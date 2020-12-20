Fanatic.
Noun.
“A person who is extremely enthusiastic about and devoted to some interest or activity,”
Sports fandom is, on its face, an irrational endeavor. Part of what makes rooting for our favorite teams and athletes so much is that it allows us to strip away all rationality and throw our faith blindly into something we strongly believe in.
People pick teams and athletes to root for for a number of reasons. Sometimes it’s locality. Sometimes it’s familial. Sometimes it’s as simple as liking a team’s uniforms. There are no good or bad reasons to root for a particular team or athlete, only reasons in general.
Sometimes, however, that irrationality that comes with fanaticism can have its downsides.
The central tenet of sport is debatable. Some will tell you that it’s simple, and that sport is nothing more than a competition to be won. If you do not win, then your efforts in the pursuit of winning are all for naught. Others will tell you that sports are about the life lessons that it teaches. That it’s about learning perseverance, discipline, or struggle. Again, there is no concrete answer to the question of what purpose sports serve, but our perspectives on that question are important. This is particularly true when you evaluate sports as nothing more than competitions to be won or lost, and that only the true winners at the end of each season have been successful.
That was the lens through which I viewed sports for the better of my 28 years on the planet. I mean, Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards put it best when he said, simply, “you play to win the game,” correct?
The problem with that, however, is that you’ve then set yourself up for failure. Statistically speaking, of course, the vast majority of players and teams will finish the season as losers in the traditional sense. They do only hand out one trophy after all.
Most recently, this topic came up when discussing the season that Pittsburgh Steelers are currently having with Times Sports Editor and noted Steelers fan, Josh Martin.
For those who haven’t been following along, Pittsburgh currently sits at 11-2 overall and atop the AFC North Division. The Steelers have, however, lost the last two games they’ve played, leading fans and media members alike to wonder aloud just how good they really are.
While it’s yet to be seen how Pittsburgh’s season ends, whether it be with a seventh Lombardi Trophy or a first-round playoff exit, the framing of the season is what has piqued my interest.
There seem to be two sets of fans. There are those who feel that Pittsburgh has already exceeded expectations and that with the volatility of knockout-style playoffs, even an early playoff exit could be deemed a successful season. Then there are those who feel that after starting 11-0, anything short of a Super Bowl is disappointing.
Now, I’m not here to say which of these perspectives is the correct one, but I will say the second view seems rather exhausting. Particularly coming from this long-tortured Dallas Cowboys fan who would just like to see his franchise go five years without being a complete disaster.
But more specifically, I wonder if those who view anything short of a Super Bowl as a bust have done any of the math. In any given season, when we isolate variables, all NFL teams enter with a 3.1 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. Even after making the playoffs in 2020, the numbers say that in a vacuum, teams then have just a 7.1 percent chance at glory. The reality, it seems, is that ending your season as a “loser” is highly likely.
And this isn’t unique to pro football. We see it in high school and college sports all the time, particularly with single-elimination style knockout postseason tournaments that make “better” teams even more susceptible to an odd loss. So maybe it’s time we re-evaluate what it means to be successful in sports?
Would anyone dare to tell 2020 New Oxford football team that its season wasn’t a success because it didn’t win a district or state tournament? Or would they tell Gettysburg boys’ basketball team that its 22-0 regular season in 2019-20 was all for naught without a trophy at the end?
Maybe it’s time we all step back and view these games and matches with a little more context and perspective. And who knows, maybe you’ll find that doing so makes your experience as a fan all that much more enjoyable.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
