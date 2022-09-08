After a mostly lackluster first half of soccer, Littlestown boys head coach Brett Powell knew an adjustment was needed. Fortunately, he didn’t have to do much of the adjusting himself.
“I turned it over to our captains and said, ‘Look, we’re not playing well. Can you guys get the team to turn it around?’ And they did,” said Powell. “No formation change. Just a mentality change.”
The Thunderbolts picked up the intensity noticeably after the break and scored a pair of goals – the second coming in overtime – to turn away visiting Fairfield, 2-1, Thursday night in Littlestown.
Junior striker Leo Guzman connected on the game-winner on a penalty kick with 3:17 to go in the first overtime period.
“I just thought about what I think about when I take them at practice – which is to not think about it,” Guzman said.
The golden goal was set up when fellow junior Dempsey Miller drove in from the left side of the box and attempted to take a shot, but two Fairfield defenders collided with Miller, earning the penalty.
Guzman calmly buried the penalty kick into the back right corner of the net.
“I didn’t think I’d be the one to take it, but I knew I was an option,” said Guzman. “I thought (Miller) was going to take it, and he easily could have taken it, too. But I thought I could handle the pressure and I’m glad I got the chance.”
The first half of the contest saw neither team able to establish itself as both had difficulty maintaining possession in the middle third of the field. But after the initial feeling out process, the Thunderbolts were able to gradually get the ball deeper to set up some scoring opportunities after halftime.
“We definitely started winning the 50-50s after the half,” said Littlestown senior Brandon Morgret, whose goal off the bench at the 16:07 mark of the second half put the Thunderbolts on the scoreboard first. “We just stepped up the intensity. They were kind of lulling us to sleep and we stepped it up. That’s all it took.”
Littlestown had a number of looks in the first half but came up short each time.
Matthew Denault gathered in a loose ball in front of the Fairfield net at the 27:00 mark and fired over the goal. Two minutes later, Morgret tracked down a ball into the corner and swung it out to Denault, who found teammate Dylan Smeak just inside the 18. Smeak’s shot on goal appeared harmless at first, but it skipped out of the hands of Knights goalkeeper Tyler Mumpower temporarily before he was able to bring it back in.
Bolts co-captain Jacob Hufnagle also had a pair of scoring chances in the half. First, a Guzman corner kick found Hugnagle’s noggin, but his header attempt sailed high. The duo paired again when Guzman was awarded a direct kick from 40 yards out with less than a minute to go in the half. Again he found Hufnagle in front of the goal, but again his header attempt went north.
Fairfield, meanwhile, had limited chances, as the Knights seemed inclined to pass the ball urgently upfield rather than take an extra touch – something Fairfield coach Tim Smith noticed for the second time in as many games.
“We didn’t play well,” said Smith. “Not like we’ve been playing. We just weren’t hustling to the ball. We let them get the majority of the 50-50 balls. You can only work on that part for so long.”
Fairfield senior Jake Ogle had a good look at the goal when Bolts netminder Christopher Meakin failed to clear a ball just minutes into the game, but he missed wide at the open net. Ogle attempted a second shot when he headed a ball directly to Meakin later in the half.
Ciaren Phelan’s shot from 30 yards away with 26:00 to go in the game was the Knights’ next best chance before the Thunderbolts finally struck.
With under 17 minutes left it was Miller who outran the Fairfield back line toward goal in pursuit of a loose ball. Mumpower came out of goal and attempted to gather it in but it bounced away from him and right back to Miller, who had a clear look at the goal. His shot attempt looked to be true, but Knights defender Carson Mundorf positioned himself in front of the goal and made an amazing deflection to save the day.
It took just seconds, however, for Littlestown to make that memory disappear. Following the deflection, Kyle Thayer quickly threw the ball in toward the Fairfield goal, and after a melee, Morgret punched the ball in from the back post.
“It was really a team effort,” said Morgret of his go-ahead goal. “We all had really good runs in the box and (Thayer) had a good throw right to the back post. Everybody got kind of distracted and I just ran it in.”
The lone goal looked like it might stand, especially after a shot from Fairfield’s Victor Garazo whistled left of goal with 6:30 to go. But three minutes later Garazo got a second chance. Reeling in a loose ball after an Ogle throw in, the sophomore blasted another shot, this one sneaking inside the left post to knot the score at 1-1 with 3:35 left.
“(It was) disappointing, of course, because we worked so hard defensively, and then they get one glorious opportunity and they buried it,” said Powell of the equalizer. “We knew we could come back, but that it would be tough. I’m proud of the guys for having the heart to come back in overtime and get it done.
“I don’t think we played our best soccer today. But sometimes you have to grind out a win. Sometimes you just have to play with passion and heart and you still end up winning the game.”
Fairfield 0 1 0 – 1
Littlestown 0 1 1 – 2
Goals: F-Victor Garazo, L-Brandon Morgret, Leo Guzman. Shots on Goal: F-5, L-10. Corners: F-5, L-5. Saves: F-Tyler Mumpower 8, L-Christopher Meakin 4.
