 – 7 10 0
Fairfield 000 120 0 – 3 9 5
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Ellie Snyder. SO-BB: Anderson 10-3, Snyder 5-4. 2B: DC-Anderson. HR: F-Sarah Devilbiss
Biglerville 20, Hanover 0
The Canners plated 13 runs in the second and Makennah Miller pitched a three-inning no-hitter against the Hawkettes on Monday. Miller struck out six of the nine batters she faced.
Leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Olivia Miller, McKenzie Weigle and Cassidy Roberts all doubled while Paige Slaybaugh legged out a triple.
Hanover 0 0 0 – 0 0 0
Biglerville 7(13)x – 20 9 0
Hatfield, Church (1). Makennah Miller. WP: Miller. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 0-6, Church 1-6, Miller 6-0. 2B: B-McKenzie Weigle, Olivia Miller, Kierney Weigle, Cassidy Roberts. 3B: B-Paige Slaybaugh.
BOYS’ TENNIS
West York 3, Littlestown 2
The Bulldogs won a three-setter at No. 3 singles to narrowly down the Bolts on Monday.
Littlestown received a win at No. 1 singles by Cyrus Marshall and No. 1 doubles from Jason Wang and Dylon Smith.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. R. Steele 6-1, 6-3; 2. Vue (WY) d. Carter Owings 6-0, 6-3; 3. Agravante (WY) d. Isaac Marshall 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(3)
Doubles: 1. Jason Wang/Dylon Smith (L) d. S. Steele/Whitacre 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; 2. Noel/Godfrey (WY) d. Daren Wang/Alexis Reyes 6-2, 6-2
Hanover 4, Susquehannock 1
The Nighthawks improved to 5-0 with a YAIAA victory over the Warriors on Monday. The doubles tandems of Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen, and Ricardo Martinez and Jared Solorzano won in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Baughman 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brusse (S) d. Brian Corona 6-2, 6-2; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Dion 7-6(3) retired
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) d. Amara/Ramirez 6-2, 6-3; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Chen/Farber 6-2, 6-1
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Hempfield 17, New Oxford 8
Seven different players scored for Hempfield in its non-league victory over the Colonials on Saturday.
For the Ox, Cameryn Cohee zipped four shots past the goalie and Sydney Winpigler posted a pair of tallies. Ally Mathis rounded out the scoring for the Colonials, who were outshot 27-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.