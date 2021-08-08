It’s understandable if Tim McClelland felt a little extra pressure heading into last Friday night’s 358 Sprint Car main event at Trail-Way Speedway.
McClelland was looking for his second win of the season and trying to keep up with Steve Owings in the point standings. The latter is a difficult task, and it doesn’t get any easier when you are competing in an event honoring your father.
But none of that seemed to bother McClelland. He took advantage of Cody Phillips’ misfortune late in the race and went on to score the victory in the 25-lap feature on Brad McClelland Living Legend Night at the speedway.
“Everybody said, ‘There is much stress on you,’ but it’s just another race,” McClelland said. “Anything can happen. Nothing is rigged (he chuckled).
“We are all out here for a great night, and I want to put it out there for Trail-Way. I really appreciate what they did for my Dad, and the track was awesome all night long. I was really good.”
Phillips and Justice Forbes led the field to the green flag. They raced side-by-side through the first and second corner before Phillips went under Forbes on the backstretch to grab the early advantage.
McClelland wasted little time making his way to the front. The Westminster, Md. driver started sixth and was running third on lap 2. One lap later, he ripped around Bo Gordon on the backstretch to take second.
By the time lap 6 was complete, Phillips was negotiating traffic at the back of the field. He used the bottom groove and was able to stretch his lead to 1.656 seconds on lap 9.
Phillips held a 2.030-second lead at the halfway point. McClelland continued to pound the high line and was able to cut it down to 1.584 seconds on lap 16 and 1.009 seconds one lap later.
The first caution occurred on the 18th circuit. Phillips got under Austen Treuchet in Turns 3 and 3, and Treuchet checked up and went into the wall. During the caution, Kyle Rohrbaugh headed pit side and came back out. Nat Tuckey also stopped on the track with a right rear flat.
McClelland stayed within .980 seconds of the leader on Lap 19. Three laps later, Phillips slowed on the backstretch and rolled to a stop in Turn 3.
“We both got stuck up in three and four,” McClelland said. “We were just sitting ducks. All of a sudden, we come back through, and I saw him go straight to the wall.
“I just cringed. I was right there behind him, and I had nowhere to go. Luckily, he just skipped it too far, and I got by. That boy deserves a win. He’s had motor issues for two weeks in a row.”
McClelland also had motor problems, and it continued when he started the car at Trail-Way. Once the team changed the mag in the car, there were no problems. Not even with a host of fast competitors behind him.
Cody Fletcher was running second on the lap 22 restart. Steve Owings got past Hayden Miller for third and was closing the gap.
But McClelland was too much up front. He led the last three laps and took the win by .515 seconds over Fletcher and 1.272 seconds over Owings in third.
“It’s anybody’s ballgame here,” McClelland said. “I wanted Cody [Phillips] to win as much as I did. I’m racing my butt off to keep up and to chase him down in traffic, and all of a sudden, I’m leading.
“Now, I’m the duck being chased and running scared the last three laps. It’s just the way it goes. Owings, who? He’s a great guy. He does great work and is a great driver.”
Hayden Miller and David Holbrook completed the top five in the main event. Mike Bittinger charged from 17th to seventh to earn Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger honors.
In Street Stock action, Dalton Myers started sixth and carved his way to the front to capture the 20-Lap main event.
Zach Myers, brother of Dalton, started on the pole and led the first 11 circuits. After a caution, Dalton and Zach Myers were side-by side, with Dalton taking the lead on lap 12.
A red flag occurred on lap 14 involving Zach Myers and several other drivers. All drivers were OK. Dalton Myers led the rest of the way, taking the win over Sam Rial, Kody Sites, Aaron Beard and Bailey Tolson.
Craig Myers of Chambersburg started seventh on the grid and made his way to the front in five laps to score the win in the Mason Dixon 270 Micro Sprint main.
Wyatt Rotz led the first two laps before spinning in Turns 3 and 4. That handed the lead over to Brock Whisler, who led the next two circuits.
Myers blitzed the competition and surged past Whisler on lap 5. He led the rest of the way to claim his third straight Trail-Way victory by 1.857 seconds. Adrian Shaffer, Brian Marriott, Jesse Hare and Zachary Glass completed the top five.
In the 15-lap Limited Stock feature, Tom Spangler started on the pole, gave up the lead, and got it back to claim the victory.
Spangler was out front for the first six laps before Rob Rudisill slipped by to lead three laps. The Hanover ace regained the top spot on lap 10 and was able to hold off Ricky Weaver Jr. down the stretch.
Robbie Carroll finished third, with Chad Weaver and Cody Klinedinst completing the top five. Rudisill stopped on the track in Turn 3 on lap 11 and went to the pits.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY Trail-Way Speedway
Friday 8/6
358 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 6-Tim McClelland[6]; 2. 66A-Cody Fletcher[7]; 3. 35-Steve Owings[10]; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller[4]; 5. 77-David Holbrook[8]; 6. 69-Cameron Smith[9]; 7. 12-Mike Bittinger[17]; 8. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[15]; 9. 33-Riley Emig[13]; 10. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[3]; 11. 69X-Justice Forbes[1]; 12. 80M-Dan Richcreek[18]; 13. 17-Andrew Hake[16]; 14. 2D-Dylan Orwig[12]; 15. 45R-Brett Rose[19]; 16. 56-Jake Miller[11]; 17. (DNF) 1-Cody Phillips[2]; 18. (DNF) 22B-Nat Tuckey[5]; 19. (DNF) 51-Austen Treuchet[14].
Lap leaders: Phillips (1-22), McClelland (23-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher[1]; 2. 11H-Hayden Miller[3]; 3. 77-David Holbrook[6]; 4. 2D-Dylan Orwig[2]; 5. 33-Riley Emig[5]; 6. 17-Andrew Hake[7]; 7. 45R-Brett Rose[4].
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 69X-Justice Forbes[1]; 2. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[2]; 3. 1-Cody Phillips[5]; 4. 56-Jake Miller[6]; 5. 51-Austen Treuchet[4]; 6. 12-Mike Bittinger[3].
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69-Cameron Smith[1]; 2. 22B-Nat Tuckey[2]; 3. 35-Steve Owings[5]; 4. 6-Tim McClelland[4]; 5. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[3]; 6. 80M-Dan Richcreek[6]
270 Micro Series
Feature (20 laps): 1. 20M-Craig Myers[7]; 2. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[9]; 3. 1-Brian Marriott[8]; 4. 4-Jesse Hare[6]; 5. 84-Zachary Glass[10]; 6. 33-Lake Laughman[11]; 7. 44-Steven Cox[23]; 8. 166-Wyatt Rotz[2]; 9. 2-Bill Laughman[16]; 10. 0Z-Austin Bower[14]; 11. 3C-Austin Clabaugh[1]; 12. 33B-Tanner Byers[13]; 13. (DNF) 96-Brock Whisler[4]; 14. (DNF) 48-Jerry Geisler[19]; 15. (DNF) 4T4-Joe Long Jr[15]; 16. (DNF) 37-Tyler Brown[12]; 17. (DNF) 82-Todd Love[17]; 18. (DNF) 6-Tim McClelland[18]; 19. (DNF) 20-Cory Myers[20]; 20. (DNF) 12-Bryce Trone[21]; 21. (DNF) 19-Stevie Daron Jr[22]; 22. (DNF) 17-Cody Racine[5]; 23. (DNF) 20G-Garrett Love[3]; 24. (DNS) 22B-Devan Blose.
Lap leaders: Rotz (1-2), Whisler (2-5), Myers (6-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 37-Tyler Brown[4]; 2. 33-Lake Laughman[9]; 3. 20G-Garrett Love[7]; 4. 3C-Austin Clabaugh[6]; 5. (DNF) 33B-Tanner Byers[2]; 6. (DNF) 2-Bill Laughman[5]; 7. (DNF) 48-Jerry Geisler[3]; 8. (DNF) 99-Ashley Pignoli[1]; 9. (DNS) 44-Steven Cox.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[6]; 2. 84-Zachary Glass[9]; 3. 17-Cody Racine[4]; 4. 96-Brock Whisler[7]; 5. 0Z-Austin Bower[5]; 6. (DNF) 82-Todd Love[3]; 7. (DNF) 20-Cory Myers[1]; 8. (DNF) 19-Stevie Daron Jr[2]; 9. (DNF) 22B-Devan Blose[8].
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 1-Brian Marriott[1]; 2. 20M-Craig Myers[5]; 3. 166-Wyatt Rotz[2]; 4. 4-Jesse Hare[6]; 5. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[8]; 6. 6-Tim McClelland[4]; 7. 12-Bryce Trone[7]; 8. (DNS) 21-Brady Gossert
Street Stocks
Feature (20 laps): 1. 94-Dalton Myers[6]; 2. 2M-Sammy Rial[9]; 3. 99K-Kody Sites[10]; 4. 60A-Aaron Beard[5]; 5. 18X-Bailey Tolson[4]; 6. 3D-Shane McQuay[7]; 7. 10C-Kevin Heckman[2]; 8. (DNF) 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[8]; 9. (DNF) 94M-Zachary Myers[1]; 10. (DNF) 11S-Russell Shoop[11]; 11. (DNF) 6T-Jacob Toney[14]; 12. (DNF) 60-Danny Beard[17]; 13. (DNF) 83-Mikey Guise[13]; 14. (DNF) 54J-Jimmy Combs[15]; 15. (DNF) 99XX-Craig Wagaman[12]; 16. (DNF) 18-Chris Transeau[3]; 17. (DNS) 4J-Jim Jacobs.
Lap leaders: Z. Myers (1-12), D. Myers (13-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 2M-Sammy Rial[3]; 2. 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[2]; 3. 99XX-Craig Wagaman[7]; 4. 18X-Bailey Tolson[4]; 5. 60A-Aaron Beard[6]; 6. 10C-Kevin Heckman[5]; 7. (DNF) 83-Mikey Guise[1]; 8. (DNF) 54J-Jimmy Combs[8]; 9. (DNF) 60-Danny Beard[9].
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 99K-Kody Sites[1]; 2. 94-Dalton Myers[5]; 3. 18-Chris Transeau[4]; 4. 94M-Zachary Myers[7]; 5. 11S-Russell Shoop[8]; 6. 3D-Shane McQuay[6]; 7. 6T-Jacob Toney[3]; 8. (DNF) 4J-Jim Jacobs[2]
Limited Stocks
Feature (15 laps): 1. 86S-Tom Spangler[1]; 2. 21-Ricky Weaver Jr[9]; 3. 69-Robbie Carroll[11]; 4. 2-Chad Weaver[10]; 5. 99-Cody Klinedinst[16]; 6. 777J-Jeff Erb[2]; 7. 509-Trenton Fitz[13]; 8. 88-Justin Oberlin[5]; 9. 77-Justin Mong[12]; 10. 30-Justin Wagaman[22]; 11. 82-Eric Moats[4]; 12. 31-Wayne Selby[6]; 13. 39-Kenny Startzman[15]; 14. 36-Kyle Warnick[18]; 15. 7R-Robert Rudisill Jr[3]; 16. (DNF) 22-Chad Martin[7]; 17. (DNF) 38-Jason Chronister[21]; 18. (DNF) 87-Wesley Miller[17]; 19. (DNF) 92-Terry Hartlaub[8]; 20. (DNF) 8-Tyler Kline[14]; 21. (DNS) 74S-John Bumbaugh; 22. (DNS) X777-Nick McDaniel.
Lap leaders: Spangler (1-6), Rudisill (7-9), Spangler (10-15)
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. 92-Terry Hartlaub[2]; 2. 21-Ricky Weaver Jr[6]; 3. 7R-Robert Rudisill Jr[4]; 4. 88-Justin Oberlin[8]; 5. 509-Trenton Fitz[1]; 6. (DNF) 99-Cody Klinedinst[7]; 7. (DNF) 74S-John Bumbaugh[5]; 8. (DNF) 30-Justin Wagaman[3].
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. 69-Robbie Carroll[2]; 2. 2-Chad Weaver[1]; 3. 77-Justin Mong[4]; 4. 31-Wayne Selby[6]; 5. 8-Tyler Kline[5]; 6. (DNF) 87-Wesley Miller[7]; 7. (DNF) X777-Nick McDaniel[3].
Heat 3 (6 laps): 1. 22-Chad Martin[2]; 2. 86S-Tom Spangler[3]; 3. 82-Eric Moats[4]; 4. 777J-Jeff Erb[7]; 5. 39-Kenny Startzman[1]; 6. 36-Kyle Warnick[5]; 7. 38-Jason Chronister[6].
